ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Sioux City, NE

Comments / 0

Related
kwit.org

NEWS 10.5.22: Tyson Plans to Close Local Corporate Offices, VIBE Academy Update, The Big Give Raises $190,000, and More

Tyson Foods is moving corporate staff members to the company’s headquarters in Arkansas. This announcement means the closure of offices in Dakota Dunes and the loss of 500 local executive jobs. Tyson says stays two other offices in Illinois will also move to Springdale in an effort to consolidate 1,000 corporate positions into one location.
IOWA STATE
kwit.org

Tanzanian "Miracle Kids" Return to Siouxland

Survivors of a deadly school bus crash in Tanzania more than five years ago have returned to Siouxland. Siouxland Public Media’s Sheila Brummer covered the story back then and has this update. Sadhia, Doreen, and Wilson were rescued by members of Siouxland Tanzania Education Medical Ministries or STEMM, who...
SIOUX CITY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy