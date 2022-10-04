Read full article on original website
Related
Hyperallergic
America’s Overlooked Landscape Painters
There are many competing narratives about what happened in American art after Pop Art eclipsed Abstract Expressionism in the early 1960s. Hindsight tells us that the New York scene was messier and more diverse than most records of that turbulent time indicate. A few current and recent exhibitions reflect that diversity, such as the not-to-be-missed New York: 1962–1964 at the Jewish Museum (July 22, 2022–January 8, 2023), the last curatorial project of Germano Celant, who died in 2020. The varied roster of artists includes Melvin Edwards, Chryssa, Harold Stevenson, and Marjorie Strider, whose work is seldom, if at all, seen anymore.
27-year-old woman accosted on NYC subway train in Manhattan
NEW YORK, NY – A 27-year-old woman was forcibly grabbed and groped aboard a New...
Who is the NYC rooftop jumper? Eyewitness News solves mystery behind viral daredevil stunt
A daredevil and award-winning cinematographer provided answers to a sky-high spectacle that was captured on camera at a high-rise building in Lower Manhattan.
Female Miscreants in New York. The 'Green Goblin Gang' in the Subways.
A group of six females dressed in neon green has been the recent topic of conversation and fear in New York City recently. On Sunday at approximately 2 a.m., according to news reports, this group of females allegedly assaulted and robbed two teenage girls.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox5ny.com
Man robbed of $100,000 in the Bronx
NEW YORK - A man was attacked and robbed of a huge amount of cash behind a Bronx building. The NYPD says it happened on Monday, Sept. 12 at around 4:30 p.m. They released a photo Thursday of a man they are looking for in connection with the incident. The...
Drake set to perform at Apollo Theater in Harlem
HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Grammy Award-winning artist Drake is coming back to New York City for a one-night event at the historic Apollo Theater this November. Drake will be performing on Nov. 11 in an event called Drake at the Apollo. The announcement comes from the OVO Sound official Twitter page. Tickets are not for […]
NYPD officer slashed in the face in the Bronx
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man with a knife allegedly slashed an NYPD officer’s nose in the Bronx on Thursday morning, police said. The officer, along with a partner, responded to a 911 call for a man with a knife on Andrews Avenue around 7:15 a.m., an NYPD spokesman said. Police found the […]
East New York Woman, 22, Found Dismembered and Stuffed in Suitcases in Brooklyn Apartment
The chopped up remains of a 22-year-old Brooklyn woman who was turning her life around after surviving an abusive relationship were found in two suitcases in her apartment last month, according to reports released by NYPD. Dasia Johnson was found after Jackson’s aunt requested a welfare check after calls to...
RELATED PEOPLE
brooklynvegan.com
Drake announces Apollo Theater show
Drake is headed to NYC for an intimate show next month. He'll play Harlem's Apollo Theater on November 11, presented by SiriusXM as part of their Small Stage Series. Like previous SiriusXM shows at The Apollo, tickets will be given away - listen to Sound 42 on the SXM app between now and October 26 at 11 PM to enter.
bkmag.com
Sweet Catch, a ‘celebration of Black food,’ opens in Prospect-Lefferts Gardens
Ka-Wana Jefferson may have been born and raised in the Bronx, but she is making her mark here in Brooklyn. In 2016, Jefferson opened the popular booze and brunch spot Sweet Brooklyn Bar on Nostrand Avenue near Atlantic in Crown Heights. Then about a week ago she expanded her reach...
papermag.com
Coyotes Live in New York City, and They’re Good Neighbors
From roaches to rats, pigeons to lantern flies, New York City is home to quite a few critters. I guess we can add coyotes to the list!. Commonly believed to only exist in rural parts of the world, coyotes are able to live around humans in more urban settings. The furry friends are already established in almost all New York counties except Long Island and New York City, but a recent New York Times report found that there's a gang of coyotes taking on the Big Apple.
Bronx Residents Angry at New York's 'Tent City': They Feel Like Prisoners in Their Neighborhoods!
New York's so-called tent city --NY Mayor's Office. As the buses of migrants keep arriving in the big apple, the city has been forced to think outside the box to find suitable housing.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Residents allegedly harassed in Harlem apartment building
HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Residents of a Harlem apartment building say they have been harassed inside their lobby by a group of teenagers for the last two months. “It’s crazy; we have no protection, no security guards,” Blanca Molinuevo said. Tonia Bacon described the teens as dangerous. “They are walking around with weapons. I visually, […]
forwardtimes.com
Solange Knowles Left the Audience in Awe at Her NYC Ballet Debut
ABOVE: Solange with dancer Chun Wai Chan after the world premiere of “Play Time” at New York City Ballets 2022 Fall Fashion Gala at Lincoln Center. On last Wednesday night, the New York City Ballet celebrated the 10th anniversary of its annual all-Fashion Gala. Since its inception in 2012, the event has fostered collaborations between designers, choreographers, and musicians. Artists of all types draw from their respective, often disparate corners in the spirit of collaboration, innovation, and of course, style.
Man pushed onto subway tracks at Manhattan’s Union Square: NYPD
UNION SQUARE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was shoved onto the subway tracks at 14th Street – Union Square without any apparent provocation on Monday night, police said. The victim, 25, was on the platform for the Nos. 4, 5, and 6 trains around 9:30 p.m. when he was pushed onto the local tracks from […]
Fran Lebowitz slams NYC Mayor Eric Adams
Fran Lebowitz is not a fan of New York City Mayor Eric Adams. “It would be good if we had a good mayor but we don’t,” the acerbic author, 71, told Page Six at the Broadway opening of “Leopoldstadt” Sunday night. “I hated [previous mayor Bill] de Blasio but Eric Adams I saw coming,” she continued. “I said to my friends, ‘He’s going to make you long for de Blasio, [and] he was terrible.’” The life-long New Yorker agreed that the city is currently going through a scary time “right now,” but said the crime is nothing compared to the ’70s which “was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
20 Hottest Nightclubs In NYC For A Night Of Dancing
Let’s be real. New York offers some of the best nightlife in the entire world, and our variety of vibes is unmatched. No matter if you’re after a bass-filled nightclub with a DJ, a casual cocktail lounge to mingle, or a nightclub/show combo, there’s something to match whatever mood you’re after that night! So grab your dancing shoes and gather your friends, because here are our favorite nightclubs in NYC: We’ll be honest, although Little Sister Lounge is notoriously difficult to get into (and been uncovered by many Gen Z-ers on TikTok), this spot is still one of our favorite...
Where To Get Rid of Your Unwanted Old Clothes in NYC
Have you done a closet clearout, and need somewhere to put all those old clothes?. If you live in NYC, here's how you can get rid of your unwanted clothes. Here's where you can sell your old clothes to get money for news ones:
Bloods gang witness said caller sounded ‘like a Soprano, like a Goodfella’
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — An admitted member of the Bloods gang testified Tuesday in a federal “murder-for-hire” trial that a “caucasian man” told another gang member over the phone that, “this needs to be done as soon as possible.” Kalik McFarlane, 40, who made a recent government deal to cooperate, wore a yellow prison jumpsuit when […]
Man stabbed at Times Square station in another incident of subway violence
There was another incident of subway crime Tuesday night as the MTA tries to sway commuters back to the system.
Comments / 0