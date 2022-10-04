Altus resident Robert Kilburn said he got used to the yellow water after a while. “The water had been milky and kind of yellowish for probably a few weeks,” he said. But on Sept. 12 and 13, the water coming from Kilburn’s kitchen tap was the darkest yellow he had seen yet. He grabbed an empty jug and filled it with the amber liquid.

ALTUS, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO