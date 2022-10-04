Read full article on original website
Wave 3
Biscuit Belly closes Iroquois Park area location
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Biscuit Belly has permanently closed their Iroquois Park area location. The announcement was made on Thursday on the Biscuit Belly: Louisville - Colonial Gardens Facebook page. The post states that the store has struggled with lingering effects of the pandemic, dramatic increase in food and costs...
wdrb.com
Paristown's Village Market food hall opens with 5 local restaurants
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Paristown's Village Market is now open for business. The 5,000-square-foot food hall houses five local, independent restaurants under one roof along with a bourbon-focused bar. It encompasses the space vacated by The Cafe when it moved into a new space in the area. Ramble, Taco Rito...
wdrb.com
Be Our Guest at Craft House Pizza
LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Be Our Guest this week at Craft House Pizza. The restaurant partners with Hometown Brewing Company to bring you good pizza and brews. Enjoy all kinds of subs, salads, pasta and pizzas. Pickle-lovers will love the array of pickle pizzas, including the bacon cheeseburger pizza. Start...
McDonald's is bringing back 'Halloween Pails'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For the first time in 6 years, McDonald's is rolling out a Halloween item that is essential for trick-or-treating. McDonald's is bringing back its brightly-colored, iconic "Halloween Pails" for this spooky season, according to a press release. There are three varieties of pails which feature three...
wdrb.com
Winner of St. Jude Dream Home giveaway announced today on WDRB in the Morning
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- St. Jude Children's Research Hospital partnered with WDRB to give away the St. Jude Dream Home. Tickets sold out this year, raising $700,000 for the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Proceeds support life-saving treatments for sick children all around the world, including kids in Louisville. It's...
Wave 3
Vinaigrette Salad Kitchen opens new location
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - If you’re looking for a new lunch option, Vinaigrette Salad Kitchen has a brand new location in Louisville. The new location at 4037 Summit Plaza Drive in the Paddock Shops. This location is hiring for multiple positions. There are also giveaways and raffles all week!
wdrb.com
Miniature hometown hero banners in Jeffersontown honor 2 brothers known as 'Spaghetti and Meatball'
JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- They look over the city as each day comes and goes, recognizable faces like Jennifer Lawrence and Muhammad Ali who called our home their home. The hometown hero banners have been a downtown Louisville thing, until now. A miniature version is up on the old Bearno's...
Wave 3
Month-long Halloween festival at Pope Lick Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s the spookiest month of the year!. You can celebrate the Halloween spirit here in Louisville all month long at Pope Lick Park. There’s fun for the whole family, including a light show!
WLKY.com
New night market series aims to bring more people to downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Food trucks, retailers and musicians will soon pack S. 4th Street in an effort to bring more people to downtown Louisville. The Louisville Downtown Partnership and the Louisville Independent Business Alliance are launching a monthly, Thursday night market series on S. 4th Street, featuring food, shopping and live music.
WHAS 11
Garvin Gate Blues Festival This Weekend
Enjoy live blues music, food, drinks and more at this year's Garvin Gate Blues Festival. The Divine Five featuring Sylvia Walters performs in the GDL studio. To get more info, click here.
wdrb.com
Lexington boy blinded by gunshot writes book alongside 'Master P'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A boy blinded by gunfire is now an author of a book. Malakai Roberts Malakai Roberts was watching a movie with his mother and brother inside his Lexington home when he was shot in the temple. He was 5 years old at the time. Malik survived,...
Wave 3
Spring Street Bar & Grill reopens after closing in 2020
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A beloved bar has reopened its doors Thursday for the first time since shutting down due to the pandemic. Spring Street Bar located on South Spring Street in the Irish Hill neighborhood is back open for business. According to the owners, the process did take some...
Wave 3
Wild Eggs to host ribbon cutting at new location in New Albany
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Wild Eggs is hosting a ribbon cutting Friday for their new location in New Albany, In. According to the release, the new location will be at 223 West 5th Street. The new location officially opened their doors on October 3 in the former Daisy’s Country Cooking...
The Belle of Louisville Riverboat in Kentucky Now Offering a Haunted Cruise
Previously, in this space, I believe I've mentioned my fascination with ghost ships. I'm not talking about ships on which actual ghosts roam--although that would be super cool and not terribly surprising. I'm talking about abandoned ships or boats that are left drifting on rivers, lakes, or the ocean. I've...
wdrb.com
October list of family fun and Halloween events in Louisville and surrounding area
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- October means fall fun, costumes and Halloween events. Here's a list of some of the things happening in Louisville, southern Indiana and surrounding areas. If you have an event to want us to post to this list, email webteam@wdrb.com. Black Horror Film Series. Kentucky Science Center.
WLKY.com
Louisville officials asking for input in relocating King Louis XVI statue
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — City officials are working on a plan for the future of a historic downtown statue. The King Louis XVI statue was vandalized multiple times during the civil unrest following the death of Breonna Taylor. It was ultimately removed to prevent more serious damage. A Metro Council...
cstoredecisions.com
Thorntons Opens Kentucky Location
Thorntons announced the opening of its newest Louisville, Ky., location, making the chain’s total store count in Louisville, Ky., and Southern Indiana 45. The store opens Friday, Oct. 7 at 6:00 a.m. and is located at 7101 Greenridge Farm Drive. This new 4,400-square-foot facility is set on 2.7 acres...
Wave 3
BCPS custodian dies on duty at Overdale Elementary
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Bullitt County Public School worker passed away while on the job Wednesday night. According to statement released by the superintendent Dr. Bacon, Michele Richarson passed away Wednesday night while on duty at Overdale Elementary School. Richarson worked at both Hebron Middle School and most recently...
wdrb.com
Woman dies by suicide at UPS Worldport late Wednesday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A woman died by suicide at UPS’ global air hub in Louisville late Wednesday, according to authorities. Louisville Metro police confirmed the death, saying it is being investigated as a suicide. Multiple sources confirmed the woman was an employee of UPS. Police were called...
wdrb.com
Nearly 400,000 people expected this weekend for New Albany's Harvest Homecoming
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) – As the weather turns cooler and the leaves begin to change, New Albany businesses prepare for what is one of the largest festivals in Indiana. Harvest Homecoming Booth Days begin on Thursday and run through Sunday in downtown New Albany. Inside her KOZY store...
