ShoreRivers uses DNA tracking to identify bacteria pollution sources

On September 19, the Mid-Shore Fishing Club and ShoreRivers were among roughly 75 attendees at a work session in Federalsburg on AquaCon, the Norwegian start-up trying to establish a 25-acre indoor salmon factory that will discharge 2.3 million gallons of contaminated water into Marshyhope Creek daily. For nearly two hours, AquaCon’s attorney spoke at the clearly disgruntled crowd, who were given little chance for public comment at the end of the meeting. We’d like to provide our comment now.

FEDERALSBURG, MD ・ 3 DAYS AGO