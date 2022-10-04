Read full article on original website
Related
A.V. Club
Cut that check: Tom Cruise, Sandra Bullock, and other actors believe that Paramount is losing them millions in profit
The relationship between studios and actors is a symbiotic one, with the two partners relying on each other to get a movie off the ground and into theaters for the rest of us to enjoy the end product. Yet, that alliance can sour pretty quickly if one side begins to feel slighted...especially if Savior-of-the-Theater-Experience Tom Cruise is involved.
toofab.com
Margot Robbie & Brad Pitt Are Wild, Gorgeous, and Out of Control in UNCENSORED Babylon Trailer
Babylon, directed by Damien Chazelle, takes on 1920s Los Angeles with humor, music, and hedonism. The gorgeously shot trailer stars Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Diego Calva in what promises to be one helluva ride. Babylon roars into theaters January 6. (The trailer is age restricted so you'll have to click on the video and watch directly on YouTube.)
Collider
10 Most Oscar-Winning Netflix Original Movies
Every year, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences awards its coveted Oscar to bestow the highest honors in filmmaking. Netflix broke into the Best Picture race for the first time with 2018’s Roma and has since added six more titles to that coveted list of nominees, but has so far failed to secure a win, though Apple TV+ broke the barrier this year, becoming the first streaming service to take home Best Picture for CODA despite Netflix leading the pack in nominations for three years running.
Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie Embrace Old School Hollywood Hedonism in New ‘Babylon’ Trailer
Brad Pitt falls off a balcony, Margot Robbie prepares to fight a snake, and so much more chaos consumes the extremely bonkers first trailer for Damien Chazelle’s next film, Babylon. Compared to the high-gloss contemporary Los Angeles featured in Chazelle’s Oscar-winner La La Land, the L.A. in Babylon looks...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Here are the top 4 Netflix movie releases in October
Get ready for spooky season with these four upcoming Netflix movies. What are the new releases on NEtflix? What’s new on Netflix? What are new Halloween movies on Netflix?
Martin Scorsese names the ‘disturbing’ new film that left him unable to sleep after watching
Martin Scorsese was left feeling “deeply disturbed” after watching the latest movie from indie film house A24.The legendary director wrote a rave review of Ti West’s new horror movie, Pearl, starring Mia Goth and sent it to A24, which was subsequently published by /Film.Goth plays the titular role of a young woman living with her infirm and paralyzed father and domineering mother in their Texas farmstead. It’s a prequel to West’s previous A24 film X, which was released earlier this year.In his review, Scorsese raved: “Ti West’s movies have a kind of energy that is so rare these days,...
The #1 movie on Netflix right now is basically a female-led version of John Wick
My first introduction to Allison Janney as an actress, and the role for which she’s probably best known to many of you, was as the calm and steady White House press secretary C.J. Cregg in NBC’s landmark drama The West Wing. And if, like me, the first thing you think of when you hear Janney’s name is the sight of the White House briefing room — well, let’s just say you are going to have your mind blown by her new Netflix movie Lou, an action-packed thriller that’s #1 on the streamer in the US right now.
Paul Bettany To Co-Star Opposite Tom Hanks And Robin Wright In Robert Zemeckis’ ‘Here’ For Miramax And Sony
EXCLUSIVE: Paul Bettany his set to join Tom Hanks and Robin Wright in Miramax’s Here, with Robert Zemeckis directing and Eric Roth adapting the script. Zemeckis and Jack Rapke’s ImageMovers will produce alongside Miramax’s Bill Block. Sony Pictures will release the film in theaters in the U.S., with Miramax holding international rights.
RELATED PEOPLE
‘Yellowstone’s Kelly Reilly Joins Tom Hanks In Robert Zemeckis’ ‘Here’ For Miramax and Sony
EXCLUSIVE: While fans can’t wait to see what awaits the Duttons in the upcoming season of Yellowstone, one of the shows stars looks to have around found her next project to film in between seasons. Sources tell Deadline that Kelly Reilly is set to join the all-star ensemble of Miramax and Sony’s Here. The film currently stars Tom Hanks, Paul Bettany and Robin Wright with Robert Zemeckis directing.
Reese Witherspoon Explains Why She Thinks People Watch Rom-Coms More Than Auteurs’ Movies
Reese Witherspoon thinks rom-coms are more popular than auteur films, here's why.
ComicBook
Ballerina: John Wick Spinoff With Ana de Armas Will Begin Filming This Fall
The John Wick spinoff movie Ballerina starring Ana de Armas will reportedly begin filming this fall. That production update for the John Wick franchise was embedded in a new profile on Ana de Armas, who is currently courting Oscars buzz for her daring performance as Marilyn Monroe in Netflix's new biopic Blonde. Specifically, Variety noted that Armas is getting set for "Ballerina, a John Wick spinoff, which she will shoot this fall." Ballerina will be directed by Underworld's Len Wiseman, with a script from John Wick: Parabellum writer Shay Hatten. John Wick franchise director Chad Stahelski will be producing the spinoff.
NME
New ‘Planet Of The Apes’ film reveals title and first look
20th Century Studios has revealed the title of the next instalment in the Planet Of The Apes franchise, alongside a first look from the film. Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes, directed by Wes Ball (The Maze Runner), picks up “many years” after the events of 2017’s War For The Planet Of The Apes.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Music Box Boards SXSW Road Trip Drama ‘The Unknown Country’ Starring ‘Killers Of The Flower Moon’ Actress Lily Gladstone
EXCLUSIVE: Music Box Films has acquired North American rights to SXSW road-trip drama The Unknown Country starring Certain Women and Killers of the Flower Moon actress Lily Gladstone and Raymond Lee (Top Gun: Maverick). In director Morrisa Maltz’s indie pic, an unexpected invitation rushes a grieving young woman into a road trip through the American Midwest towards the border between Texas and Mexico. The young woman, Tana, navigates the complex, post-2016 election social climate, and a natural landscape that is increasingly surreal. Along the way, she bonds with unexpected people who are unknown to her yet intrinsically familiar. The Unknown Country is produced by Katherine Harper...
Bring on the Oscar contenders. Film Fest 919 announces lineup for NC festival
Film Fest 919 in Chapel Hill showcases buzzy movies, including the “Knives Out” sequel and others you can expect to hear about at Oscar time.
In a first, Netflix's 'Knives Out' sequel will play in theaters for a week
Netflix is going to the movies, but only for a week.
All Quiet on the ‘White Noise’ Front: 5 Reasons Why Noah Baumbach’s Film is Struggling to Build Oscars Buzz
“White Noise” might be the quietest high-profile Oscar hopeful in the last decade: The Netflix film from Noah Baumbach, a two-time Oscar-nominated screenwriter whose last film was nominated for best picture, boasts a cast that includes Adam Driver and a 89% score on Rotten Tomatoes. However, buzz is strangely muted for the first film ever to serve as the opening night movie of the Venice and New York Film Festivals. But why? “Unfilmable” source material That likely begins with the source material. Baumbach’s adaptation of Don DeLillo’s whimsical novel revolves around Jack Gladney (Driver), a professor of Hitler studies at the College-on-the-Hill. He lives with his wife...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ Adaptation Set at Blumhouse, With Emma Tammi Directing
Blumhouse is ready to spend “Five Nights at Freddy’s.” The venerable horror production company has set Emma Tammi (“The Wind”) to direct an adaptation of the popular video game series, set in a Chuck E. Cheese-like children’s restaurant called Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza, where the animatronic creatures within go on a killing rampage after closing time. Tammi, game creator Scott Cawthon and Seth Cuddeback are writing the script. Cawthon and Jason Blum will produce the film through Blumhouse in association with Striker Entertainment. Russell Binder is an executive producer. Jim Henson’s Creature Shop are handling the creation of the evil, murderous children’s...
IMAX Wants You to Watch Movies on Your Phone, Believe It or Not
With “Top Gun: Maverick” in the history books and “Avatar: The Way of Water” on its way, IMAX would like to remind movie fans that it is still the biggest and best way to consume blockbusters. But now IMAX wants you to watch films on your phone, too. On September 22, IMAX acquired streaming-technology company SSIMWAVE for $18.5 million in cash and $2.5 million in stock (there is also another $4 million bonus on the line, should certain goals be met). The awkwardly spelled company is a player in the AI-driven field of video-quality; along with patented software, IMAX also got...
How ‘Luckiest Girl Alive’ Author and Screenwriter Jessica Knoll Reimagined Her Personal Story for the Film
After Jessica Knoll’s 2015 best-seller Luckiest Girl Alive was optioned early on, she was determined to be the one to bring the story to life for the screen. The only caveat: She didn’t have any experience in screenwriting. “I was completely 100 percent obsessed [and] fixated on being the one to adapt it myself, even though I didn’t have any screenwriting experience. I would have these conversations with my agent constantly: ‘How do we do this? How do we get them to give me a shot? I know if they’ll just give me a shot that I can do this,'” Knoll told The Hollywood...
Collider
'RRR' Launches FYC Campaign for Oscars, Including Best Picture
Despite its snub for India's Best International Feature selection, S.S. Rajamouli's international smash hit RRR continues rolling at full speed towards the Academy Awards. The film has officially launched its campaign and, as expected, its U.S. distributor Variance Films is seeking consideration in all major categories including Best Picture, Best Actor for its stars N.T. Rama Rou Jr. and Ram Charan, Best Supporting Actor for Ajay Devgn, Best Director, and Best Original Screenplay among others.
Comments / 0