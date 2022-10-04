ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A poor introductory science degree grade has ‘devastating’ effect on students from under-represented groups

People from under-represented minority groups who earn low marks in introductory science degree courses are less likely to continue studying science compared to white male students who earn similar marks. That is according to a new US study, which finds that even a single poor grade can greatly reduce the chances of students from such groups from taking science further (PNAS Nexus).
What being beautiful means in 25 countries around the world

Across the world, our ideas of what makes someone "beautiful" vary immensely.If you ever needed proof that beauty is in the eye of the beholder, look no further than this one collection of photographs.Journalist Esther Honig asked Photoshop editors around the world to edit her face according to the beauty standards of their country, and the results are very revealing.Esther told Buzzfeed her project, Before & After, “made her shriek,” when she saw the finished looks.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterHere is the original photo Esther sent to the experts:Here are the finished, Photoshopped images:ArgentinaIn accordance with this...
Stop using race to rig college admissions

A barrage of amicus briefs was filed last month defending Harvard University and the University of North Carolina, whose use of race as a criterion in their admissions processes heads to the Supreme Court this term. As others have noted , Harvard’s own data (as presented in the petitioner’s brief...
The Public University of El Alto: Anarchist Collegiate Education

When writing about the mutualist anarchist community of FEJUVE, one of the things people might be asking is how the educational system works in the libertarian society of one hundred fourteen thousand. Well, there were schools that were made to educate the people of FEJUVE including the Public University of El Alto. This particular university was established back in September of 2000 and has been going strong for twenty-two years. Edurank ranked this particular college to be the fourteenth best college in all of Bolivia, which is pretty good considering the fact that this particular ranking has fifty-three Bolivian colleges.
Thailand mourns children, others slain by ex-police officer

UTHAI SAWAN, Thailand (AP) — Relatives grieving staggering loss Friday laid flowers at a day care center in rural northeastern Thailand where a fired police officer slaughtered dozens of people, including children as young as 2 who were napping. The entire country reeled in the wake of Thursday’s grisly attack in a small town nestled among rice paddies in one of the nation’s poorest regions. At least 24 of the 36 people killed in the assault, Thailand’s deadliest shooting rampage, were children. “I cried until I had no more tears coming out of my eyes. They are running through my heart,” said Seksan Sriraj, 28, who lost his pregnant wife due to give birth this month in the attack at the Young Children’s Development Center in Uthai Sawan. “My wife and my child have gone to a peaceful place. I am alive and will have to live. If I can’t go on, my wife and my child will be worried about me, and they won’t be reborn in the next life,” he said.
Hong Kong to not enforce sanctions on megayacht linked to Putin ally

Hong Kong said Friday it will not act on any "unilateral" Western sanctions, after a luxury megayacht linked to one of Russia's wealthiest oligarchs docked in its waters. "The Hong Kong government does not implement, nor do we have the legal authority to take action on, unilateral sanctions imposed by other jurisdictions," a spokesperson told AFP on Friday.
Lebanon inspecting new suspected cases of cholera

BEIRUT — (AP) — Lebanon’s health minister said on Friday that authorities are inspecting suspected cases of cholera, less than a day after the cash-strapped country confirmed its first case of the illness since 1993. The news came almost a month after an outbreak of the illness...
Death is anything but a dying business as private equity cashes in

Private equity firms are investing in health care from cradle to grave, and in that latter category quite literally. A small but growing percentage of the funeral home industry — and the broader death care market — is being gobbled up by private equity-backed firms attracted by high profit margins, predictable income, and the eventual […] The post Death is anything but a dying business as private equity cashes in appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
New Study Finds Legacy Admissions Came at the Cost of Diversity

Sixteen years’ worth of admissions data from one elite, private college in the Northeast has shown that the practice of legacy student admission, admitting children or siblings of previously matriculated alumni, offered an economic benefit to the institution. But this material benefit came at the cost of another admissions criterion: diversity.
