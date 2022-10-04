Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local Festival Celebrates Semicentennial as People Come to Hear from Around the WorldJohn M. DabbsJonesborough, TN
North Carolina's Stunning Glass Treehouse is Airbnb's most wait-listed property in AmericaEllen EastwoodBanner Elk, NC
Viking Hall Overrun with Bands from the Region Saturday as Band Event Goes IndoorsJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Sullivan County Residents Prepare for Country Thunder and Ian Remnants This WeekendJohn M. DabbsSullivan County, TN
Some Of The Best Italian Food in Virginia Can be Found in The Appalachian MountainsTravel MavenBristol, VA
wcyb.com
Bristol, Tennessee man found to be a career offender
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — A Bristol Tennessee man found to be a career offender, was sentenced to 264 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute Methamphetamine, according to police. Michael Shane Moore, 40, was sentenced on Wednesday by the Honorable Clifton L. Corker, in the United States...
wcyb.com
Emergency room wait times concern Tri-Cities area residents
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Emergency room wait times can take hours and there are several things doctors want you to know. Steven Buckner says he was frustrated when he recently visited Bristol Regional Medical Center. I do know that from the time that we walked in the door to...
wcyb.com
Tennessee Unclaimed Property will be at the Unicoi County Apple Festival
ERWIN, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Tennessee Department of Treasury, Unclaimed Property Division, will be at the Unicoi County Apple Festival in Erwin this weekend helping reunite Tennesseans with the more than $1.2 billion of unclaimed property. According to the Tennessee Department of Treasury, Unclaimed Property Division, there is a...
wcyb.com
Needed resources provided for Sullivan East students thanks to Patriot PAC
BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Apparel prices have risen over 5% year over year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics' Consumer Price Index. While many of us are feeling the pinch in our wallets -- so are families and students -- making sure kids have appropriate clothing for school.
wcyb.com
King University honors cancer survivors
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — While October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, King University is honoring all cancer survivors. "We Won't Let Cancer Win with King Athletics" was the theme of two cancer awareness soccer games at the school on Wednesday. Between the men's and women's soccer games, all survivors...
wcyb.com
More than $400K in grants coming to Smyth County for restoration and redevelopment
SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — More than $400,000 in grants are coming to Smyth County for restoration and redevelopment, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Thursday. The site remediation grants are from the Virginia Brownfields Restoration and Economic Redevelopment Assistance Fund (VBAF). A grant of $300,000 was awarded to the town of Saltville, and a $122,718 grant was awarded to Smyth County.
wcyb.com
Beyond The Podium: Virginia's 9th Congressional District
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — The Midterm Elections are almost here - and the race for Virginia's 9th Congressional seat is picking up. Democrats in Southwest Virginia have nominated Wise County Community Activist Taysha DeVaughan as their congressional candidate - challenging incumbent Morgan Griffith. "I got in because I was...
wcyb.com
Washington County Virginia Superintendent, Dr. Brian Ratliff announces retirement
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — Superintendent, Dr. Brian Ratliff announced his retirement at the Washington County Virginia School Board meeting Thursday. The Washington County Virginia School Board in unison would like to express the utmost gratitude for a decade of diligent, steadfast, and thoughtful leadership. His ten-year tenure is remarkable in the Commonwealth of Virginia in itself, where the typical superintendent changes jobs every three years on average. Dr. Ratliff has done a tremendous job over the years navigating the school division through difficult economic conditions, and the uncharted waters of a worldwide pandemic and all the unknowns, daunting challenges that came along with it.
wcyb.com
Virginia State Police: Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Abingdon
ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — UPDATE: (10/5/22) - A woman struck a pedestrian with a vehicle in a parking lot following an argument on Tuesday, according to the Abingdon Police Department. Police responded to the 900 block of West Main Street. Police said that Amber Laws and the victim were...
wcyb.com
New podcast highlights research happening at ETSU
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A new podcast is available that highlights the research happening at East Tennessee State University. It is called “Primary Sources” and the goal is to highlight some of the research and scholarship happening at ETSU. Guests are ETSU professors who come on...
wcyb.com
Verizon customers having issues dialing 911 in Hawkins County, officials say
HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Some Verizon customers are having trouble dialing 911 in Hawkins County, officials said Tuesday morning. Anyone with trouble contacting Hawkins County 911 is asked to call 423-272-7121. Verizon is working on the issue which is also occurring in other parts of the state, officials...
wcyb.com
Hardee's 5 Star Student: Local pianist performing in the Big Apple
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — From Kingsport all the way to New York City, since Jessie Gu was 7 years old, she's been playing piano. Now, 17 and gearing up for graduation, she will see her hard work pay off. She will play in two concerts as part of the...
wcyb.com
Marion receives $50K grant to replace 2 police vehicles
MARION, Va. (WCYB) — The town of Marion has been awarded a $50,000 grant to purchase two new police vehicles by U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development. The money will be used to replace older vehicles that have high mileage, according to Rep. Morgan Griffith. “We should back the...
wcyb.com
Player of the Week: Honaker's Aidan Lowe
HONAKER, Va. (WCYB) — When Aidan Lowe spots a hole, his eyes light up. "Basically a rush of adrenaline," says Lowe, describing his emotions. "I'm past everyone and just trying to get into the end zone as quick as you can." The 341 yards and four touchdowns against Chilhowie...
