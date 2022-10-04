Read full article on original website
Related
Ford Mustang Gen3 Supercar Debuts As 600-HP Race Car Competing In 2023
The 2024 Ford Mustang made its debut at the North American International Auto Show last month, the seventh iteration of the world's best-selling pony car. Shortly after its debut, the S650 received two race-focused versions that will exclusively run at the track. Ford now reveals another race car version of...
850-HP Carbon Ford Mustang Costs Porsche 911 Money
Carbon fiber is no stranger to the Ford Mustang. The Shelby GT500 has carbon fiber wheels, after all. It also gets a swath of carbon parts right from the factory. Older Mustangs have even been rebodied in carbon fiber before. And with the new seventh generation Mustang on its way, it appears the aftermarket for the sixth generation cars is heating up.
Top Speed
Watch a Modified McLaren MP4-12C Get Put to Shame By a Porsche 911 Turbo S Cabriolet
McLaren and Porsche are both examples of peak performance-car manufacturers. With that said, the MP4-12C and 992 Turbo S are from different generations, despite being from the same decade. The 12C was introduced for the 2011 model year while the 992-generation 911 Turbo S came out in 2020. Over these nine years, drivetrains have become more efficient and automotive software has become more sophisticated. Will modifications allow the aging, McLaren to defeat the mighty 911 Turbo S?
Porsche’s Upgraded Configurator Will Let Some Customers Order Cars Online
PorscheAn enhanced online configurator is making it easier to build, and even order, your dream Porsche without having to leave your house.
IN THIS ARTICLE
2023 Lamborghini Urus S First Look Review: The Urus Evolves
The super SUV segment has exploded since Lamborghini unveiled the Urus at the end of 2017. New players that have been introduced since then include the Aston Martin DBX707, the BMW XM, Porsche's Cayenne Turbo GT, and the Ferrari Purosangue. They all seek to provide a seemingly conflicting combination of practicality and supercar performance, but Lamborghini is keen to remind everyone what it's capable of with the more powerful, quicker, and aggressively styled Urus S. It still has a twin-turbocharged V8 but now makes a devilish 666 CV, or 657 horsepower - a marginal increase over the standard Urus, but the same outputs found on the track-focused Performante edition. The automaker notes it's the successor to the original Urus, combining the Performante's outputs with the classier, more practical look of the original.
Top Speed
Watch a BMW M4 CSL go Head-to-Head with the Porsche 911 GT3
The Porsche 911 GT3 is a renowned track monster, and it has been one since its introduction as a road-going iteration of the FIA GT3 race car in 1999. While all Porsches are solid around the track, the GT3 models have a stiffer chassis, upgraded brakes, and stiffer suspension. The M4 CSL is BMW’s answer to the 911 GT3 and is also designed to be pushed through curves. This doesn't mean that these cars can't handle themselves on the drag strip, though, and this video goes to show just how capable they are. Can you guess which one wins?
Audi TT RS Iconic Edition Celebrates 25 Years Of The Tourist Trophy
Audi hasn't been showing much love to the TT in recent years but that's only because customers have flocked to crossovers and SUVs to the detriment of the sporty compact coupe. One of the last – if not the final – opportunities to purchase the Tourist Trophy in the spicy RS version is this Iconic Edition offered solely as a coupe. The Four Rings plan to make only 100 cars and all are going to be sold in Europe, including right-hand-drive markets.
MotorAuthority
Audi RS 4 and RS 5 receive new Competition packs
Audi's RS 4 and RS 5 already offer plenty of performance straight out of the box, but for 2023 the cars can be ordered with upgrades that boost performance further while adding extra style. Grouped into Competition and Competition Plus packages, the upgrades bring multiple tweaks including an adjustable coil-over...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Meet The Ferrari SP51: A One-Off V12 Roadster
If you've got a Ferrari Roma in your garage, life's pretty good. But as far as the Prancing Horse is concerned, you're a nobody. Anyone can buy a supercar, but if you're one of Maranello's special clients, they'll build you a bespoke motorcar through the Special Projects program. The wheeled sculpture you see before you is just that. It's called the SP51, and it's the latest vehicle to join the ever-growing One-Off Series from Ferrari.
Porsche 911 Convertible Spy Shots Capture New Digital Gauge Cluster
Porsche is updating the 911, and that includes the convertible. Our intrepid spy photographers have already captured the car's exterior, but a new batch of spy shots provides a glimpse of the drop-top's interior for the first time. The photos reveal that the 911 convertible will follow the 911 coupe by adopting a digital instrument cluster.
hypebeast.com
TAG Heuer Marks 50 Years of Porsche 911 Carrera RS 2.7 With Limited Edition Chronographs
TAG Heuer and car partner Porsche are celebrating 50 years of the German sports car marque’s first 911 model to carry the Carrera name. To celebrate five decades of the 911 Carrera RS 2.7, TAG Heuer is launching two limited edition Carrera models, transposing memorable design features of the car to the watches.
Renault 4 Concept Teased Ahead Of October 17 Debut
Renault is paying its respects to the elderly by reviving the 4, one of its most popular cars ever made. Also known as the 4L, the economy hatchback developed to rival the Citroën 2CV was produced from the early 1960s until the mid-1990s. More than eight million vehicles were assembled at over 10 factories across the world. Now, it's coming back. Well, at least in concept form. Teaser images have been released ahead of a debut on October 17.
Top Speed
The Audi R8's Successor has been Delayed for Something Bigger
Recently, we reported that the successor to the Audi R8 will be all-electric. According to insiders, the sport scar is going to come, but it will go by a different name because it is going to be sort of a halo car that has never been built before by the brand. The real question is when it's going to happen, and unfortunately, it's not anytime soon.
Audi R8 V10 With A Gated Manual Sounds Like Heaven On The Autobahn
The day will come when screaming engines longer fill the highways of the world, but it is not this day. Direct drive from high-power electric motors will negate the satisfying clicks and snaps of a manual transmission, but it is not this day. Arise, enthusiasts, and embrace the sounds of power and control in this, a rare Audi R8 V10 with a gated six-speed manual being exercised to its limit on the Autobahn.
1934 Streamliner Looks Like Nothing Else, And It's The Only One Left
The 1934 McQuay-Norris Streamliner is a pretty unique car, but that's not only because of its rather peculiar design. With only six units built from 1933 to 1934, you'd be hard-pressed to find something like it on the road – much more so with the fact that this is the only one currently in existence.
Carscoops
Ford Mustang Gone Wild Takes Out A Classic Chevy C10 Pickup
Mustang drivers have a reputation for not being able to properly control their ponies. That notoriety comes in large part thanks to many accidents happening in front of cameras at the end of automotive events. One such incident where a Mustang driver plowed into a classic C10 pickup truck proves that some of these accidents cause a lot more damage than just to the reputation of the Mustang community.
Most Powerful GTO Models Ever Made
If you're looking for one of the most powerful GTO models ever made, the marque never quite blasted past 400 horsepower, but the Ram Air models were notoriously underrated. The post Most Powerful GTO Models Ever Made appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2024 Mercedes-AMG C63 S E Performance First Ride Review: Denying Skeptics
The future must be a scary, scary place, given some of the comments hurled at the 2024 Mercedes-AMG C63 S E Performance. The new C63’s turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-four replaces its old twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8, and skeptics haven’t held back their disdain for the downsizing, despite the car’s massive 671 horsepower and 752 pound-feet of torque courtesy of a plug-in hybrid system.
GMC Hummer EV Drag Races F-150 Lightning Before Battling Escalade V
We're living in a strange time. Automakers are producing high-powered SUVs like the Cadillac Escalade V that can compete against electric pickup trucks in a drag race, returning impressive performance figures for their segments. A new video from TFLEV attempts to see which is the quickest through the quarter-mile, gathering the GMC Hummer EV, Ford F-150 Lightning, and Cadillac Escalade V for the battle.
2024 Honda Prologue Styling Revealed For The First Time
If you're not aware, General Motors and Honda have partnered up to introduce a succession of affordable electric vehicles. The first Honda born from this partnership is the Prologue, an electric SUV that we've only seen in sketches and teaser videos - until now. The Japanese automaker has finally previewed the styling of the Prologue and, we must admit, it's quite a looker.
Motor1.com
Miami, FL
35K+
Followers
17K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Motor1.com covers everything automotive: cars, sportscars, supercars, sedans, SUVs, motorcycles, auto shows, and more. And we do this all while delivering the latest news, car reviews, buying guides, pricing, and premium video.https://www.motor1.com
Comments / 0