Tam and Lucy got about 2 hours of game time with the newest entry in the Batman Arkham series of games. They are back to share their thoughts as they ran around Gotham City as Robin, Nightwing, Batgirl, and Red Hood. From combat, to sleuthing, to how the characters all come together in the absence of a Batman; Lucy and Tam cover all aspects of the small slice they were given. For more Gotham Knights content head over to GameSpot and be sure to get all your Gotham Knights coverage here when it launches October 21st on Playstation, Xbox, and PC.

