ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawton, OK

Comments / 0

Related
kswo.com

Traffic jams clog Fort Sill entrance, expect more Friday

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Those who tried to enter Fort Sill this morning were greeted by long lines at the Fort Sill Blvd. and Key Gates and officials say to expect the same thing tomorrow. Fort Sill officials say the log jam was caused by the fact they have triple...
FORT SILL, OK
kswo.com

City shuts off water due to their billing error

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton resident said his water was wrongfully shut off today due to a billing error that was the city’s fault. Michael Beadles said he knew something was wrong at around 9 am when he tried and failed to fill up a glass of water.
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Residents displaced after fire on west side of Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton firefighters were called to a residential fire in west Lawton on Monday afternoon. The fire started around 5:30 p.m. in the 4800 block of NW Motif Manor Blvd. and when crews arrived they reported having heavy smoke coming from the duplex. Firefighters said the fire...
LAWTON, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Lawton, OK
Lawton, OK
Government
kswo.com

Cotton County bridge project

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Cotton County is partnering with Comanche Nations department of transportation to build two new bridges. The first will be located right behind me, on Deep Red Creek. The other will be built at Little Beaver Creek. Mike Woods, the Commissioner for district one says this project...
COTTON COUNTY, OK
kswo.com

Cache community rallies behind family following deadly crash

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Cache has pulled together to help comfort the Zerzavy family as they grieve the loss of their son. The 13-year-old was killed in a car crash on September 25 as his family drove back to Lawton from an OU game. This loss has...
CACHE, OK
kswo.com

LPD investigating shooting on Hoover Ave.

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department says they are investigating after a shooting on Wednesday afternoon. Officers were called to the area of 22nd and Hoover a little before 1 p.m. after receiving reports of a possible shooting. When officers arrived they found a victim who was transported...
LAWTON, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Okla#Water#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance
texomashomepage.com

UPDATE: Hirschi lockout prompted by possible weapon on campus

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A high school in the Wichita Falls Independent School District was under a brief security lockout early Wednesday morning in response to a possible threat made against the school. UPDATE: 11:55 a.m. Wednesday, October 5. According to Wichita Falls Police Sergeant Charlie Eipper, WFPD was...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
kswo.com

FISTA approves lease agreement for first official company

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - FISTA officials met today for their monthly meeting and officially approved a lease agreement to bring the first company to the project. Camgian is a Mississippi based company which, according to their website, develops “intelligent machines powered by big data.”. FISTA officials say the company...
LAWTON, OK
Purcell Register

Deadly head-on accident

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is continuing its investigation into a fatality traffic accident at Main Street and Green Avenue in Purcell last Saturday morning. The OHP said Cherie Hudson, 62, of Purcell was killed in the accident when her 2016 Toyota Corolla was struck head-on by a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado pickup driven by Timothy McPherson, 64, of Maysville.
PURCELL, OK
kswo.com

Altus water conservation restrictions start Wednesday

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Altus will impose water conservation restrictions due to drought conditions, starting Wednesday. City management made the announcement at Tuesday evening’s city council meeting. Until water levels increase at Tom Steed Reservoir, Altus residents will need to limit water use. Altus relies heavily...
ALTUS, OK
texomashomepage.com

Above-average rain chances return to Texoma

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The good news could be pouring in for Texoma in the next week when rain changes return to the forecast. Rain has been lacking across the area for the past month, with the last decent rainfall recorded at Sheppard Air Force Base being in the middle of August, 1.80 inches from August 20 through the 22nd.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
texomashomepage.com

Man arrested for shooting reported as accidental

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man has been arrested for a September shooting originally reported as accidental. A shooting on Glenwood Avenue on Monday, September 19 was reported by the boyfriend of the victim as accidental, but now the boyfriend is in jail with a $100,000 bond for aggravated assault.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

CoL: Use caution when emptying swimming pools

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton is reminding citizens to be careful when emptying pools as summer comes to an end. Experts say chlorine is toxic to wildlife so when you empty your pool, make sure it is dechlorinated and drain it into grass or gravel to help filter the water.
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Wednesdays with Fort Sill: Frontier Army Days

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Fort Sill will be hosting their Frontier Army Days event this weekend. 7News spoke with Virginia Aid, the Community Relations Liaison, about the upcoming event and what it entails. The Fort Sill Frontier Army Days kick off at 7 a.m. on Saturday, October 8th, at...
FORT SILL, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy