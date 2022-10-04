Read full article on original website
kswo.com
Traffic jams clog Fort Sill entrance, expect more Friday
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Those who tried to enter Fort Sill this morning were greeted by long lines at the Fort Sill Blvd. and Key Gates and officials say to expect the same thing tomorrow. Fort Sill officials say the log jam was caused by the fact they have triple...
kswo.com
City shuts off water due to their billing error
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton resident said his water was wrongfully shut off today due to a billing error that was the city’s fault. Michael Beadles said he knew something was wrong at around 9 am when he tried and failed to fill up a glass of water.
kswo.com
Residents displaced after fire on west side of Lawton
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton firefighters were called to a residential fire in west Lawton on Monday afternoon. The fire started around 5:30 p.m. in the 4800 block of NW Motif Manor Blvd. and when crews arrived they reported having heavy smoke coming from the duplex. Firefighters said the fire...
Visit This Oklahoma Indian Cemetery Located in an Atwoods Parking Lot!
Normally you don't think of cemeteries being located in the middle of a shopping center. Typically you'll find burial grounds and cemeteries in quiet, less traveled areas that are off the beaten path. However, this cemetery is literally in the middle of an Atwoods parking lot right outside of Tulsa in Sand Springs, OK.
kswo.com
Cotton County bridge project
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Cotton County is partnering with Comanche Nations department of transportation to build two new bridges. The first will be located right behind me, on Deep Red Creek. The other will be built at Little Beaver Creek. Mike Woods, the Commissioner for district one says this project...
kswo.com
Cache community rallies behind family following deadly crash
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Cache has pulled together to help comfort the Zerzavy family as they grieve the loss of their son. The 13-year-old was killed in a car crash on September 25 as his family drove back to Lawton from an OU game. This loss has...
KOCO
Grady County family mourns death of 20-year-old man killed on oil rig near Chickasha
GRADY COUNTY, Okla. — A Grady County family is grieving the loss of a 20-year-old man killed on an oil rig near Chickasha. Tanner Snider's sisters told KOCO 5 that all they can do is remember him through memories and the things he loved. "He loved playing the guitar...
kswo.com
LPD investigating shooting on Hoover Ave.
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department says they are investigating after a shooting on Wednesday afternoon. Officers were called to the area of 22nd and Hoover a little before 1 p.m. after receiving reports of a possible shooting. When officers arrived they found a victim who was transported...
21-Year-Old Mohammed Al-Abdulla Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Wichita Falls (Wichita Falls, TX)
According to the Wichita Falls Police Department, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Sunday. The officials stated that the crash happened at around 2 a.m. in [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
texomashomepage.com
UPDATE: Hirschi lockout prompted by possible weapon on campus
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A high school in the Wichita Falls Independent School District was under a brief security lockout early Wednesday morning in response to a possible threat made against the school. UPDATE: 11:55 a.m. Wednesday, October 5. According to Wichita Falls Police Sergeant Charlie Eipper, WFPD was...
kosu.org
After a month of yellow drinking water, Altus officials say they've addressed high manganese concentrations
Altus resident Robert Kilburn said he got used to the yellow water after a while. “The water had been milky and kind of yellowish for probably a few weeks,” he said. But on Sept. 12 and 13, the water coming from Kilburn’s kitchen tap was the darkest yellow he had seen yet. He grabbed an empty jug and filled it with the amber liquid.
kswo.com
Plan in the works to build critical access hospital in Tillman County
TILLMAN CO., Okla. (KSWO) - There’s a big push to build a new critical access hospital in Tillman County. It’s part of the Oklahoma Rural Hospital Rebuild plan, which has been approved in the House and Senate. Since Memorial Hospital in Frederick closed its doors back in 2016,...
kswo.com
FISTA approves lease agreement for first official company
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - FISTA officials met today for their monthly meeting and officially approved a lease agreement to bring the first company to the project. Camgian is a Mississippi based company which, according to their website, develops “intelligent machines powered by big data.”. FISTA officials say the company...
Purcell Register
Deadly head-on accident
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is continuing its investigation into a fatality traffic accident at Main Street and Green Avenue in Purcell last Saturday morning. The OHP said Cherie Hudson, 62, of Purcell was killed in the accident when her 2016 Toyota Corolla was struck head-on by a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado pickup driven by Timothy McPherson, 64, of Maysville.
kswo.com
7News First Alert Weather: Weather pattern changes bringing along cooler temperatures and daily rain chances
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - For tonight, increasing clouds and not as chilly as Tuesday morning with overnight lows falling into the low-to-mid 50s. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5-15 mph. On Wednesday, a mix of sun and clouds with highs topping out in the mid 80s. A...
kswo.com
Altus water conservation restrictions start Wednesday
ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Altus will impose water conservation restrictions due to drought conditions, starting Wednesday. City management made the announcement at Tuesday evening’s city council meeting. Until water levels increase at Tom Steed Reservoir, Altus residents will need to limit water use. Altus relies heavily...
texomashomepage.com
Above-average rain chances return to Texoma
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The good news could be pouring in for Texoma in the next week when rain changes return to the forecast. Rain has been lacking across the area for the past month, with the last decent rainfall recorded at Sheppard Air Force Base being in the middle of August, 1.80 inches from August 20 through the 22nd.
texomashomepage.com
Man arrested for shooting reported as accidental
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man has been arrested for a September shooting originally reported as accidental. A shooting on Glenwood Avenue on Monday, September 19 was reported by the boyfriend of the victim as accidental, but now the boyfriend is in jail with a $100,000 bond for aggravated assault.
kswo.com
CoL: Use caution when emptying swimming pools
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton is reminding citizens to be careful when emptying pools as summer comes to an end. Experts say chlorine is toxic to wildlife so when you empty your pool, make sure it is dechlorinated and drain it into grass or gravel to help filter the water.
kswo.com
Wednesdays with Fort Sill: Frontier Army Days
FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Fort Sill will be hosting their Frontier Army Days event this weekend. 7News spoke with Virginia Aid, the Community Relations Liaison, about the upcoming event and what it entails. The Fort Sill Frontier Army Days kick off at 7 a.m. on Saturday, October 8th, at...
