Loretta Lynn's Life in Photos

Take a look back at the outspoken trailblazer's legendary career Loretta Lynn Is Born It sounds like a fable: Loretta Lynn was born in humble beginnings, in a log cabin in the coal-mining town of Butcher Hollow, Kentucky, on April 14, 1932. She was the second of eight children born into the coal industry, a hard-earned living she'd later immortalize in her music. "When I was growing up with my sisters and brothers, we all sang and rocked the babies to sleep,...
Carrie Underwood
Carly Pearce
Alan Jackson
Loretta Lynn
Whiskey Riff

Alan Jackson Shares Phone Call Between Himself And The Late, Great Loretta Lynn, And It’s The Most Precious Thing I’ve Ever Heard

That’ll get the waterworks flowing… Alan Jackson shared a phone call between himself and the late, great Loretta Lynn, who passed away this morning at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, and it’s probably the sweetest tribute I’ve seen so far. Loretta is one of the greatest country artists to ever do it, and stories, photos and videos with the music icon have been pouring in from artists and friends all day. The common theme among all of them, though, […] The post Alan Jackson Shares Phone Call Between Himself And The Late, Great Loretta Lynn, And It’s The Most Precious Thing I’ve Ever Heard first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Taste of Country

Alan Jackson Named CMT Artist of a Lifetime: ‘I’m Very Proud’

Alan Jackson will receive a major honor at the upcoming CMT Artists of the Year ceremony: The legendary singer-songwriter has been selected as CMT's Artist of a Lifetime. The award acknowledges Jackson's illustrious career, which has spanned three decades. His accomplishments include 18 studio albums, 35 No. 1 singles, two Grammy Awards, 16 CMA Awards, 17 ACM Awards and more. He has received two CMA Awards and one ACM Award for Video of the Year, and he was named a CMT Giant in 2008. Additionally, Jackson received the first-ever Impact Award at the CMT Music Awards in 2014.
Billboard

10 Essential Loretta Lynn Collaborations

Billboard looks at some of Loretta Lynn's top collaborations, with Conway Twitty, Ernest Tubb and Jack White. Over the course of her over six decades in music, artist and songwriter Loretta Lynn broke barriers and earned nearly every accolade imaginable, with her autobiographical songs such as her signature “The Coal Miner’s Daughter,” “One’s On the Way,” and “Fist City,” as well as more progressive songs including “The Pill” and “Rated ‘X’.” She was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1988, received the Kennedy Center Honors in 2003, was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2008, earned a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2010, and was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2013.
Outsider.com

Reba McEntire Remembers Her ‘Mama’ in Wake of Loretta Lynn’s Passing: ‘Now They’re Both in Heaven’

Reba McEntire is thinking of both her “mama” and her friend Loretta Lynn as Lynn crosses into “the hollers of heaven.”. The Coal Miner’s Daughter singer passed away today (Oct. 4) at the age of 90. The legendary Country music artist left an indelible mark on fans and fellow stars alike. And as the news of her death became public, thousand of those people paid tribute to her life and career on social media, including Reba.
Outsider.com

Bret Michaels Recalls Singing With Loretta Lynn Weeks Before Her Death

Weeks before Loretta Lynn passed away at the age of 90, Bret Michaels opened up about singing with the country music icon. In a special tribute post to Loretta Lynn, Michaels recalled his performance alongside the late Queen of Country with adorable snapshots of the duo together. “My heart is beyond heavy today as I have just learned of the passing of my good friend Loretta Lynn,” he wrote on Instagram. “I saw her a few weeks ago, and we sang some songs together. She was an incredible person, an incredible human being, and an incredible talent who forged the way for women in the entertainment industry.”
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

