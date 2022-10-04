ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

wcyb.com

Bristol, Tennessee man found to be a career offender

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — A Bristol Tennessee man found to be a career offender, was sentenced to 264 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute Methamphetamine, according to police. Michael Shane Moore, 40, was sentenced on Wednesday by the Honorable Clifton L. Corker, in the United States...
BRISTOL, TN
wcyb.com

Emergency room wait times concern Tri-Cities area residents

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Emergency room wait times can take hours and there are several things doctors want you to know. Steven Buckner says he was frustrated when he recently visited Bristol Regional Medical Center. I do know that from the time that we walked in the door to...
KINGSPORT, TN
wcyb.com

Tennessee Unclaimed Property will be at the Unicoi County Apple Festival

ERWIN, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Tennessee Department of Treasury, Unclaimed Property Division, will be at the Unicoi County Apple Festival in Erwin this weekend helping reunite Tennesseans with the more than $1.2 billion of unclaimed property. According to the Tennessee Department of Treasury, Unclaimed Property Division, there is a...
ERWIN, TN
wcyb.com

King University honors cancer survivors

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — While October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, King University is honoring all cancer survivors. "We Won't Let Cancer Win with King Athletics" was the theme of two cancer awareness soccer games at the school on Wednesday. Between the men's and women's soccer games, all survivors...
BRISTOL, TN
wcyb.com

More than $400K in grants coming to Smyth County for restoration and redevelopment

SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — More than $400,000 in grants are coming to Smyth County for restoration and redevelopment, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Thursday. The site remediation grants are from the Virginia Brownfields Restoration and Economic Redevelopment Assistance Fund (VBAF). A grant of $300,000 was awarded to the town of Saltville, and a $122,718 grant was awarded to Smyth County.
SMYTH COUNTY, VA
wcyb.com

Beyond The Podium: Virginia's 9th Congressional District

BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — The Midterm Elections are almost here - and the race for Virginia's 9th Congressional seat is picking up. Democrats in Southwest Virginia have nominated Wise County Community Activist Taysha DeVaughan as their congressional candidate - challenging incumbent Morgan Griffith. "I got in because I was...
VIRGINIA STATE
wcyb.com

Washington County Virginia Superintendent, Dr. Brian Ratliff announces retirement

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — Superintendent, Dr. Brian Ratliff announced his retirement at the Washington County Virginia School Board meeting Thursday. The Washington County Virginia School Board in unison would like to express the utmost gratitude for a decade of diligent, steadfast, and thoughtful leadership. His ten-year tenure is remarkable in the Commonwealth of Virginia in itself, where the typical superintendent changes jobs every three years on average. Dr. Ratliff has done a tremendous job over the years navigating the school division through difficult economic conditions, and the uncharted waters of a worldwide pandemic and all the unknowns, daunting challenges that came along with it.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA
wcyb.com

Virginia State Police: Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Abingdon

ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — UPDATE: (10/5/22) - A woman struck a pedestrian with a vehicle in a parking lot following an argument on Tuesday, according to the Abingdon Police Department. Police responded to the 900 block of West Main Street. Police said that Amber Laws and the victim were...
ABINGDON, VA
wcyb.com

New podcast highlights research happening at ETSU

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A new podcast is available that highlights the research happening at East Tennessee State University. It is called “Primary Sources” and the goal is to highlight some of the research and scholarship happening at ETSU. Guests are ETSU professors who come on...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

Marion receives $50K grant to replace 2 police vehicles

MARION, Va. (WCYB) — The town of Marion has been awarded a $50,000 grant to purchase two new police vehicles by U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development. The money will be used to replace older vehicles that have high mileage, according to Rep. Morgan Griffith. “We should back the...
MARION, VA
wcyb.com

Player of the Week: Honaker's Aidan Lowe

HONAKER, Va. (WCYB) — When Aidan Lowe spots a hole, his eyes light up. "Basically a rush of adrenaline," says Lowe, describing his emotions. "I'm past everyone and just trying to get into the end zone as quick as you can." The 341 yards and four touchdowns against Chilhowie...
HONAKER, VA

