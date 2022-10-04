Social media sites making changes with elections ahead

Social media apps are arranged for a photograph on Friday, August 19, 2022. (Greg Nash)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Notice fewer political ads on TikTok, or less political vitriol on Facebook?

That’s because social media companies made some changes ahead of the November election.

The much-anticipated edit button for Twitter users is now up and running, but only for Twitter’s Premium Blue subscribers in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

Company officials said the feature is expected to be available in the U.S. soon.

The new addition to the app gives users 30 minutes to make changes to their 280-character messages, which will be labeled with an icon and timestamp after edits are made.

Video sharing platform TikTok is banning campaign fundraising.

The ban includes videos asking for donations, and videos from political parties directing people to a donation page on their website.

It also announced new policies for political accounts, including “mandatory verification,” after researchers found TikTok accounts were used in the past to spread misinformation ahead of elections in Europe, Asia and South America.

Facebook also revealed it deleted fake accounts attempting to influence November’s midterm elections.

A report from Facebook’s parent company Meta says fake accounts were impersonating Americans, attacking politicians from both parties, and making posts on issues like abortion and gun rights.