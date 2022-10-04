ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roma, TX

Roma school board agrees to buy ballistic shields for district’s police force

ROMA, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — Roma school district officials want every police officer assigned to their campuses to have access to a ballistic shield.

Roma Independent School District’s Board of Trustees recently approved the purchase of 10 ballistic shields for the district’s police force — “enough for each officer stationed at each Roma ISD campus,” officials announced Tuesday.

“At a total cost of more than $76,000 these shields can save lives and ensure our police department can act quickly and efficiently in case of an emergency at any campus location,” Roma ISD Superintendent Carlos M. Gonzalez Jr. said. “We want to thank our school board for their decision to approve this purchase that will empower our officers and give them access to equipment that some other districts have not yet funded.”

Gonzalez said the shields are “an essential tool, and we look forward to continuing to provide tools and technology that can enhance safety at Roma ISD.”

Ballistic shields are protection devices deployed by police to stop or deflect bullets and other projectiles fired at their carrier. They are an important tool for police departments to be prepared for any active shooter or combative situation, the district said in a public statement regarding the purchases.

The police force hopes not to need the shields, according to the district’s police chief.

“Honestly we hope we never have to use these shields, but the community can be assured that we are prepared and ready if the need ever arises,” said Roma ISD Police Chief Benjamin Gonzalez. “We are passionate about protecting the students in our community and vow to do whatever we can to keep them safe.

The shields are expected to be delivered by December, officials said.

ValleyCentral

Six more die of COVID-19 in Hidalgo County

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Six COVID-19-related deaths have been reported by Hidalgo County between Friday and Monday. The six deaths raise the county’s death toll to 4,009 since the start of the pandemic. Of the six deaths are a woman in her 50s from Pharr, two women in their 70s from Alamo and Edinburg […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

DPS seizes bundles of cocaine valued at $1.2 million

McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety seized over 100 pounds of cocaine during a traffic stop in McAllen. Michigan resident Anthony William Vasquez, 64, was arrested and charged with felony manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance, according to authorities. DPS Criminal Investigation Division and Texas Highway Patrol stopped a silver […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Review: Cable roadway barriers saving lives of Valley motorists

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A review that included Rio Grande Valley roadway cable barriers indicated the structures can save motorists lives. The recent review focused on 130 miles of new cable barriers across four Texas Department of Transportation districts, including the district in Pharr, which oversees TxDOT operations in the Valley. The other districts were […]
PHARR, TX
