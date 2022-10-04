Memorial Held for Referee Mike Kain, Who Suffered Heart Attack During Game in Thurston County

Read full article on original website
Related
How the South Sound’s top high school football recruits performed in Week 5
Stats for the top recruits in the South Sound in Week 5.
Coeur d'Alene Press
PREP ROUNDUP: Coeur d'Alene girls earn second seed to regionals
POST FALLS — Junior Remi Menier scored twice in the first 14 minutes, and the visiting Coeur d'Alene Vikings earned the No. 2 seed to regionals with a 5-0 win over the Post Falls Trojans on Monday in the 5A Inland Empire League and regular season finale for both teams.
Newberg brothers run toward goal together
NHS seniors Zach and Anthony Giesch top a competitive cross country team this year Since taking up cross country seven years ago, Anthony and Zach Giesch can count on one hand the number of races they've missed. "We've never skipped a race," Anthony says. "We've always tried to race every race." The Newberg High School seniors began running in sixth grade after their mother persuaded them to participate in a fall sport to complement their spring lacrosse season. In no time, cross country took over as the primary focus for the twin brothers. "We quickly fell in love with it,"...
Comments / 0