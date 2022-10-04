Memorial Held for Referee Mike Kain, Who Suffered Heart Attack During Game in Thurston County

NHS seniors Zach and Anthony Giesch top a competitive cross country team this year Since taking up cross country seven years ago, Anthony and Zach Giesch can count on one hand the number of races they've missed. "We've never skipped a race," Anthony says. "We've always tried to race every race." The Newberg High School seniors began running in sixth grade after their mother persuaded them to participate in a fall sport to complement their spring lacrosse season. In no time, cross country took over as the primary focus for the twin brothers. "We quickly fell in love with it,"...

NEWBERG, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO