Indiana County, PA

Driver killed in crash when his dump truck goes airborne on Indiana County highway

By Joe Napsha
Tribune-Review
 2 days ago
Tony LaRussa | Tribune-Review

An Indiana County man was killed early Tuesday morning when the empty dump truck he was driving on Route 119 south of Indiana, Pa., went off the highway and flew through the air before landing on the road below, according to state police at the Indiana station.

The victim, Thomas Mears, 57, of Marion Center, was treated at Indiana Regional Medical Center before being flown by helicopter to Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh, where he was pronounced dead at 6:22 a.m. the Allegheny County Medical Examiner said.

Police said they did not know why Mears lost control of the southbound dump truck at about 4:30 a.m. in the area where Route 119 intersects Wayne Avenue, south of Indiana Borough.

The truck hit a median and a guardrail, then continued southbound, hitting the embankment, which resulted in the truck going airborne. It traveled through Route 119 at the overpass over Wayne Avenue, falling onto a concrete barrier on the avenue before stopping facing westbound. Mears was not wearing a seat belt, police said.

State police are conducting a multipronged investigation with a collision analysis team and reconstruction unit, as well as units focused on commercial vehicle enforcement and forensics services.

Three fire departments, an ambulance service and PennDOT assisted the police.

wtae.com

Vehicle catches fire following deadly crash in Derry Township

DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A vehicle caught fire following a deadly crash in Derry Township, Westmoreland County. The crash happened just before 4 a.m. Thursday on Route 217 near Gray Station Road. The coroner identified the man killed in the crash as 36-year-old Christopher Howe of Blairsville. Police said...
DERRY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

One person killed in single-vehicle crash in Westmoreland County

DERRY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - One person is dead after an early-morning crash in Derry Township. The crash happened around 2 a.m. on Route 217 between Derry and Blairsville near Gray Station Road. It was a single-vehicle accident and the driver who died was the only person in the car. Police and PennDOT crews were able to get the accident cleared and reopen the road not long after the crash. 
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

Blairsville man killed in Derry Township crash

A Blairsville man was killed Thursday after being ejected from a vehicle in Derry Township, according to state police and the Westmoreland County Coroner. Christopher M. Howe, 36, was headed north on Route 217 near Cherry Street before 3 a.m. when authorities said he left the road, hit a guardrail and swerved across Route 217, hitting the other guardrail.
BLAIRSVILLE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

57-year-old man dies following dump truck crash in Indiana Co.

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a deadly dump truck crash in Indiana County. According to State Police, 57-year-old Thomas Mears, of Marion Center, Pa. was driving along Route 119 in White Township early Tuesday morning when he lost control of the truck and hit a guardrail.After hitting the guardrail, the truck hit an embankment, went airborne, and crashed into a concrete barrier.Police say Mears was ejected from the vehicle. He was taken to a nearby hospital before being flown to Allegheny General Hospital, where he later died.State Police say the investigation is ongoing. 
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Police: Man enters Butler school bus, threatens children

BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — Police are securing a warrant for a man who allegedly entered a school bus and threatened Butler Area School students. Police were notified by a Valley Lines school bus driver that a man entered the bus around 7 a.m. Thursday at Lincoln Avenue near Center Avenue, according to Butler City police Chief Bob O’Neill.
BUTLER, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Details of Fatal Crash in Clarion County Released

TOBY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – The details of a fatal crash that occurred on August 20 in Toby Township have been released by the Pennsylvania State Police. A report detailing the crash was released to exploreClarion.com after a Right to Know Request was submitted in late August. The request was approved by Rachel Zeltmann, Deputy Agency Open Records Officer at the Pennsylvania State Police headquarters in Harrisburg, following several informal attempts to obtain the records from Clarion-based State Police.
CLARION COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Police Release More Info On Fatal Turnpike Crash

Police are releasing more information on yesterday’s fatal accident on the Pennsylvania Turnpike. The crash happened just after midnight around mile marker 38—which is less than two miles west of the Butler Valley interchange. Police say Richard Krupka of Ohio was driving west when he lost control of...
BUTLER, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

One person killed in crash on Pa. Turnpike

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The westbound lanes of the Turnpike are currently closed between Gibsonia and Cranberry Township. State Police tell KDKA that a crash occurred overnight between the Butler Valley exit and the Cranberry exit. Two vehicles were involved in the crash and one person has died.State Police say that there is no timeframe on when the roadway will reopen.Traffic is being detoured via Route 8 and Route 228. 
GIBSONIA, PA
Tribune-Review

Man killed in Pa. Turnpike crash near Butler Valley exit

A man was killed early Tuesday morning in a two-vehicle crash along the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Hampton, state police at Gibsonia said. The victim, Richard F. Krupka, 55, of Maple Heights, died as a result of injuries suffered in an accident two miles from the Butler Valley exit in Hampton, Allegheny County Medical Examiner and police said. Krupka was pronounced dead at Allegheny General Hospital at about 2 a.m.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
wdadradio.com

TRUCK GOES OFF 119 OVERPASS AND CRASHES NEAR WAYNE AVENUE

A coal truck crash has closed a pair of on-ramps between Indiana and Homer City this morning. (Photos by Josh Widdowson) See video from the scene here. Around 4:30 this morning, an empty coal truck was going South on Route 119 when it drifted into the grassy median. Because the truck was going at a high rate of speed, when it reached the bridges that carry 119 over the on ramps for Wayne Avenue and 119 North, it flew across a guiderail, landed on the Wayne Avenue on-ramp and crashed into a concrete barrier separating the two on-ramps. Homer City, Coral-Graceton and Indiana Fire companies along with the hazmat team, state police and Citizen’s Ambulance were dispatched at 4:47 this morning. PennDOT crews were later dispatched to close the ramps off.
HOMER CITY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Police Seeking Information on Hit-and-Run Crash on Route 322

UNION TWP., Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking the public for information regarding an incident of hit-and-run accident on Route 322. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the incident took place around 7:45 a.m. on Friday, September 23, near the intersection of U.S. Route 322 and Roseville Sigel Road, in Union Township, Jefferson County.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
Greensburg, PA
