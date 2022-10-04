ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, GA

Albany Herald

Albany airport has $30.3 million wish list ask

ATLANTA — Georgia will need to invest $103.7 million in air cargo improvements to meet the industry’s future needs, not including investments at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, a new study has concluded. The vast majority of those improvements should occur at the airports serving Savannah and Albany, according...
ALBANY, GA
southgatv.com

Happy Birthday! You’re wanted for domestic violence

ALBANY, GA – Albany Police are looking for a domestic violence suspect, who just celebrated his 20th birthday earlier in the week. Wednesday, the department circulated a photo of their wanted suspect, identified as Lateef Legree. Legree has active warrants for his arrest on charges of criminal trespass as...
ALBANY, GA
southgatv.com

Disabled victim identified in deadly boarding home fire

ALBANY, GA– Following Friday’s fatal fire on Tift Avenue, Dougherty County Coroner, Michael Fowler released the name of the fallen victim. Fowler told South Georgia Television News reporter, Mary Alex Anders the victim is 38 year-old Chatayunda Davis. The autopsy revealed she died from smoke and soot inhalation while she was trapped inside the burning building.
ALBANY, GA
WSAV News 3

Officer dies stopping high school fight, Georgia officials say

COOK COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – A high school resource officer had a fatal heart attack after breaking up a fight between two high school students, Georgia officials say. On Oct. 4, Capt. Terry Arnold collapsed while taking a student involved in a fight through Cook High School’s main entrance, according to a Facebook post from […]
COOK COUNTY, GA
The Albany Herald

Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital welcomes new CEO

ALBANY — As Hurricane Ian churned across Florida late last week, Deborah Angerami was packing up and moving from the state she had called home her entire adult life. It was nearly 4 a.m. Friday when she finally was able to settle into her new home in Albany and get some sleep. Even though she wasn’t officially scheduled to begin her job as Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital’s Chief Executive Officer until Monday, she showed up Friday, ready to get to work.
ALBANY, GA
WRBL News 3

Armed suspect near Americus school arrested, placed in custody

SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — An armed suspect caused an Americus school to lock down earlier today, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say that at around 1:42 p.m. on Oct. 6, the suspect was seen running towards a school on Bumphead Road. In response, the school initiated a lockdown. The Sumter County […]
AMERICUS, GA
wfxl.com

Albany settles lawsuit for wreck involving city vehicle for $133K

ALBANY, Ga. (WFXL) - The City of Albany has settled a lawsuit connected to a wreck involving a city vehicle. In documents obtained by FOX 31 News, the lawsuit was in regard to a wreck at North Harding and Pine Avenue. The documents indicate a city vehicle hit the driver's...
ALBANY, GA
41nbc.com

Two arrested after 11lbs of meth found in car

FORSYTH, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— Two people are behind bars in Monroe County and charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine. According to a post on the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, on Monday, October 3rd around 4pm, a Monroe County deputy pulled over a 2022 Chevrolet Camaro for a traffic violation. The deputy said they detected the odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle.
MONROE COUNTY, GA
WTVM

Armed suspect causes lockdown at Sumter County school

SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - An armed suspect was arrested after causing a Sumter County school to be placed on lockdown, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says. According to authorities, the incident occurred on Oct. 6, around 1:45 p.m., on Bumphead Road in Americus. The suspect was seen running...
SUMTER COUNTY, GA
wfxl.com

Coroner: One dead in Albany fire, identity of victim unknown

DOUGHERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WFXL) - Fire crews in Albany spent their Friday battling a blaze at a large home in Dougherty County. We now know that fire was fatal. The fire happened at a home in the 400 block of West Tift Avenue. According to Battalion Chief Keith Ambrose, several...
ALBANY, GA
southgatv.com

Cracker Barrel bomb threat bust

CORDELE, GA – It’s business as usual today at Cordele’s Cracker Barrel restaurant, after Monday afternoon’s reported bomb threat that temporarily closed the eatery. Cordele officers responded to the Central Avenue business and called in the Perry Police Department’s K9 officer Nova and her handler, Sgt Banks.
CORDELE, GA
Albany Herald

2022 Lee County High distinguished alumni honored

LEESBURG — The Lee County High School 2022 Class of distinguished alumni were honored and recognized during the LCHS 2022 homecoming festivities in Leesburg last week. The purpose of the program is to recognize outstanding alumni who have maintained a high standard of excellence and distinguished themselves through their work, personal accomplishments or in the lives of others. These individuals exemplify the ideals of the Lee County School System and the community it serves and serve as role models for current and future Lee County High School students.
LEESBURG, GA
Albany Herald

Undefeated Worth County set to face top-ranked Fitzgerald

SYLVESTER — The Worth County Rams football team is 6-0 for the first time since 1989 and heading into a Friday night matchup with top-ranked and defending state champion, Fitzgerald (5-0). While it is a big game with region title implications, Worth County head coach Jeff Hammond is working to make sure his team understands this is not the only big game they will play.
WORTH COUNTY, GA
Albany Herald

Lee County's Ousmane Kromah gets coveted Georgia Bulldogs offer

LEESBURG — The defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs have called. After Thursday night’s performance against Houston County, Lee County sophomore running back Ousmane Kromah got a message to call the running backs coach at the University of Georgia. Kromah returned the call and the offer was made to try and persuade Kromah to come to play football at Georgia’s flagship university after high school.
LEE COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Second ASU student dies in less than a week, officials react

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany State University (ASU) campus is mourning the death of a second student. Derex Moore, 22, was killed in an accidental shooting on Wednesday. His death comes after another ASU student, Yasmine Durham, 21, was found dead in her dorm room on Sunday. Moore’s passing...
ALBANY, GA
southgatv.com

Albany gunman robs store for cash & cigs

ALBANY, GA – Albany Police say they’ve taken an armed robbery suspect off the streets of the Good Life City. Thursday, officers responded to the Liberty Food Mart at 413 W. Oglethorpe Blvd, in reference to an armed robbery complaint. The store owners told officers that a white...
ALBANY, GA
The Albany Herald

Phoebe warning: RSV cases are on the rise

ALBANY — Cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are on the rise in southwest Georgia and across the state. RSV is a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms, but it can be serious, especially for infants and older adults. “Almost every child will contract RSV at...
GEORGIA STATE
Albany Herald

Worth County's Chip Cooper earns Player of the Week Award

SYLVESTER — Worth County senior Chip Cooper has been selected as Georgia High School’s Player of the Week by the Georgia High School Football Daily. He will get his award Thursday at Worth County High School in Sylvester. Cooper earned the award for his performance Friday night in Eastman when the Worth County Rams beat Dodge County in a shoot-out 47-38.
WORTH COUNTY, GA

