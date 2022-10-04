wow, here I clicked on this as a RESIDENT OF WORCESTER, thinking it would be of interest to me.. no it's for WORCESTER DEVELOPERS ! we have hundreds of people walking around everyday on these streets with no affordable housing, we have tenants now who are struggling with very high rents out of their reach & we have prob hundreds in Worc looking for affordable housing NOW & yes, most that need apts that accept pets! & here they are giving MILLIONS to developers!
they could be supplying more section 8 vouchers, housing vouchers to pay rent or mortgages.. to these landlords that raised their rents so high! Disgusting.. I believe in building up Worcester too, but we've been building up for a few years now on all these renovated high schools & downtown buildings into "affordable apartments" .. but now we've also been building up homelessness along the line, it's gotten so out of control they're acknowledging it.. but still making all these apts where you need three times rent, 680+ credit scores, blah blah blah is all I hear... wake up C.O.W!!
