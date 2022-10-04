ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 4

Related
Wave 3

Biscuit Belly closes Iroquois Park area location

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Biscuit Belly has permanently closed their Iroquois Park area location. The announcement was made on Thursday on the Biscuit Belly: Louisville - Colonial Gardens Facebook page. The post states that the store has struggled with lingering effects of the pandemic, dramatic increase in food and costs...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Paristown's Village Market food hall opens with 5 local restaurants

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Paristown's Village Market is now open for business. The 5,000-square-foot food hall houses five local, independent restaurants under one roof along with a bourbon-focused bar. It encompasses the space vacated by The Cafe when it moved into a new space in the area. Ramble, Taco Rito...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Be Our Guest at Craft House Pizza

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Be Our Guest this week at Craft House Pizza. The restaurant partners with Hometown Brewing Company to bring you good pizza and brews. Enjoy all kinds of subs, salads, pasta and pizzas. Pickle-lovers will love the array of pickle pizzas, including the bacon cheeseburger pizza. Start...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

McDonald's is bringing back 'Halloween Pails'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For the first time in 6 years, McDonald's is rolling out a Halloween item that is essential for trick-or-treating. McDonald's is bringing back its brightly-colored, iconic "Halloween Pails" for this spooky season, according to a press release. There are three varieties of pails which feature three...
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Food & Drinks
Louisville, KY
Restaurants
Local
Kentucky Lifestyle
Louisville, KY
Lifestyle
Local
Kentucky Restaurants
City
Fern Creek, KY
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Food & Drinks
Louisville, KY
Society
Local
Kentucky Society
wdrb.com

Winner of St. Jude Dream Home giveaway announced today on WDRB in the Morning

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- St. Jude Children's Research Hospital partnered with WDRB to give away the St. Jude Dream Home. Tickets sold out this year, raising $700,000 for the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Proceeds support life-saving treatments for sick children all around the world, including kids in Louisville. It's...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Vinaigrette Salad Kitchen opens new location

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - If you’re looking for a new lunch option, Vinaigrette Salad Kitchen has a brand new location in Louisville. The new location at 4037 Summit Plaza Drive in the Paddock Shops. This location is hiring for multiple positions. There are also giveaways and raffles all week!
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Month-long Halloween festival at Pope Lick Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s the spookiest month of the year!. You can celebrate the Halloween spirit here in Louisville all month long at Pope Lick Park. There’s fun for the whole family, including a light show!
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Black People#Food Drink#Racism
WLKY.com

New night market series aims to bring more people to downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Food trucks, retailers and musicians will soon pack S. 4th Street in an effort to bring more people to downtown Louisville. The Louisville Downtown Partnership and the Louisville Independent Business Alliance are launching a monthly, Thursday night market series on S. 4th Street, featuring food, shopping and live music.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS 11

Garvin Gate Blues Festival This Weekend

Enjoy live blues music, food, drinks and more at this year's Garvin Gate Blues Festival. The Divine Five featuring Sylvia Walters performs in the GDL studio. To get more info, click here.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Spring Street Bar & Grill reopens after closing in 2020

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A beloved bar has reopened its doors Thursday for the first time since shutting down due to the pandemic. Spring Street Bar located on South Spring Street in the Irish Hill neighborhood is back open for business. According to the owners, the process did take some...
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Wave 3

Wild Eggs to host ribbon cutting at new location in New Albany

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Wild Eggs is hosting a ribbon cutting Friday for their new location in New Albany, In. According to the release, the new location will be at 223 West 5th Street. The new location officially opened their doors on October 3 in the former Daisy’s Country Cooking...
NEW ALBANY, IN
cstoredecisions.com

Thorntons Opens Kentucky Location

Thorntons announced the opening of its newest Louisville, Ky., location, making the chain’s total store count in Louisville, Ky., and Southern Indiana 45. The store opens Friday, Oct. 7 at 6:00 a.m. and is located at 7101 Greenridge Farm Drive. This new 4,400-square-foot facility is set on 2.7 acres...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

BCPS custodian dies on duty at Overdale Elementary

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Bullitt County Public School worker passed away while on the job Wednesday night. According to statement released by the superintendent Dr. Bacon, Michele Richarson passed away Wednesday night while on duty at Overdale Elementary School. Richarson worked at both Hebron Middle School and most recently...
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Woman dies by suicide at UPS Worldport late Wednesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A woman died by suicide at UPS’ global air hub in Louisville late Wednesday, according to authorities. Louisville Metro police confirmed the death, saying it is being investigated as a suicide. Multiple sources confirmed the woman was an employee of UPS. Police were called...
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy