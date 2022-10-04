The super SUV segment has exploded since Lamborghini unveiled the Urus at the end of 2017. New players that have been introduced since then include the Aston Martin DBX707, the BMW XM, Porsche's Cayenne Turbo GT, and the Ferrari Purosangue. They all seek to provide a seemingly conflicting combination of practicality and supercar performance, but Lamborghini is keen to remind everyone what it's capable of with the more powerful, quicker, and aggressively styled Urus S. It still has a twin-turbocharged V8 but now makes a devilish 666 CV, or 657 horsepower - a marginal increase over the standard Urus, but the same outputs found on the track-focused Performante edition. The automaker notes it's the successor to the original Urus, combining the Performante's outputs with the classier, more practical look of the original.

CARS ・ 14 HOURS AGO