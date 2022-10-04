Read full article on original website
Albany Herald
Albany airport has $30.3 million wish list ask
ATLANTA — Georgia will need to invest $103.7 million in air cargo improvements to meet the industry’s future needs, not including investments at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, a new study has concluded. The vast majority of those improvements should occur at the airports serving Savannah and Albany, according...
southgatv.com
Happy Birthday! You’re wanted for domestic violence
ALBANY, GA – Albany Police are looking for a domestic violence suspect, who just celebrated his 20th birthday earlier in the week. Wednesday, the department circulated a photo of their wanted suspect, identified as Lateef Legree. Legree has active warrants for his arrest on charges of criminal trespass as...
southgatv.com
Disabled victim identified in deadly boarding home fire
ALBANY, GA– Following Friday’s fatal fire on Tift Avenue, Dougherty County Coroner, Michael Fowler released the name of the fallen victim. Fowler told South Georgia Television News reporter, Mary Alex Anders the victim is 38 year-old Chatayunda Davis. The autopsy revealed she died from smoke and soot inhalation while she was trapped inside the burning building.
Officer dies stopping high school fight, Georgia officials say
COOK COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – A high school resource officer had a fatal heart attack after breaking up a fight between two high school students, Georgia officials say. On Oct. 4, Capt. Terry Arnold collapsed while taking a student involved in a fight through Cook High School’s main entrance, according to a Facebook post from […]
Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital welcomes new CEO
ALBANY — As Hurricane Ian churned across Florida late last week, Deborah Angerami was packing up and moving from the state she had called home her entire adult life. It was nearly 4 a.m. Friday when she finally was able to settle into her new home in Albany and get some sleep. Even though she wasn’t officially scheduled to begin her job as Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital’s Chief Executive Officer until Monday, she showed up Friday, ready to get to work.
WALB 10
Dougherty Co. police searching for suspected truck thief and witnesses
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County Police Department (DCPD) is asking for the public’s help in finding suspects involved in a truck theft that happened in September, according to the agency. On Sept. 27, a truck was stolen around 4:15 a.m. at the Circle K on the 600...
Armed suspect near Americus school arrested, placed in custody
SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — An armed suspect caused an Americus school to lock down earlier today, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say that at around 1:42 p.m. on Oct. 6, the suspect was seen running towards a school on Bumphead Road. In response, the school initiated a lockdown. The Sumter County […]
wfxl.com
Albany settles lawsuit for wreck involving city vehicle for $133K
ALBANY, Ga. (WFXL) - The City of Albany has settled a lawsuit connected to a wreck involving a city vehicle. In documents obtained by FOX 31 News, the lawsuit was in regard to a wreck at North Harding and Pine Avenue. The documents indicate a city vehicle hit the driver's...
41nbc.com
Two arrested after 11lbs of meth found in car
FORSYTH, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— Two people are behind bars in Monroe County and charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine. According to a post on the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, on Monday, October 3rd around 4pm, a Monroe County deputy pulled over a 2022 Chevrolet Camaro for a traffic violation. The deputy said they detected the odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle.
WTVM
Armed suspect causes lockdown at Sumter County school
SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - An armed suspect was arrested after causing a Sumter County school to be placed on lockdown, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says. According to authorities, the incident occurred on Oct. 6, around 1:45 p.m., on Bumphead Road in Americus. The suspect was seen running...
wfxl.com
Coroner: One dead in Albany fire, identity of victim unknown
DOUGHERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WFXL) - Fire crews in Albany spent their Friday battling a blaze at a large home in Dougherty County. We now know that fire was fatal. The fire happened at a home in the 400 block of West Tift Avenue. According to Battalion Chief Keith Ambrose, several...
southgatv.com
Cracker Barrel bomb threat bust
CORDELE, GA – It’s business as usual today at Cordele’s Cracker Barrel restaurant, after Monday afternoon’s reported bomb threat that temporarily closed the eatery. Cordele officers responded to the Central Avenue business and called in the Perry Police Department’s K9 officer Nova and her handler, Sgt Banks.
Albany Herald
2022 Lee County High distinguished alumni honored
LEESBURG — The Lee County High School 2022 Class of distinguished alumni were honored and recognized during the LCHS 2022 homecoming festivities in Leesburg last week. The purpose of the program is to recognize outstanding alumni who have maintained a high standard of excellence and distinguished themselves through their work, personal accomplishments or in the lives of others. These individuals exemplify the ideals of the Lee County School System and the community it serves and serve as role models for current and future Lee County High School students.
Albany Herald
Undefeated Worth County set to face top-ranked Fitzgerald
SYLVESTER — The Worth County Rams football team is 6-0 for the first time since 1989 and heading into a Friday night matchup with top-ranked and defending state champion, Fitzgerald (5-0). While it is a big game with region title implications, Worth County head coach Jeff Hammond is working to make sure his team understands this is not the only big game they will play.
Albany Herald
Lee County's Ousmane Kromah gets coveted Georgia Bulldogs offer
LEESBURG — The defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs have called. After Thursday night’s performance against Houston County, Lee County sophomore running back Ousmane Kromah got a message to call the running backs coach at the University of Georgia. Kromah returned the call and the offer was made to try and persuade Kromah to come to play football at Georgia’s flagship university after high school.
WALB 10
Second ASU student dies in less than a week, officials react
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany State University (ASU) campus is mourning the death of a second student. Derex Moore, 22, was killed in an accidental shooting on Wednesday. His death comes after another ASU student, Yasmine Durham, 21, was found dead in her dorm room on Sunday. Moore’s passing...
southgatv.com
Albany gunman robs store for cash & cigs
ALBANY, GA – Albany Police say they’ve taken an armed robbery suspect off the streets of the Good Life City. Thursday, officers responded to the Liberty Food Mart at 413 W. Oglethorpe Blvd, in reference to an armed robbery complaint. The store owners told officers that a white...
Americus fugitive arrested on armed robbery, assault charges
AMERICUS — Ja’Keem Carter, 22, was arrested on outstanding armed robbery and aggravated assault warrants and taken to the Sumter County Law Enforcement Center, the GBI announced in a news release. Carter was charged with:
Phoebe warning: RSV cases are on the rise
ALBANY — Cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are on the rise in southwest Georgia and across the state. RSV is a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms, but it can be serious, especially for infants and older adults. “Almost every child will contract RSV at...
Albany Herald
Worth County's Chip Cooper earns Player of the Week Award
SYLVESTER — Worth County senior Chip Cooper has been selected as Georgia High School’s Player of the Week by the Georgia High School Football Daily. He will get his award Thursday at Worth County High School in Sylvester. Cooper earned the award for his performance Friday night in Eastman when the Worth County Rams beat Dodge County in a shoot-out 47-38.
