Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Road & Track
California Cops Write 823 Citations in Street Racing and Takeover Crackdown
September was a busy month for the Garden Grove Police Department’s traffic division in Southern California. In a concerted effort to crack down on street racing and accompanying “takeovers,” the Orange County city wrote a total of 823 traffic citations including 273 for loud exhaust. They also impounded 28 vehicles, and made nine arrests for drunk driving and five arrests for street racing.
newportbeachindy.com
NBPD Arrests Suspected Carjacker
On Monday, Oct. 4, at approximately 3:33 p.m., the Newport Beach Police Department dispatch center received a call of a carjacking in the area of Fashion Island. The suspect initially stole one vehicle at gunpoint; however, when the vehicle became disabled, he exited and carjacked a second vehicle at gunpoint.
KTLA.com
Motorists in Orange County takes to the 405 Freeway with only 3 wheels
A motorist on the 405 Freeway in Orange County was captured on video driving their vehicle with the tailgate completely open and a missing passenger-side front tire. “Rather dangerous situation happening here on the 405, tailgate open. There’s no tailgate party going on in sight,” Instagram user Chad Towersey, who captured the video, can be heard saying.
California Woman Driving On 3 Wheels Confronted By Civillian
A motorist driving on the 405 Freeway in Orange County was captured on video driving down the interstate with her tailgate wide open and a missing passenger-side front tire. “Rather dangerous situation happening here on the 405, tailgate open. There’s no tailgate party going on in sight,” Instagram user Chad Towersey, who captured the video.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brawl at Valley Center High School under investigation
Officials with the Valley Center-Pauma Unified School District are looking into the circumstances that led to a violent brawl on the campus of Valley Center High School.
Fontana Herald News
Police who were investigating a shooting incident find firearms and drugs at residence
Police who were investigating a shooting incident found firearms and drugs at a residence in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. Last weekend, officers assigned to dayshift weekend patrol responded to an area hospital regarding a subject who arrived suffering from a gunshot wound, the San Bernardino P.D. said in a Facebook post on Oct. 5.
KTLA.com
Orange County man to plead guilty to bribing Santa Ana Police Department officer, operating underground casino: DOJ
A Fountain Valley man has agreed to plead guilty to three federal charges related to his underground casinos, including bribing a police officer with more than $100,000, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday. Niem Ngoc Ha, who also goes by the name Dung Body, will admit to operating an...
2urbangirls.com
Los Angeles men arrested in Orange County on multiple burglary charges
SANTA ANA, Calif. – Two men suspected of committing a series of residential burglaries in four counties over a 10-month period were arrested Wednesday in Santa Ana. Nehemiah Robinson, 34, and Mark Draughan, 23, both of Los Angeles, were booked into Orange County Jail on burglary, conspiracy and child endangerment charges related to crimes that occurred in Orange County, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
oc-breeze.com
OCSD arrests two suspects in burglaries committed across Southern California since January 2022
Two men were arrested October 5 in connection with multiple burglaries committed across Southern California since January 2022. The two, along with two additional suspects already in custody on related charges, are suspected of committing residential burglaries in Orange, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Riverside counties and were arrested today by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.
signalscv.com
County Board of Supervisors examines I-5 emergency mobility options
In light of the Route Fire, county staff look to prevent traffic ‘nightmare’ from occurring again. In light of the Route Fire in September, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors received and filed a report Tuesday related to ongoing discussions about Interstate 5 emergency mobility options in the Santa Clarita Valley.
fox10phoenix.com
Police chase: 4 in custody after dangerous pursuit spanning multiple SoCal freeways
LOS ANGELES - Four burglary suspects in a BMW that led authorities on a high-speed pursuit Tuesday morning through the San Gabriel Valley and Los Angeles County were detained on the 91 Freeway after surrendering to police. The chase ended at about 8:30 a.m. when the car crashed and stopped...
foxla.com
$33M worth of meth, cocaine seized from Riverside County home
NORCO, Calif. - An estimated 3,552 pounds of methamphetamine and 145 pounds of cocaine were seized by DEA agents from a stash house in Riverside County – making it the largest seizure for the DEA Los Angeles Division. The DEA Los Angeles Division made a historic drug bust in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kgncnewsnow.com
Drug Bust Lands Two In Jail
Two men are behind bars after a traffic stop netted $760,000.00 worth of drugs. On Thursday, Sept. 29, a DPS officer pulled over a grey Jeep for driving in the left lane when not passing and following too closely. The driver was identified as Alvaro Castro-Lopez along with the passenger...
2urbangirls.com
Orange County man charged with using stolen identities for COVID-19 unemployment benefits
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A federal grand jury today returned an eight-count indictment charging an Orange County man with defrauding California’s unemployment insurance program by using personal information stolen from people with similar names to apply for $1.25 million in COVID-19 unemployment benefits. Nhan Hoang Pham, 36, of...
Police engaged in standoff with armed carjacking suspect in Newport Beach
Police are engaged in a standoff with an armed carjacking suspect in Orange County following a brief pursuit. According to Newport Beach Police Department, officers learned of the carjacking at Fashion Island at around 4:15 p.m. At some point, the suspect bailed from that vehicle and carjacked a second car, shortly before leading police on a pursuit. The suspect came to a stop near Santiago Drive and Nottingham Road where he bailed on foot and ran inside of a home, which was under construction. A SWAT team, including their BearCat vehicle, were called to the scene to assist. A witness to the carjacking said the armed suspect pulled a lady from the first car before crashing into a nearby office. The suspect then ran into another parking lot, where he attempted to steal a black Grand Cherokee that was passing by. He chased the driver until he was able to take the vehicle.According to the witness, the suspect was a White male, with a skinny build, dressed in all-black clothing. This is a developing story. Check back for details.
newsantaana.com
Costa Mesa man arrested after alleged carjacking and police pursuit, in Newport Beach
Alfredo M. Hopgood of Costa Mesa, a 26-year-old felon, was arrested today after allegedly carjacking two people at gunpoint today, at about 3:33 p.m., near Fashion Island, in Newport Beach. Hopgood allegedly stole one vehicle and then carjacked another vehicle, at gunpoint, after the first vehicle became disabled after he...
Orange County supervisors hire new law enforcement watchdog
A contract for the new executive director of the Office of Independent Review, which oversees law enforcement entities, was unanimously approved Tuesday by the Orange County Board of Supervisors. Robert Faigin will succeed Sergio Perez as head of the watchdog agency. Perez resigned to take a job closer to home...
Armed suspect barricaded inside warehouse in Costa Mesa
Police are engaged in a standoff with a possibly armed suspect who barricaded himself inside of a warehouse in Costa Mesa. The incident began at around 11 a.m. when Costa Mesa police were dispatched to the scene of an industrial complex in the 1700 block of Monrovia Avenue. They were sent to the area to assist special agents with the California Attorney General's bureau of firearms, who were serving a search warrant at the time. "We can confirm that special agents from our Bureau of Firearms were executing a warrant in Costa Mesa as part of an APPS investigation. The scene is...
nypressnews.com
Video shows spectators run to center of Compton-area street takeover as money thrown in the air
LOS ANGELES COUNTY (KABC) — A wild street takeover near Compton was caught on video, which shows someone standing on top of a car and apparently throwing money in the air. The takeover occurred near San Pedro Street and Compton Boulevard overnight. Footage taken at the scene shows spectators rushing into the middle of the intersection to pick up the cash as cars continued to perform stunts and donuts.
$33 million Norco drug bust marks record amount for L.A. authorities
Los Angeles drug authorities have seized a record $33 million dollars worth of narcotics during a massive bust in Norco. Around 3,552 pounds of methamphetamine and 66 kilograms (145 pounds) of cocaine were seized by the Los Angeles Field Division of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). This marks the largest amount of methamphetamine ever […]
Comments / 0