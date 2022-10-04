Read full article on original website
Loretta Lynn Never Wrote Songs With Elvis Presley — Here’s Why
Loretta Lynn never collaborated with Elvis Presley on her music. Here's what she explained to Andy Cohen years after Presley's death.
Remember When Loretta Lynn Dang Near Made Alan Jackson Blush? [Watch]
In 2017, Loretta Lynn paid tribute to Alan Jackson, and to look at him is to wonder if her words weren't worth more than the reason for the celebration. On Oct. 22, 2017, Lynn made a rare public appearance to help induct Jackson into the Country Music Hall of Fame. She even mentioned that she rarely leaves the house in her speech that day.
Crystal Gayle Makes a Statement After the Death of Her Sister, Loretta Lynn
Country legend Loretta Lynn died on the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 4, at the age of 90, at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tenn. Many artists have shared tributes to Lynn in the wake of her passing, and the singer's sister and fellow country star Crystal Gayle also wanted to say something publicly about the loss of her sister.
Loretta Lynn's Life in Photos
Take a look back at the outspoken trailblazer's legendary career Loretta Lynn Is Born It sounds like a fable: Loretta Lynn was born in humble beginnings, in a log cabin in the coal-mining town of Butcher Hollow, Kentucky, on April 14, 1932. She was the second of eight children born into the coal industry, a hard-earned living she'd later immortalize in her music. "When I was growing up with my sisters and brothers, we all sang and rocked the babies to sleep,...
Billy Ray Cyrus Posts Photo of ‘Wonderful Gift’ He Received From Loretta Lynn Following Her Death
The music world was shaken today as news of Loretta Lynn’s death hit social media. The country music icon passed away at the age of 90 years old at her Tennesse home Tuesday morning. Now, fans of the Coal Miner’s Daughter singer are sharing their sadness in this loss, remembering some of the star’s most memorable moments.
Loretta Lynn Once Revealed Which 2 Country Music Legends Were Always at the Top of Her Playlist
Loretta Lynn once guessed she had about a thousand songs on a playlist on her computer, but she said two legendary country music artists were always at the top.
Dolly Parton Mourn’s ‘Sister’ Loretta Lynn’s Death in Emotional Tribute
Country icon Dolly Parton tweeted about the late legend and her close friend Loretta Lynn following her passing this morning. Loretta Lynn passed away this morning. She died peacefully at her home in Tennessee. Since then, many have taken to social media to mourn and share memories about the star.
George Strait Remembers Loretta Lynn With a Personal Photo and a Show of Gratitude
George Strait has worked alongside Loretta Lynn as long as just about anyone in country music. Upon hearing about the legend's death on Tuesday (Oct. 4), he took to social media to share a photo and some thoughts on her legacy. The 70-year-old hitmaker was among the dozens of artists...
Alan Jackson Shares Phone Call Between Himself And The Late, Great Loretta Lynn, And It’s The Most Precious Thing I’ve Ever Heard
That’ll get the waterworks flowing… Alan Jackson shared a phone call between himself and the late, great Loretta Lynn, who passed away this morning at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, and it’s probably the sweetest tribute I’ve seen so far. Loretta is one of the greatest country artists to ever do it, and stories, photos and videos with the music icon have been pouring in from artists and friends all day. The common theme among all of them, though, […] The post Alan Jackson Shares Phone Call Between Himself And The Late, Great Loretta Lynn, And It’s The Most Precious Thing I’ve Ever Heard first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Alan Jackson Named CMT Artist of a Lifetime: ‘I’m Very Proud’
Alan Jackson will receive a major honor at the upcoming CMT Artists of the Year ceremony: The legendary singer-songwriter has been selected as CMT's Artist of a Lifetime. The award acknowledges Jackson's illustrious career, which has spanned three decades. His accomplishments include 18 studio albums, 35 No. 1 singles, two Grammy Awards, 16 CMA Awards, 17 ACM Awards and more. He has received two CMA Awards and one ACM Award for Video of the Year, and he was named a CMT Giant in 2008. Additionally, Jackson received the first-ever Impact Award at the CMT Music Awards in 2014.
Garth Brooks Reflects on Longtime Friendship With Loretta Lynn: ‘I Just Loved Her’
Tuesday, October 4th marked a sad day in country music as fans around the world… The post Garth Brooks Reflects on Longtime Friendship With Loretta Lynn: ‘I Just Loved Her’ appeared first on Outsider.
Ashley Judd Reflects on Growing Up With ‘Aunt Retty’ in Emotional Tribute to Loretta Lynn
Loretta Lynn’s unexpected and tragic death sent shockwaves of sadness through the country music world.… The post Ashley Judd Reflects on Growing Up With ‘Aunt Retty’ in Emotional Tribute to Loretta Lynn appeared first on Outsider.
Country music community reacts following Loretta Lynn’s passing
Following the passing of country music superstar Loretta Lynn, numerous singers, organizations and officials took to social media to express their thoughts and condolences.
Tim McGraw Remembers Loretta Lynn as a ‘Trailblazer’ for Country Music in Heartfelt Tribute
Tim McGraw paid tribute to country music legend Loretta Lynn on Tuesday. The “Coal Miner’s Daughter” died peacefully at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tenn. She was 90. McGraw is an icon himself, from a different generation. He remembered Loretta Lynn as a “trailblazer” and a “role model.” Check out his tribute below.
Wynonna Judd: Loretta Lynn Was ‘Like an Aunt to Me’
Loretta Lynn was more than just a contemporary to Wynonna Judd. The Judds singer shared several stories and more than a few meaningful words on social media after hearing that a woman she considered an aunt had died. Judd’s story with Lynn begins when she was 15 years old and...
Billboard
10 Essential Loretta Lynn Collaborations
Billboard looks at some of Loretta Lynn's top collaborations, with Conway Twitty, Ernest Tubb and Jack White. Over the course of her over six decades in music, artist and songwriter Loretta Lynn broke barriers and earned nearly every accolade imaginable, with her autobiographical songs such as her signature “The Coal Miner’s Daughter,” “One’s On the Way,” and “Fist City,” as well as more progressive songs including “The Pill” and “Rated ‘X’.” She was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1988, received the Kennedy Center Honors in 2003, was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2008, earned a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2010, and was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2013.
Reba McEntire Remembers Her ‘Mama’ in Wake of Loretta Lynn’s Passing: ‘Now They’re Both in Heaven’
Reba McEntire is thinking of both her “mama” and her friend Loretta Lynn as Lynn crosses into “the hollers of heaven.”. The Coal Miner’s Daughter singer passed away today (Oct. 4) at the age of 90. The legendary Country music artist left an indelible mark on fans and fellow stars alike. And as the news of her death became public, thousand of those people paid tribute to her life and career on social media, including Reba.
Bret Michaels Recalls Singing With Loretta Lynn Weeks Before Her Death
Weeks before Loretta Lynn passed away at the age of 90, Bret Michaels opened up about singing with the country music icon. In a special tribute post to Loretta Lynn, Michaels recalled his performance alongside the late Queen of Country with adorable snapshots of the duo together. “My heart is beyond heavy today as I have just learned of the passing of my good friend Loretta Lynn,” he wrote on Instagram. “I saw her a few weeks ago, and we sang some songs together. She was an incredible person, an incredible human being, and an incredible talent who forged the way for women in the entertainment industry.”
Country music star Loretta Lynn dies at age 90
Oct 4 (Reuters) - Loretta Lynn, the coal miner's daughter and moonshiner's wife who became one of American country music's biggest stars and a leading feminist in the genre, died on Tuesday at the age of 90, her family said on Twitter.
LOOK: Hank Williams Jr. Posts Heartwarming Family Pics From Grandparent’s Day at School
Hank Williams Jr. puts his pants on one leg at a time, just like anybody else. He also shows up for his grandchildren when their school is hosting “Grandparent’s Day.” Check out photos of “Bocephus” visiting his daughter, Holly’s, kids in Nashville. “Grandparent’s Day...
