Clinton, NY

WKTV

Grassy Cow Dairy in Remsen closing creamery by Thanksgiving

REMSEN, N.Y. – Grassy Cow Dairy in Remsen is closing its creamery and farm store this fall after launching it in 2015. Owner Leon Atwell says operations will continue at the dairy farm, but the farm store will close by Thanksgiving. The owners work long hours every day to...
REMSEN, NY
WKTV

Utica couple wins $100,000 Miracle Drawing on wedding anniversary

UTICA, N.Y. – Krystal and Chris Curley of Utica became $100,000 richer Wednesday evening after winning the 2022 MVHS Miracle Drawing. It also just so happened to be their wedding anniversary. Five bonus prizes were also awarded to the following people:. A custom Belgard Fire Pit donated and installed...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Pet Food giveaway

UTICA, N.Y. – The Pet Food Outreach will be passing out canned cat food as well as canned and dry dog food on Oct. 7. The drive-thru will be located at the Parkway Rec Center, Upper Lot at 220 Memorial Parkway in Utica. You can receive your pet food while staying right in your car from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m.
UTICA, NY
City
Saratoga Springs, NY
Clinton, NY
Business
City
Clinton, NY
WKTV

City of Rome holding Halloween Decorating Contest

ROME, N.Y. – The City of Rome is holding a community-wide contest to see whose home has the spookiest, most creative, classiest and best overall decorations this Halloween season. Residents can enter by emailing their address and a photo of the outside of their home to Sarah Lokker, marketing...
ROME, NY
WKTV

"Sheriffs' Showdown 2" scheduled for Oct. 13

WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. – The Madison County Sheriffs’ Office will be taking part in the “Sheriffs’ Showdown 2” at the Watkins Glen International. On Oct. 13 from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. Sheriffs from 27 different counties, across New York State will be on hand to race around the track. They will be racing in timed trials all throughout the day.
MADISON COUNTY, NY
mylittlefalls.com

Little Falls Antique Center has new tenant

Katherine Jantz and Kyle June pose in their new business space, Doodles and Dragons. If you haven’t noticed, there is a door on the east side of the Little Falls Antique Center, and it’s a very cool space that now houses Doodles and Dragons. Kyle June and Katherine Jantz opened the business during the Garlic Festival.
LITTLE FALLS, NY
#Pumpkin
WKTV

Car Carrier on Fire in Oneonta

ONEONTA, N.Y. – Shortly after 6 p.m. on Oct. 4. New York State Police responded to reports of a car carrier being on fire on Interstate 88, in Oneonta. The accident was westbound near Exit 13. Members of the Fire Department extinguished the fire, damage was primarily around the passenger side.
ONEONTA, NY
cnycentral.com

Cash offers for land in Clay triggers massive Onondaga Co. tax base boost from Micron

CLAY, N.Y. — Some of the properties in Clay have been on the market for years with no movement. Then Micron happened. Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon revealed a host of new, immediate impacts after the announcement this week that the semiconductor chip manufacturer plans to invest $100 billion over two decades in a plant to be constructed in Clay.
CLAY, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Farm Closing Creamery Putting End to Some of Best Cheese in CNY

Some of the best cheese in Central New York will soon be no more. One farm will stop processing in the next few months so you may want to stock up. The creamery and farm store is closing at Grassy Cow Dairy in Remsen. After 9 years of creating some of the most delicious cheese in Central New York, Angela and Leon Atwell have decided to call it quits. "Over the years we have accomplished so much, learned so many new things, and met so many wonderful people. We are grateful for all of it."
REMSEN, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Two restaurants fail their health inspections: September 18-24

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of September 18 to 24. Two food services failed their inspections: Don Juan Cafe, West Seneca Turnpike Sakana-Ya Sushi Bar Walton Street Read to see how each establishment failed in detail below. Don Juan Cafe Don […]
WKTV

New Home Depot distribution center breaks ground

SCHUYLER, N.Y. – The Schuyler Business Park began construction on a Home Depot distribution Center Wednesday. The 52 thousand square foot facility is estimated to cost $9 million. Workers hope to have the foundation completed by the end of this year. The opening is planned for October of 2023.
SCHUYLER, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Ewe Won’t Believe This Bizarre Live Sheep Performance in Little Falls

Ewe won't believe this live performance of life as a sheep that has people talking in Central New York. Art can be interpreted in many ways. What one may call a masterpiece, another could see as just squiggly lines on a canvas. The same can be said for live performance art. Some like opera or ballet, while others prefer Broadway. Art is meant to start a conversation by evoking an emotion - happiness, anger, amazement, and even confusion.
LITTLE FALLS, NY

