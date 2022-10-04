Read full article on original website
Longtime Viking Signs with Packers
The Green Bay Packers evidently need more defensive roster depth and chose a former Minnesota Viking for the job on Tuesday. Linebacker Eric Wilson joined the Packers, added to the team’s depth chart just days before Green Bay squares off with the New York Giants in London. Wilson was...
Ex-Vikings RB Signs in Denver
The Denver Broncos lost second-year RB Javonte Williams for the season to a torn ACL last weekend and have called on a former Minnesota Viking for help. That’s Latavius Murray, who played for the Vikings from 2017 to 2018. Joining Denver marks five teams in nine years for Murray,...
Vikings Sign Large Human
The Minnesota Vikings have reportedly signed the man who was cut by the Chicago Bears when the team made room for Armon Watts in September. That’s the NFL’s circle of life, and Khyiris Tonga is now a member of the Vikings, according to his agent David Canter. Tonga...
Bears Add 9th Former Vikings Player
It’s a trend. The Chicago Bears new front office has a thing for former Minnesota Vikings players, adding the ninth to their roster on Tuesday. This time it’s Jalyn Holmes, a defensive end who played for the Vikings for three seasons. Holmes joins the Bears practice squad, where...
NFL Analyst Claims Vikings Have ‘Colossal Problem’
The Minnesota Vikings may be atop the NFC North with a fancy 3-1 record, but the team has a “colossal problem,” according to NFL analyst Matt Lombardo. His concern stems from Minnesota’s offensive line, a longstanding bane for the team dating back a decade. The Vikings offensive...
Where Is Danielle Hunter?
This offseason, the Minnesota Vikings brought in Green Bay Packers edge rusher Za’Darius Smith. In doing so, he created a tandem with Danielle Hunter that could wind up being among the best in football. So far, though, Hunter has mainly remained non-existent. When the Vikings signed Za’Darius Smith as...
Falcons Add Former Vikings Defender
Various former Minnesota Vikings players have hopped, skipped, and jumped around the NFL as of late, and another such alumnus found a new home on Wednesday. It’s Jaleel Johnson, and he joined the Atlanta Falcons practice squad. Since departing the Vikings after the 2020 campaign, Johnson, 28, will be...
Vikings Provide Update on Lewis Cine’s Career
Rookie safety Lewis Cine broke his leg in Week 4 against the New Orleans Saints. The Minnesota Vikings provided an update on his status this after week after surgery — and it’s good news. Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press tweeted on Wednesday, “Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell said...
Vikings Rookie CB Could Return Soon
The Minnesota Vikings lost safety Lewis Cine for the 2022 season this week, but a different rookie could return soon. That’s Andrew Booth, one of the Vikings 2nd-Round draft picks from April, and he’s missed most of the 2022 season due to a quad injury. But according to...
The Vikings 2022 Defense by the Numbers: After Week 4
The Minnesota Vikings have four games in the books in 2022, with a 3-1 record heading into Week 5. Rookie skipper Kevin O’Connell won for a third time, thanks to a game-winning 47-yard field goal by kicker Greg Joseph. Next up, the Vikings head home to Minneapolis for a date with the Chicago Bears.
Kirk Cousins Is Leaving Meat on the Bone
After the first four games, the Vikings stand at 3-1, just barely. They needed a late comeback against the Lions and a game-winning field goal against the Saints for two of those wins. One of the reasons for this is that the Vikings’ offense is leaving meat on the bone.
Vikings Quietly Released a Fan-Favorite This Week
As the Minnesota Vikings placed rookie Lewis Cine on injured reserve and signed nose tackle Khyiris Tonga from the Atlanta Falcons on Tuesday, one man was quietly the odd man out. Jaylen Twyman, a second-year defensive tackle, was released from the team’s practice squad, enabling the young defender to hit...
Vikings Aren’t Shooting Themselves in Foot
The Minnesota Vikings have three wins in four games to start 2022, and they’re doing so primarily because of minimized mistakes. Through Week 4, the Vikings are the league’s least-penalized team, only tabulating 95 yards of penalties on 16 flags. For the first seven years of the Vikings...
Notes from the North: London Living
London ended up going pretty well. The Vikings arrived as a 2-1 team. The Vikings left as a 3-1 team. Overall, it’s hard to be too disappointed with that result. Notes from the North – a Vikings podcast hosted by yours truly alongside Sam – offers some thoughts on the game.
VT Breakdown: Doink, dink, thunk. The Vikes are 3-1.
Watch Vikings Territory Breakdown: Joe Oberle and Mark Craig. The Minnesota Vikings flew to London later than their opponent, the New Orleans Saints, and they looked to have more jet lag—until the game’s final play made that tired, listless feeling go away. But they somehow held on for the 28-25 win to improve to 3-1 and grab (at least) a share of the NFC North lead. The outcome was uncertain until Saints kicker Will Lutz, who had just kicked a 60-yard field goal to tie the game with 1:51 left on the clock, missed a 61-yarder after the ball hit the left upright, bounced off the crossbar and fell deflatingly (for New Orleans) to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium turf.
PurplePTSD: End of an Era for Young Viking, a Pretty Injury Report, David Montgomery
The sister-site to VikingsTerritory is PurplePTSD.com, and the guys and gals over there roll out the Minnesota Vikings analysis just as much as we do. Here is some of their top content from the last couple of days:. 1 – The Vikings unceremoniously released Jaylen Twyman this week — the...
The 2022 Vikings, According to All National Power Rankings: Week 5
Each week, VikingsTerritory catalogs the Minnesota Vikings placement in national power rankings. Eleven sources are vetted, detailed, and plopped here for reference. The Vikings defeated the New Orleans in another rollercoaster affair, 28-25. Greg Joseph banged home a game-winning field goal from 47 yards, and Saints kicker Will Lutz could not return the favor from 61 yards minutes later.
Vikings Have ‘Get Right’ Opportunity Against Bears
The Minnesota Vikings are 3-1 on the season and leading the NFC North division thanks to a commanding victory over the Green Bay Packers in Week 1. While all that is true, they’ve hardly looked the part of a team in complete sync thus far. Chicago coming to town allows them an opportunity to change that.
Suddenly, Justin Jefferson Is Back on Track for His Best Season Yet
Remember Weeks 2 and 3 when Justin Jefferson seemingly struggled to get open against two terrific CBs? Well, apparently those two weeks don’t matter all that much because the Vikings star receiver is back on track to have the best season of his NFL career. This comes after an...
The Folks Picking the Bears over Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings (3-1) are 7.5-point favorites three days before a showdown with the Chicago Bears (2-2) in Week 5. The Bears lost to the upstart New York Giants, 20-12, in Week 4 and must win to avoid sliding into a 2-3 hole for the NFC’s evolving playoff picture. The Vikings conquered the New Orleans Saints 28-25 in a warrigal game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last weekend.
