ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Chelsea at risk of losing N'Golo Kante for free next summer after talks over a new contract stalled with Paris Saint-Germain monitoring the situation

By Kieran Gill
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Chelsea risk losing one of the world’s best defensive midfielders for nothing in the summer after talks with N’Golo Kante over a contract extension stalled.

Manager Graham Potter is not getting involved in the negotiations, though he said on Tuesday that any team would ‘suffer’ if they lost Kante, whose deal expires at the end of this season.

It means Kante will be free to talk to other clubs from January, including Paris Saint-Germain, who hold a long-standing interest in the 31-year-old Frenchman.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bl4ar_0iM40OIn00
Chelsea could lose N'Golo Kante for free next summer after talks over a new contract stalled

It is understood Kante is seeking a longer contract similar to the four years handed to Kalidou Koulibaly, also 31, in the summer.

Yet Chelsea, who are taking his injury record into account, are believed to have offered a two-year deal with the option of a third.

It is a headache for the Todd Boehly regime, who are mindful of how many matches he has missed. Kante has started only 20, 24 and 21 games in each of the last three Premier League seasons, largely due to muscular problems.

Yet when fit, few footballers are as devastatingly effective as Kante, who finished fifth in the 2021 Ballon d’Or in the midst of those injury-restricted campaigns.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=043SDf_0iM40OIn00
Chelsea manager Graham Potter admitted the any team would 'suffer' if they lost Kante

Kante is back in training after a hamstring issue and may make the squad for tonight’s visit of AC Milan in the Champions League. Potter is keen to get him on the pitch as soon as safely possible, admitting Chelsea have no like-for-like replacement for him.

Speaking on Tuesday at his press conference, Potter said: ‘My focus is to help him rehabilitate in a good way so he is available for us. When on the pitch, he is a huge asset for us. The other stuff (contract talks) is between the club and him.

‘My focus is to help him get fit and enjoying his football. There are not many players in world football like him, so the quicker he is back for us the better. That is where I leave my focus.’

Kante joined for £30million in 2016 after turning into a superstar at Leicester. Since then he has amassed a vast trophy collection, winning the Premier League, Champions League, Europa League, FA Cup, Super Cup and Club World Club with Chelsea and the World Cup with France.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CCC7J_0iM40OIn00
Talks are continuing between Kante and the Chelsea hierarchy including Todd Boehly

Those who know Kante do not blame him for feeling he deserves a longer deal. It has been reported that Chelsea’s previous regime were willing to hand him a three-year deal with the option of a fourth, before talks were halted by Government sanctions on former owner Roman Abramovich.

Talks are continuing with Boehly and Co while Potter attempts to reinstate him into his team.

Since impressing in a 2-2 draw with Tottenham, Kante has missed seven matches due to his injury, with Chelsea winning only three times as Thomas Tuchel was replaced by Potter.

‘It’s hard to replace someone like him,’ Potter added. ‘He is a world-class player and any team that loses him will suffer a little bit. But it’s up to the other players to take the step up and find the solutions.

‘If we look at the options we’ve got, even if there isn’t a direct replacement, there are other solutions in there so we have to find the right one.’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=257QCg_0iM40OIn00
Those who know Kante do not blame him for wanting a longer deal at Chelsea

Potter’s search for solutions contributed to him using two different systems — 3-5-2 against Red Bull Salzburg and 4-2-2-2 at Crystal Palace — in his first two games as manager.

It was put to Potter on Tuesday that Wednesday night's visit of Milan could represent a must-win for his side after they began their Champions League group with defeat at Dinamo Zagreb and a draw at home to Salzburg.

Potter said: ‘It’s an exciting challenge. It’s one we’re looking forward to. It’s important to win our home games. We have to play well and create a good atmosphere.’

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

PSG Midfielder Expresses Gratitude Toward Real Madrid Manager

Despite Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid having tension over the recent Super League discussion, midfielder Fabián Ruiz had kind words for manager Carlo Ancelotti. This summer transfer window Ruiz left Napoli after four seasons to join the capital club. The midfielder was part of the revamp PSG did as sporting advisor Luis Campos brought in four new players, including Ruiz.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kalidou Koulibaly
Person
Roman Abramovich
Person
Graham Potter
Person
Thomas Tuchel
Daily Mail

Julen Lopetegui confirms he has been SACKED by Sevilla after thrashing by Borussia Dortmund... and the Wolves target could be at Stamford Bridge for Premier League clash on Saturday

Wolves target Julen Lopetegui confirmed that he been sacked by admitting: ‘Tomorrow (Thursday) I will not be Sevilla manager.’. Lopetegui knew before the Champions League game against Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday night that he was taking charge of his last match and he confirmed it after the 4-1 defeat.
PREMIER LEAGUE
France 24

Liverpool edge Rangers as Bayern, Napoli underline credentials

On a night when a minute's silence was held before every match in tribute to the 131 victims of the Indonesia stadium tragedy, Bayern Munich and Club Brugge also made it three wins from three while Inter edged Barcelona in a tight contest in Milan. Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool went into...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris Saint Germain#Frenchman#Premier League Seasons#Ballon D Or#Ac Milan#The Champions League
Yardbarker

Report – Juventus wants to poach a director from Napoli

Juventus is facing several problems on the pitch, and they want to fix it to become the top club in Serie A again. Off the pitch, they have financial problems to deal with as well, and it is not an easy one. The club is proactively working to solve the...
SOCCER
BBC

Ajax 1-6 Napoli: Italian side come from behind to thrash Dutch giants

Napoli came from behind to demolish Ajax in the Champions League and continue their sensational start to the season. Mohammed Kudus gave the Dutch side an early lead but Giacomo Raspadori headed in an equaliser, Giovanni di Lorenzo put Napoli ahead and Piotr Zielinski made it 3-1 just before the break.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Chelsea 3-0 AC Milan: Blues CRUISE to victory against Italian champions to lift them off the bottom into second place... with Aubameyang scoring again and Fofana and James also on target

As the third of an impressive night went in, Graham Potter wheeled around to face his bench, clapping even more enthusiastically than usual, he face wreathed in a huge smile. Here it was, the statement result, the true dawn of a new era. English coaches don’t get the top jobs, we are told, because they are not smart enough to exist successfully at this level.
UEFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
France
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
NewsBreak
FA Cup
NewsBreak
A.C. Milan
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Daily Mail

Napoli stars Raspadori and Kvaratshkelia are on fire, while Rangers veteran McGregor almost single-handedly kept Liverpool out... but do goalscoring right-backs James and Alexander-Arnold BOTH make our Champions League team of the week?

Another thrilling round of Champions League games brought far more success to English sides in the competition, who went unbeaten in round three. Manchester City put five past Copenhagen and were so comfortable in the tie that Pep Guardiola thought it safe to take off Erling Haaland at the break having scored just the two goals in the first half.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Sadio Mane backs Karim Benzema to win this year's Ballon d'Or after his superb season for Real Madrid... with the Bayern Munich star claiming the French striker 'easily deserves' to clinch the award

Bayern Munich star Sadio Mane has claimed Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema 'easily deserves' to win this year's Ballon d'Or. Mane and Benzema are among the nominees for the prestigious award, with the winner due to be announced at a glittering ceremony in Paris on October 17. The Senegal forward,...
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Report: Tottenham Set To Rival Chelsea For Rafael Leao

Rafael Leao impressed at times yesterday against Chelsea, but ultimately to no avail in the end as his side were thumped 3-0. Goals from Reece James, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Wesley Fofana saw the win through. Chelsea are interested in the player, and have already made a bid in the past...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Associated Press

Juventus looking to continue resurgence at AC Milan

MILAN (AP) — Juventus is back. Maybe. After a run of five matches without a win — including a humiliating loss to Monza in what was the first Serie A victory for the team owned by Silvio Berlusconi — Juventus has won two straight and finally got its Champions League campaign going with a 3-1 victory over Maccabi Haifa on Wednesday.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

638K+
Followers
66K+
Post
298M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy