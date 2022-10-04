Read full article on original website
Delays possible on eastbound I-70 at Missouri River bridge due to crash
COOPER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) WATCH LIVE: Drivers should expect to find delays on eastbound Interstate 70 at the Missouri River bridge due to a crash Thursday morning. MoDOT reported around 8:05 a.m. that the delays at the bridge should last about an hour. Crews closed the right lane off to drivers following the crash near The post Delays possible on eastbound I-70 at Missouri River bridge due to crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Simcote to Build $17M Facility in Sedalia
Simcote, Inc. is expanding its presence in the U.S. with a new manufacturing facility in Sedalia. The company made the announcement Wednesday. Simcote is investing more than $17 million in the new facility and creating 35 new jobs in the region. “Missouri’s manufacturing industry continues to grow due to companies...
KYTV
Fire damages pine shavings business in Seymour, Mo.
SEYMOUR, Mo. (KY3) - A fire damaged a business in Seymour. Seymour firefighters say the fire at Eagle Ridge Shavings started around 3:30 Monday afternoon. When crews arrived, the business was fully engulfed. ”We had ten really good years, and we always knew this could happen,” said owner David Peachey....
KRMS Radio
Camden County Republican Club Urging Voters To Study Amendment 3
The Camden County Republican Club continues to urge voters to do their homework on the measures they’ll face on November’s ballot. Club President Les Larson says what the summaries on sample ballots contain is only a fraction of what the actual amendments contain. For instance, Larson says the...
Eldon man charged in Cooper County after bar fight
An Eldon man faces criminal charges in Cooper County after a bar fight in August. The post Eldon man charged in Cooper County after bar fight appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Crews work overnight fire at Lake Ozark convenience store
Fire crews work a structure fire at a convenience store in Lake Ozark overnight. The Miller County Sheriff’s Office announced last night that there was a commercial structure fire in the area that was blocking Route W, between the first roundabout and Lakeland Road. Drivers were asked to avoid the area.
Interstate crash ends with injury, closure
UPDATE: I-44 has been cleared and both lanes are open. SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A crash has closed both lanes of westbound I-44 around exit 88.0, near Strafford. According to Ozarks Traffic, a crash past Exit 88 around mile marker 86.7 has closed I-44 and backed up traffic for at least one mile. According to Missouri […]
lakeexpo.com
Camden County Sheriff's Office Serving Biscuits And Gravy Breakfast For Shop With A Cop
The Shop With A Cop Campaign is just around the corner and the Camden County Sheriff’s Office is hosting biscuits and gravy breakfast to raise money for the event. The breakfast starts October 17 at 8 a.m. at the Sheriff’s Office lobby. Breakfast will cost $5 and will run until they run out of food.
kwos.com
$8-million campaign is launched to build new Christian Academy school in Jefferson City
Saying the school has outgrown its current location capacity, Jefferson City-area parents and educators are trying to raise $8.3 million to build a new River Oak Christian Academy. Former Mizzou quarterback and former Jefferson City Jay star Kirk Farmer, who chairs the capital campaign, says enrollment has accelerated. Farmer tells...
kttn.com
17 new agents graduate from training with the Missouri Department of Conservation
The Missouri Department of Conservation congratulates 17 new conservation agents upon their graduation from MDC’s 2022 Conservation Agent Training Academy. The agent class of 2022 took the Conservation Agent’s Oath during a special graduation ceremony Tuesday, Oct. 4 at Runge Nature Center in Jefferson City. “Missourians have placed...
Sedalia Police Actively Investigating Bruce Disappearance 14 Year Later
This story has been updated with information from the Sedalia Police Department. I saw the post on the Missouri Missing Facebook Page on the 14th anniversary of her disappearance. Sedalia resident Dana Jane Bruce went missing on October 4, 2008. The next day, October 5, 2008, she was reported missing after family and friends became concerned when she never returned to pick up her children. 14 years later, sadly, there isn't much to add to the original report.
lakeexpo.com
myozarksonline.com
3 arrested for stealing in Wright County
Three Hartville men are facing charges in connection with the theft of property from the 5-thousand block of Steel Bluff Road in Hartville. The investigation began when a Wright County Deputy arrested, Nathan Withnell for unlawful possession of a firearm, at a low water bridge known as Stair Step. During the investigation, the deputy found checkbooks with names of people other than Withnell, in his pickup. The deputy also found several items that had been stolen from the residence on Steel Bluff Road. The property owner who was with the deputy said it was obvious that all of the buildings had been ransacked. The investigation led law enforcement to the residence of Michael Harrison where several pieces of stolen property were found, and a pickup that belonged to Larry Landsdown held additional property and a baggie that contained methamphetamine. It’s estimated that the stolen property is valued at $ 75 thousand dollars. According to the report, some of the properties had been sold for scrap for around $5-thousand-dollars. Withnell is charged with 2 counts of receiving stolen property, Harrison is charged with 1 count of receiving stolen property, and Lansdown is charged with burglary.
myozarksonline.com
Devils Elbow Man Faces Charges Following Crash
A 40-year-old Devils Elbow man is facing charges following a two-vehicle crash at 4:30 Monday afternoon on Highway 28, near Happy Drive in Pulaski County. The Missouri Highway Patrol reports that a van driven by 27-year-old Kaylene E. Martian of Rolla slowed for traffic when her van was struck in the rear by a pick-up driven by 40-year-old Matthew C. Melching of Devils Elbow. A passenger in the Martian van, 67-year-old Debra K. Martian, suffered moderate injuries and was transported to Phelps Health. Melching was charged with possession of a controlled substance, leaving the scene of an accident involving injury, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, careless and imprudent driving, and operating a vehicle without a valid license. Melching was placed on a 24-hour hold in the Pulaski County Jail in Waynesville.
houstonherald.com
Man arrested in Texas County child neglect case
A man wanted on a felony Texas County warrant for child neglect was arrested early Wednesday in Webster County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Lucas L. McGaugh, 40, of Norwood, also was charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana, the patrol said. McCaugh is held without bond in the Webster...
Rolla man in jail after shooting leads to standoff
ROLLA, Mo. – A shooting injured a Rolla man Wednesday, and the suspect was placed under arrest after a standoff with police. Tanner Branson, 22, is charged with assault, armed criminal action, and unlawful possession of a firearm. Police were called to the 1400 block of Hauck Drive at around 6:30 pm Wednesday to investigate […]
KRMS Radio
Several Injured In Benton County Wreck
Two people are injured, one seriously, following a one-vehicle accident on Rte-BB at Woodland Road in Benton County. The highway patrol says it happened just after midnight Sunday morning. The vehicle driven by 24-year-old Nathan Walters, of Stover, ran off the road before he overcorrected sending the vehicle overturning back...
kjluradio.com
Missouri Highway Patrol trooper from Cooper, Howard county area killed in accident
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is mourning the loss of one of their own. Friends and family of Leif Dezner, 26, say he passed away in a tragic accident on Friday, September 30. Dezner was a corporal in the Cooper and Howard County areas. Dezner leaves behind a wife and...
houstonherald.com
Man arrested on outstanding warrant from Texas County
A West Plains man wanted on a Texas County warrant was arrested Saturday in Howell County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Charles C. Carter, 39, was arrested on a misdemeanor Texas County warrant for traffic and a misdemeanor Wright County warrant for traffic, the patrol said. He was taken...
Laclede Record
Sheriff’s office seeks answers in suspicious death case
The Laclede County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating what happened in the suspicious death of Lebanon resident Hope L. Arnold, 33. Robert Eugene Nyman, of Lebanon, was charged with leaving the scene of an accident last week following the preliminary investigation. On Sept. 26 deputies with the Sheriff’s Office located the body of Arnold on Route 66 near Hazelgreen. Arnold’s body was located over an embankment off the highway in the 33000 block of Rt. 66. Deputies were called to the area after a resident found what appeared to be a body part in their yard. For more on this story see the LCR.
