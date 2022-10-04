Read full article on original website
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 players fuming at “laughably bad” Season 1 battle pass rewards
Overwatch 2’s weekly challenges and battle pass rewards missed the mark for some players compared to other battle pass offerings. Following in the footsteps of other popular online titles, Overwatch 2 is free-to-play and introduces a season battle pass model. Making a game more accessible to players is inherently...
How to Play Overwatch 2 Ranked with Prepaid Phone
Ranked mode in Overwatch 2 needs to be unlocked before you can dive in. Here's how. While Overwatch 2 has only just launched, and plenty of players are still battling against its long queue times, some might be eager to get stuck into Ranked Play. This mode is for those who prefer a more balanced challenge, pitting players against those of a similar rank. You'll be matched with those of a similar skill and ability, competing to rank up.
Gamespot
24 Overwatch Heroes That Never Made The Cut
Stu here to dive into the development and evolution of the Overwatch Roster. In the last 6 years Overwatch’s heroes have become some of the most iconic characters in video games, and it's been fascinating to explore all the different design elements and deliberate choices the team made to create such a unique roster of characters. With the addition of more heroes at launch and many more updates coming with Overwatch 2, I cannot wait to see the new types of heroes that Blizzard can cook up.
ComicBook
Overwatch Is Officially Shutting Down
After launching back in 2016, Blizzard Entertainment is today officially gearing up to shut down its popular multiplayer game Overwatch. This is a move that fans knew was coming about ahead of time as Blizzard previously revealed that the original title would be closing as a way to make room for Overwatch 2. And while the launch of the sequel won't be taking place until later this week, fans are instead looking back on the original game as it nears its final hours.
dexerto.com
“Jarring” Overwatch 2 gameplay change makes matches end abruptly and players are not happy
A hidden Overwatch 2 change to how overtime functions has some players demanding that Blizzard revert it back to how it was in OW1. There are many gameplay changes in Overwatch 2, the biggest of which being the removal of one rank making games now consist of 5v5 matches. However, there are some other minor updates that have been overlooked.
ComicBook
Overwatch 2 Requirement Makes the Game Too Expensive for Some Players
Overwatch 2 released yesterday, and Blizzard has taken several steps to reduce the chances of cheaters ruining the game. As revealed last week, the game now requires that all users have a phone number registered to their Battle.net account. Since a number can only be tied to one account, the theory is that it would act as a barrier that prevents bad actors from simply making a new account after they've been banned. Unfortunately, some Overwatch fans have discovered that pre-paid phone numbers are not accepted by Blizzard, meaning they would have to sign-up for a monthly plan if they want to play.
Does Currency Carry Over to Overwatch 2?
Players who amassed Overwatch Credits in the original Overwatch will be wondering if the currency carries over to Overwatch 2. With the launch of Overwatch 2 many players have encountered numerous problems, largely related to server issues and bugs. From "Unexpected Server Errors" to missing cosmetics, players have been left feeling a bit confused. One thing that many are keen to find out is whether or not their currency from the original Overwatch carries over now that the game is officially dead.
Gamespot
GTA Online Halloween Update Adds New Kill-Or-Be-Killed Mode, Free Spooky Mask, And More
Just like Red Dead Online, Grand Theft Auto Online is celebrating Halloween with a month-long event that brings a new mode, a free cosmetic item, various discounts, and more. GTA Online's new mode is called Judgement Day. It pits a team of motorcyclists against other people on foot in what Rockstar describes as a "kill-or-be-killed, hide-and-seek scenario." The players being hunted are trying to survive until dawn while the hunters are trying to find them and wipe them out.
dotesports.com
Bungie adds Deepsight drops, fixes missing Ketchcrash red-border in Destiny 2’s Season of Plunder
Destiny 2 players can finally obtain more Deepsight-modded weapons after today’s Hotfix 6.2.0.7. The update contains a fix to an issue preventing players from obtaining red-border weapons in their first Ketchcrash completion of the week and adds an extra avenue for players to obtain seasonal Deepsight weapons—two long-anticipated requests from fans.
Gamespot
Gotham Knights Hands On Preview - We're Cautiously Optimistic
Tam and Lucy got about 2 hours of game time with the newest entry in the Batman Arkham series of games. They are back to share their thoughts as they ran around Gotham City as Robin, Nightwing, Batgirl, and Red Hood. From combat, to sleuthing, to how the characters all come together in the absence of a Batman; Lucy and Tam cover all aspects of the small slice they were given. For more Gotham Knights content head over to GameSpot and be sure to get all your Gotham Knights coverage here when it launches October 21st on Playstation, Xbox, and PC.
Here's the Overwatch 2 release time confirmed by Blizzard
Here are the release times for Overwatch 2 and when you’ll unlock the game
Gamespot
Need For Speed Unbound Confirmed In Reveal Trailer, Launching In December, Has Anime Elements
After a series of leaks, rumors, and reports, EA has officially unveiled Need for Speed Unbound. As rumored, the game appears to feature anime elements that certainly make it stand out from past entries. The trailer, featuring A$AP Rocky, provides a first look at the racing game and what it'll...
Gamespot
DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT – Next-Gen Release Date Trailer
Relive the Dragon Ball Z saga like never before. With enhanced graphics and 60 fps, DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT is coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on January 13, 2023!
Gamespot
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Early Access Details
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's release date is just a few weeks away, but Activision is offering some players early access to the game's campaign. Here is everything you need to know in order to get hands-on with Modern Warfare 2 before the October 28 release date. How to...
The Verge
Blizzard is taking Overwatch 2 offline to make some fixes
Blizzard is planning to take down the Overwatch 2 servers two times Thursday evening to implement some major fixes. The servers will go down first from 6PM to 7PM ET and then again from approximately 9PM ET to 12AM ET. If you’re playing on PC, you may have to update your client.
Overwatch 2 drops phone number requirement 'for a majority of existing Overwatch players'
However, there's no word about whether Blizzard will start accepting prepaid phone numbers for its SMS Protect system.
How to preload Overwatch 2 and play it at launch
Here’s exactly how and when you can download Overwatch 2 to play it as it soon as it launches
Gamespot
Dreamed Away (SnowCable)
Latest on Dreamed Away (SnowCable) ,Sign In to follow. Follow Dreamed Away (SnowCable), and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
PETS・
Gamespot
Hakuouki Shinkai: Ten'un no Shou
Sign In to follow. Follow Hakuouki Shinkai: Ten'un no Shou, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
dotesports.com
Overwatch streamer dafran says the Atlanta Reign reversed his signing as a content creator
The Atlanta Reign told fans earlier today that Daniel “dafran” Francesca would be coming back to the team as a content creator. The response on social media was almost entirely negative, with many fans pointing to his past as a reason to keep him out of the spotlight.
