Wet, unsettled weather with gusty winds through Wednesday
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Addison Green says cool and breezy weather with some scattered showers is set for the next few days
First Alert Weather: CBS2's 10/6 Thursday morning forecast
Forecast: Sunshine finally makes a comeback today. It will be 10-15 degrees warmer, too, with highs in the low 70s. Some clouds fill in tonight with perhaps a stray shower overnight. Temps will only fall to around 60. As for tomorrow, it will be mostly to partly sunny and breezy with just a stray shower in the afternoon. Expect highs in the 70s.Looking Ahead: We're expecting a lot of sunshine this weekend, but it will be much cooler. Expect highs in the 50s and low 60s with overnight lows in the 40s (city/suburbs) and 30s (N&W).
WEATHER TO WATCH: Remnants of Ian to bring heavy rain threat for the weekend
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Addison Green says Ian's remnants could cause the possibility for flooding this weekend
First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert Day as rain sticks around
Alert: Yellow Alert today for lingering showers and chilly temperatures.Forecast: Showers/rain linger around the area today with perhaps a downpour here and there. Expect highs in the upper 50s to near 60. Any leftover showers fizzle out this evening and allow for some clearing, especially overnight. Expect lows in the 50s. As for tomorrow, sunshine and pleasant temperatures finally return. Expect highs in the low 70s.Looking Ahead: A couple of cold fronts push through on Friday, but we're only expecting isolated showers at this point. Expect highs in the 70s. This weekend will be much cooler with highs in the 50s and low 60s and lows in the 40s and 30s.
Warm week of weather with a cold front on Friday
We’re in a pretty good pattern of high clouds with a slight warming trend over the next few days. The warmer days will be with us until Friday when a new cold front will move quietly into the region late in the day.
Wind and rain chances increase today
Winds will increase today with showers moving in this afternoon.
WCPO
More seasonal weather until the end of the week
It will stay clear overnight and chilly once again. With calm winds continuing overnight, we will see temperatures dip down into the low 40s and another chance at some patchy fog. Wednesday is going to be a spectacular day as well, with slightly warmer temperatures. It will stay mostly clear...
Warmer temps for rest of workweek with sweater weather by Saturday
The warmer temps won't last. Cooler temps arrive just in time for the weekend. It will be true sweater weather by Saturday.
rsvplive.ie
Weather warning issued for six counties as strong winds expected to cause disruption
A status yellow weather warning has been issued for Northern Ireland, including counties Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, Tyrone and Derry. The UK Met Office warned that strong winds may lead to disruption on Wednesday. The 24 hour weather warning is valid from midnight on Wednesday until midnight on Thursday. Met...
WTKR
First Warning Forecast: Another messy day with rain and wind
Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast. The leftovers of Ian continue to churn off the Mid-Atlantic coast. We will see strong winds, rain, tidal flooding, and rough surf through Wednesday. Another messy day with north to NW winds at 10 to 20 and gusts to 30 mph. These strong...
Narcity
Ontario's Weather Forecast Is Getting Soggy This Week & Snow Will Hit Some Regions
Parts of the province will look more like winter than fall this week as snow starts coming back into Ontario's weather forecast. According to The Weather Network (TWN), a shot of modified arctic air will make its way into several northern Ontario areas at the end of the week, allowing for snow over the Thanksgiving long weekend.
Weather Permitting: A gorgeous weekend ahead
It took a hurricane to finally wipe out the long-running rainfall shortage across the Cape Fear region. The weekend soaking by Ian erased the dry spell that stretched back into mid-spring across the region — across nearly all of North Carolina, in fact. The only abnormally dry area now is high in the mountains, just as leaf season begins.
