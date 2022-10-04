ShoreRivers uses DNA tracking to identify bacteria pollution sources
EASTON — By collecting, analyzing and distributing data on bacteria levels in waterways, ShoreRivers aims to provide the public with the information needed to make educated decisions about contact with the water. This year, ShoreRivers monitored bacteria levels at 45 sites around the region, a major expansion from last year’s 32 sites, providing a critical public health service for communities and identifying pollution hotspots for future restoration efforts.
Comments / 0