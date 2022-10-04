ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport Beach, CA

Road & Track

California Cops Write 823 Citations in Street Racing and Takeover Crackdown

September was a busy month for the Garden Grove Police Department’s traffic division in Southern California. In a concerted effort to crack down on street racing and accompanying “takeovers,” the Orange County city wrote a total of 823 traffic citations including 273 for loud exhaust. They also impounded 28 vehicles, and made nine arrests for drunk driving and five arrests for street racing.
GARDEN GROVE, CA
newportbeachindy.com

NBPD Arrests Suspected Carjacker

On Monday, Oct. 4, at approximately 3:33 p.m., the Newport Beach Police Department dispatch center received a call of a carjacking in the area of Fashion Island. The suspect initially stole one vehicle at gunpoint; however, when the vehicle became disabled, he exited and carjacked a second vehicle at gunpoint.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
KTLA.com

Motorists in Orange County takes to the 405 Freeway with only 3 wheels

A motorist on the 405 Freeway in Orange County was captured on video driving their vehicle with the tailgate completely open and a missing passenger-side front tire. “Rather dangerous situation happening here on the 405, tailgate open. There’s no tailgate party going on in sight,” Instagram user Chad Towersey, who captured the video, can be heard saying.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
97X

Fontana Herald News

Police who were investigating a shooting incident find firearms and drugs at residence

Police who were investigating a shooting incident found firearms and drugs at a residence in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. Last weekend, officers assigned to dayshift weekend patrol responded to an area hospital regarding a subject who arrived suffering from a gunshot wound, the San Bernardino P.D. said in a Facebook post on Oct. 5.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
2urbangirls.com

Los Angeles men arrested in Orange County on multiple burglary charges

SANTA ANA, Calif. – Two men suspected of committing a series of residential burglaries in four counties over a 10-month period were arrested Wednesday in Santa Ana. Nehemiah Robinson, 34, and Mark Draughan, 23, both of Los Angeles, were booked into Orange County Jail on burglary, conspiracy and child endangerment charges related to crimes that occurred in Orange County, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
oc-breeze.com

OCSD arrests two suspects in burglaries committed across Southern California since January 2022

Two men were arrested October 5 in connection with multiple burglaries committed across Southern California since January 2022. The two, along with two additional suspects already in custody on related charges, are suspected of committing residential burglaries in Orange, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Riverside counties and were arrested today by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
signalscv.com

County Board of Supervisors examines I-5 emergency mobility options

In light of the Route Fire, county staff look to prevent traffic ‘nightmare’ from occurring again. In light of the Route Fire in September, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors received and filed a report Tuesday related to ongoing discussions about Interstate 5 emergency mobility options in the Santa Clarita Valley.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
kgncnewsnow.com

Drug Bust Lands Two In Jail

Two men are behind bars after a traffic stop netted $760,000.00 worth of drugs. On Thursday, Sept. 29, a DPS officer pulled over a grey Jeep for driving in the left lane when not passing and following too closely. The driver was identified as Alvaro Castro-Lopez along with the passenger...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
CBS LA

Police engaged in standoff with armed carjacking suspect in Newport Beach

Police are engaged in a standoff with an armed carjacking suspect in Orange County following a brief pursuit. According to Newport Beach Police Department, officers learned of the carjacking at Fashion Island at around 4:15 p.m. At some point, the suspect bailed from that vehicle and carjacked a second car, shortly before leading police on a pursuit. The suspect came to a stop near Santiago Drive and Nottingham Road where he bailed on foot and ran inside of a home, which was under construction. A SWAT team, including their BearCat vehicle, were called to the scene to assist. A witness to the carjacking said the armed suspect pulled a lady from the first car before crashing into a nearby office. The suspect then ran into another parking lot, where he attempted to steal a black Grand Cherokee that was passing by. He chased the driver until he was able to take the vehicle.According to the witness, the suspect was a White male, with a skinny build, dressed in all-black clothing. This is a developing story. Check back for details. 
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
HeySoCal

Orange County supervisors hire new law enforcement watchdog

A contract for the new executive director of the Office of Independent Review, which oversees law enforcement entities, was unanimously approved Tuesday by the Orange County Board of Supervisors. Robert Faigin will succeed Sergio Perez as head of the watchdog agency. Perez resigned to take a job closer to home...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Armed suspect barricaded inside warehouse in Costa Mesa

Police are engaged in a standoff with a possibly armed suspect who barricaded himself inside of a warehouse in Costa Mesa. The incident began at around 11 a.m. when Costa Mesa police were dispatched to the scene of an industrial complex in the 1700 block of Monrovia Avenue. They were sent to the area to assist special agents with the California Attorney General's bureau of firearms, who were serving a search warrant at the time. "We can confirm that special agents from our Bureau of Firearms were executing a warrant in Costa Mesa as part of an APPS investigation. The scene is...
COSTA MESA, CA
nypressnews.com

Video shows spectators run to center of Compton-area street takeover as money thrown in the air

LOS ANGELES COUNTY (KABC) — A wild street takeover near Compton was caught on video, which shows someone standing on top of a car and apparently throwing money in the air. The takeover occurred near San Pedro Street and Compton Boulevard overnight. Footage taken at the scene shows spectators rushing into the middle of the intersection to pick up the cash as cars continued to perform stunts and donuts.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

$33 million Norco drug bust marks record amount for L.A. authorities

Los Angeles drug authorities have seized a record $33 million dollars worth of narcotics during a massive bust in Norco. Around 3,552 pounds of methamphetamine and 66 kilograms (145 pounds) of cocaine were seized by the Los Angeles Field Division of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). This marks the largest amount of methamphetamine ever […]
NORCO, CA

