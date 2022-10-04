ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MassLive.com

Comments / 2

Sheila B
2d ago

wow, here I clicked on this as a RESIDENT OF WORCESTER, thinking it would be of interest to me.. no it's for WORCESTER DEVELOPERS ! we have hundreds of people walking around everyday on these streets with no affordable housing, we have tenants now who are struggling with very high rents out of their reach & we have prob hundreds in Worc looking for affordable housing NOW & yes, most that need apts that accept pets! & here they are giving MILLIONS to developers!

Reply
2
Sheila B
2d ago

they could be supplying more section 8 vouchers, housing vouchers to pay rent or mortgages.. to these landlords that raised their rents so high! Disgusting.. I believe in building up Worcester too, but we've been building up for a few years now on all these renovated high schools & downtown buildings into "affordable apartments" .. but now we've also been building up homelessness along the line, it's gotten so out of control they're acknowledging it.. but still making all these apts where you need three times rent, 680+ credit scores, blah blah blah is all I hear... wake up C.O.W!!

Reply
2
Related
MassLive.com

Worcester cannabis shop approved in 2019 finally plans to open under new name

A Worcester retail cannabis establishment which was previously approved in 2019 is finally planning to open next year, but under a new name. Cannabis of Worcester LLC is the new operator of the dispensary planned for 62 Millbrook St., the former home of DeBoise Auto Body. The establishment was approved by the city’s License Commission Thursday morning, the final approval needed at the local level; it will now go to the state’s Cannabis Control Commission.
WORCESTER, MA
wgbh.org

Renters raise the alarm on illegal discrimination

Ellen applied for a Section 8 housing voucher in 2018 because she was having trouble paying the rent for her Malden apartment, where she lives with her two sons. She works part time at a nursing home. A voucher would be a huge help by covering a portion of her rent with government funds, capping the amount she pays at 30% of her income.
BOSTON, MA
ABC6.com

CEA program to protect Massachusetts residents from electric rate hikes

DIGHTON, Mass. (WLNE) — With inflation already stressing people out, electric companies recently announced that bills are expected to increase even more this winter. National Grid just announced a hike in rates for the winter, but a program in Massachusetts is helping protect residents from those increases. Dighton is...
DIGHTON, MA
nhbr.com

Mass General Brigham’s healthcare facility opens in Tuscan Village

Mass General Brigham Integrated Care at Tuscan Village is now open, offering primary care, behavioral health services, imaging and eventually more. A spokesperson for the hospital said ambulatory surgery — to happen in four operating rooms on the top floor — won’t happen until after the new year, but all other services are available. The building’s completion was celebrated with a recent ribbon-cutting attended by hospital, state and local leaders.
SALEM, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Linus Affordable Housing#How It Works#Real Estate#Board Of Trustees
wgbh.org

What inclusionary zoning means and what Worcester is considering before it happens

As Worcester struggles with a shortage of affordable housing, city officials are considering joining other Massachusetts communities in mandating that a minimum percentage of new housing units be affordable for low- and moderate-income households. Worcester currently allows developers to charge whatever rent they want for new housing units. Often, those...
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

220-apartment development proposed in Worcester by Texas luxury brand firm

A Texas-based developer has proposed 220 apartments off of Lincoln Street in Worcester, according to documents filed with the city’s Planning Board. The development, proposed by Maple Multi-Family Land SE and named Alexan Worcester, would include two five-story buildings and 344 parking spaces at 3 Oriol Drive, a currently undeveloped vacant lot.
MassLive.com

Northampton council votes $500k to preserve St. John Cantius Church

NORTHAMPTON — The City Council approved Thursday a grant of $500,000 in Community Preservation Act funds to save St. John Cantius Church from demolition. With the $500,000, church owner O’Connell Development Group of Holyoke promises to repair the 109-year-old church’s slate roof and brick exterior, part of a $4.6 million rehab project on the neighborhood landmark. O’Connell says it wants to convert the 6,200-square-foot St. John Cantius at 10 Hawley St. into 10 market-rate apartments.
NORTHAMPTON, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham High Principal Taking Extended Leave

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham High Principal Carolyn Banach taking extended leave as of October 11, she announced this afternoon, October 6. Amy “Gerade will serve as Interim Principal in my absence and will take responsibility for the day to day operations of the building with the support of the administrative team,” said Banach.
spectrumnews1.com

Worcester students lead the way at Andy's Attic

WORCESTER, Mass. - For nearly 10 years, Andy's Attic, a local nonprofit run by high school students, has helped families fill their closets with warm and comfortable clothes, and there's still a great need for donations. What You Need To Know. Andy's Attic is a nonprofit charitable organization run by...
WORCESTER COUNTY, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
85K+
Followers
65K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy