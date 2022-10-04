ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Bengals QB Joe Burrow launches nonprofit foundation

By Justin Holbrock
CINCINNATI, Ohio (WCMH) — Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has announced the launch of a nonprofit foundation to help meet the needs of families who are working to overcome food insecurity and childhood mental health issues.

The Joe Burrow Foundation will provide resources and support to the underprivileged and underserved in Ohio and Louisiana.

On Dec. 14, 2019, Burrow won the Heisman Trophy . During his acceptance speech , he spent 31 seconds speaking about his hometown of Athens, Ohio, and the food insecurity the people in that community face every day.

Almost immediately after Burrow gave his Heisman speech, a fundraiser began for the Athens County Food Pantry – and the money poured in, roughly $650,000.

Months later, the Joe Burrow Hunger Relief Fund came together.

I believe that everyone has a responsibility to do good. This Foundation allows me and my family to give back. So many of you made generous contributions to support food insecurity in Athens County, Ohio following my 2019 Heisman Trophy speech. We will build on our efforts to tackle food insecurity by also finding ways to offer up support in Greater Cincinnati, other parts of Ohio, Baton Rouge and Louisiana. My mom, a lifetime educator, experiences firsthand the effect of mental health issues on children and their families. We want to make a difference here as well.

Joe Burrow

Burrow, a former Ohio State quarterback who grew up in The Plains, will serve as president of the Foundation’s executive board. His mother, Robin, will serve as secretary and treasurer and his father, Jimmy, will serve as vice president.

Business and community leaders from Greater Cincinnati, Athens and Baton Rouge have committed to serving on the Joe Burrow Foundation Board of Directors and Advisory Board.

“We are so grateful for our board members, sponsors and community leaders for their support and guidance as we turn this dream into a reality,” said Amy Floyd, Director of the Joe Burrow Foundation.

To learn more about the Joe Burrow Foundation or to donate, visit www.joeburrow.org.

