She-Hulk: Attorney At Law Episode 8 RELEASE DATE And TIME, Recap, Countdown, Spoilers, Trailer, Clips, Plot, Theories, Leaks, Previews, News And Everything You Need To Know

‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 8 Preview Teases a Major Death and One Last Cast Change
House of the Dragon Episode 7 “Driftmark” ended with a tantalizing tease of the doom that’s about to come. Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy) is shoring up her team, the Blacks, by marrying Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) and cultivating an aura of danger around herself through faking the murder of Laenor (John Macmillan). Meanwhile, Alicent (Olivia Cooke) has quietly embraced Larys Strong (Matthew Needham) as an ally while her son Aemond (Leo Ashton) has claimed Vhagar, the most dangerous dragon alive, for the Greens. So what’s going to happen next? When will the eventual war between Team Rhaenyra and Team Alicent break out? What does HBO’s House of the Dragon Episode 8 preview tease?
Star Wars: Andor's Newest Episode Features Agents of SHIELD Alum
When it comes to Disney casting, there is a surprising amount of Star Wars and Marvel crossover. During the second season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, one fan spotted 15 Agents of SHIELD actors on the show. Of course, the biggest Agents of SHIELD star to break into Star Wars is Ming-Na Wen, who plays Fennec Shand on The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett as well as voicing the character on The Bad Batch. The fifth episode of Star Wars: Andor is now streaming on Disney+, and it's the latest to feature an Agents of SHIELD alum. Many eagle-eyed Marvel fans will spot Nick Blood, who played Lance Hunter throughout SHIELD's second and third seasons as well as a fifth season episode.
Little Women Episode 11 Release Date And Time, Preview
The tvN Kdrama Little Women has started to captivate lots of viewers since its premiere, and it's now down to its last two episodes. Spearheaded by Kim Go Eun, Little Women depicts the story of three poor but friendly sisters facing the richest and most powerful family in South Korea. Solving life's challenges unfolds dynamically as the three sisters try to overcome the power of money.
‘Werewolf by Night’ promo promises a monstrous Marvel treat is coming at midnight
Marvel, you have been seriously spoiling us this week. After Monday’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer and this Thursday’s superb Daredevil crossover episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, the studio will be ending this week of superhero wonders in style with the franchise’s very first Halloween special. Werewolf by Night is debuting on Disney Plus this Oct. 7, and this new promo for the spooky standalone promises that we’ve got a real treat coming our way at midnight tonight.
Hellraiser: release date, reviews, trailer, cast and everything we know about the horror remake
The Hellraiser horror franchise is getting a remake. Here is everything we know about the new movie.
Here are the top 4 Netflix movie releases in October
Get ready for spooky season with these four upcoming Netflix movies. What are the new releases on NEtflix? What’s new on Netflix? What are new Halloween movies on Netflix?
Marvel’s Werewolf by Night is being praised by both MCU and horror fans as "something truly special"
The horror homage is an "instant classic"
Super Mario Movie — release date, poster, trailer, cast and everything we know
Everything we know about the Super Mario movie right now.
Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman Promise 'Deadpool 3' Won't Undo Events of Wolverine Movie 'Logan'
Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are shedding light on the upcoming Deadpool film, in which Jackman will once again play his iconic X-Men role, Wolverine. In a video the pair each posted on social media Wednesday, one of the issues they made clear was that Deadpool 3 would not undo the events of Logan, the gritty, Oscar-nominated 2017 film in which Logan, aka Wolverine, died. Most fans — and even likely Jackman, 53 — assumed that would be his last time playing the character.
Will Smith’s ‘Emancipation’ Gets December Release Date from Apple as First Trailer Is Released
The high profile awards hopeful comes in the wake of the actor's Oscars slap. Apple has finally set a release date for Will Smith’s high-profile film Emancipation, a film whose release plans were put into question after the actor’s infamous Oscars slap. The film will open in theaters Dec. 2 and stream on Dec. 9 in time for awards season.
Keanu Reeves Returning for Long-Awaited Sequel, Social Media Goes Nuts
Recently, Warner Bros. confirmed that Hollywood star Keanu Reeves will portray fan-favorite character John Constantine once again in a sequel to the 2005 hit film Constantine. Fans have called for the studio to make a sequel to the blockbuster movie for years. So it’s no surprise many couldn’t contain their excitement after reports came out of the sequel as fans freaked out on social media over the news.
Marvel reportedly wants Harrison Ford to replace William Hurt in Thunderbolts
It's unclear, for now, whether the studio has already reached out to the Star Wars actor about playing General Thaddeus Ross. Harrison Ford is reportedly Marvel's "top choice" to replace the late William Hurt as General Thaddeus Ross in its upcoming Thunderbolts movie – but it's uncertain whether the studio has already reached out to the Star Wars actor about the role.
Avengers: Secret Wars release date, cast, plot, and more
Here's everything we know about Avengers: Secret Wars
Captain Marvel Star Confirms Absence in the Upcoming Sequel
Carol Danvers is set to make her next appearance in the MCU in the upcoming film The Marvels, the follow-up to 2019's Captain Marvel. Some fans are wondering whether some actors from the first film will also show up in the sequel. Now, it looks like we won't be expecting all of them to return since one of them has confirmed their absence in the upcoming film.
The Comic That Shows Why Marvel Movies Can’t Get the Fantastic Four Right
The comics artist Alex Ross, probably best-known for his painted work in books like Marvel’s Marvels and DC’s Kingdom Come (with writers Kurt Busiek and Mark Waid, respectively), published his very first stand-alone graphic novel this month, a short volume called Fantastic Four: Full Circle. It is, more or less, exactly what you’d want from a Fantastic Four comic: 64 pages of brightly-colored sci-fi fun starring reliable stock characters and featuring a journey into FF creator Jack Kirby’s gorgeous chaos dimension, the Negative Zone, where entropy has defeated pretty much everything and an omnipotent creature called Annihilus is forever trying to trick our heroes into helping him open a door to their own, non-negative dimension. It reminded me a lot of another realm ruled by an omnipotent despot, namely Marvel Entertainment, which has officially announced that it will try for a fourth time to make a decent Fantastic Four movie.
ComicBook Nation: Deadpool 3 and Hugh Jackman's Wolverine, Marvel's Blade Problems
CB Nation crew KOFI AND MATT freak out about Deadpool 3 bringing Hugh Jackman's Wolverine to the MCU – while we lament Marvel's Blade falling apart. We also talk rumors of Harrison Ford joining Marvel's Thunderbolts, before talking TV with House of the Dragon, She-Hulk, Andor, and Dahmer – PLUS, reviewing new Horror movie Smile and Hocus Pocus 2!
First trailer for Florence Pugh's Netflix movie The Wonder
Netflix has released the trailer for Marvel star Florence Pugh’s new movie The Wonder. The psychological drama is set in 1862 and follows Pugh as an English nurse, Lib Wright, who is called to the Irish Midlands to treat an 11-year-old girl who claims she hasn’t eaten for four months.
Marvel’s Avengers: Secret Wars Movie Has Taken An Exciting Step Forward As Development Continues
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is already preparing for its next two “culmination” films. The first of the two, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, has landed a director in Destin Daniel Cretton, who helmed Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. And the film is set to be written by Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania scribe Jeff Loveness. Not much has been said about its follow-up, Avengers: Secret Wars but, now, it would seem that the production has taken an exciting step forward. Not only is a writer attached, but they’re already a part of the MCU family.
‘Armageddon Time’: Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and Everything You Need to Know
A biopic about a legendary personality tells you what their life was all about. But an autobiography delves deeper into what and how those people felt in their life’s journey. Before Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans opens in theaters everywhere, filmmaker James Gray will tell audiences a story of his adolescent years in Armageddon Time.
What’s Going On With Jamie Foxx’s Spawn Reboot? We Finally Have An Update After A Long Wait
It's been a while since we got a major update on the Jamie Foxx-led Spawn reboot, but now there's big news about the Blumhouse project.
