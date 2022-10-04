ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Daily Mail

'He deserves to be in the England team!': Rio Ferdinand calls for Gareth Southgate to play Fiyako Tomori in his Three Lions defence ahead of AC Milan's Champions League tie with Chelsea as the World Cup edges closer

Rio Ferdinand has claimed Fiyako Tomori 'deserves to be in the England team'. The defender lined up against former side Chelsea for Milan in the Champions League this evening, putting in a solid performance despite his side losing 3-0 on the night. Ferdinand, who made 81 appearances at centre-back for...
SkySports

Rotherham 1-1 Millwall: Zian Flemming earns point for Lions

Matt Taylor's reign as Rotherham manager began with a 1-1 draw against Millwall at the New York Stadium. Taylor was appointed as the Millers new boss on Tuesday after agreeing to leave League One Exeter and he was thrown straight into Championship action. He enjoyed the perfect start as Dan...
SkySports

Middlesbrough 1-0 Birmingham: Chuba Akpom steers Boro to victory

Managerless Middlesbrough climbed out of the Championship's relegation zone by beating Birmingham 1-0 in the first game since Chris Wilder's departure. With the search for Wilder's replacement ongoing following his exit on Monday, striker Chuba Akpom powered in the winning goal in the 23rd minute to earn Boro victory for only the third time this season.
SkySports

Kilmarnock 2-1 St Johnstone: Danny Armstrong at the double to see Killie to victory

Danny Armstrong grabbed a deadly double as Kilmarnock returned to winning ways in the Scottish Premiership with a 2-1 victory over St Johnstone at Rugby Park. The 24-year-old winger opened the scoring in the 11th minute with a stunning free-kick from distance then added a second at the start of the second half before Saints substitute Theo Blair reduced the deficit just as four minutes of added time began.
SkySports

Lee Tomlin: Right time for me to retire from playing football

After 17 years and nearly 600 career appearances, it is the moment for Lee Tomlin to call time on a career that saw him travel from League Two, through non-League and into the Premier League. At 33, injuries have taken their toll on the talismanic midfielder, and his body simply...
SkySports

Wednesday Tips

Tough Enough sets a very tall standard for the others to aim at in the British Racing EBF Novice Stakes at Nottingham on Wednesday. James Tate's youngster only has one run in the formbook but it was a performance that was stacked with promise. Sent to Newbury for his initial foray, he beat all bar Owen Burrows' odds-on favourite Lajooje and there was less than a length between them. The son of Showcasing was sent off 22-1 which shows two things: he possibly was not showing that much at home, but also connections of the others all felt they had something to play with.
SkySports

Watford 1-2 Swansea: Ben Cabango scores deep into stoppage-time to secure Swans win

Slaven Bilic's first home game as Watford manager ended in defeat as Ben Cabango's stoppage-time header earned Swansea a 2-1 victory in the Sky Bet Championship. The defender headed home Ryan Manning's free-kick eight minutes into a total of 20 added on after the officials' communication equipment failed, leading to the players having to leave the pitch.
SkySports

Reading 1-1 Norwich City: Jeff Hendrick earns point for Royals

Norwich extended their unbeaten league run to nine matches with a hard-earned 1-1 Championship draw at Reading. But the visitors missed the chance to go top of the table with a victory after leaders Sheffield United lost 1-0 at home to QPR. In an even first half, Reading went closest...
BBC

Rotherham United 1-1 Millwall: Millers draw in Matt Taylor's first game

Rotherham and Millwall shared the points after an absorbing clash at the New York Stadium. It means an unbeaten start as Millers boss for Matt Taylor, who was in the dugout despite only joining the club from Exeter the previous day. Dan Barlaser's early penalty for the hosts was cancelled...
BBC

Scottish gossip: Van Dijk, McGregor, Djoum, Halkett, King, Davidson

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou says Callum McGregor's knee injury "doesn't look good" after his captain limped off against RB Leipzig following a challenge with Xavier Schlager in the lead-up to the first goal in the 3-1 Champions League defeat in Germany. (Scottish Sun) Dundee United have handed a trial to...
SkySports

EFL goals and round-up: QPR beat Sheffield United; Norwich held

QPR stunned Sky Bet Championship leaders Sheffield United with a 1-0 victory at Bramall Lane. Chris Willock's 51st-minute strike sent the Blades spinning to a first home defeat of the season and pushed in-form Rangers up to fourth place. Willock's winner came after he played a clever one-two with Ethan...
Yardbarker

Jock Stein: The Man Who Inspired The Celtic Rising

Jock Stein: the man who inspired The Celtic Rising…. A century ago yesterday, a baby was born in the Burnbank area of Hamilton who would go on to rewrite the history of Celtic Football Club, taking it from a side struggling to compete in Scotland to the greatest team in Europe, if not the world. And he did all that within two years and with pretty much the group of players he inherited from his old boss, Jimmy McGrory.
Daily Mail

Preston 1-0 West Brom: Steve Bruce on the brink after Emil Riis' seventh-minute strike leaves visitors languishing in the Championship relegation zone

West Brom paid a heavy price for starting yet another game slowly as defeat by Preston at Deepdale left them languishing in the Championship relegation zone, with just one win all season. Before the game, under-pressure boss Steve Bruce described their unwanted record of going a goal down within the...
