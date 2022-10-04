WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — Superintendent, Dr. Brian Ratliff announced his retirement at the Washington County Virginia School Board meeting Thursday. The Washington County Virginia School Board in unison would like to express the utmost gratitude for a decade of diligent, steadfast, and thoughtful leadership. His ten-year tenure is remarkable in the Commonwealth of Virginia in itself, where the typical superintendent changes jobs every three years on average. Dr. Ratliff has done a tremendous job over the years navigating the school division through difficult economic conditions, and the uncharted waters of a worldwide pandemic and all the unknowns, daunting challenges that came along with it.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA ・ 3 HOURS AGO