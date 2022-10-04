UTHAI SAWAN, Thailand (AP) — Relatives grieving staggering loss Friday laid flowers at a day care center in rural northeastern Thailand where a fired police officer slaughtered dozens of people, including children as young as 2 who were napping. The entire country reeled in the wake of Thursday’s grisly attack in a small town nestled among rice paddies in one of the nation’s poorest regions. At least 24 of the 36 people killed in the assault, Thailand’s deadliest shooting rampage, were children. “I cried until I had no more tears coming out of my eyes. They are running through my heart,” said Seksan Sriraj, 28, who lost his pregnant wife due to give birth this month in the attack at the Young Children’s Development Center in Uthai Sawan. “My wife and my child have gone to a peaceful place. I am alive and will have to live. If I can’t go on, my wife and my child will be worried about me, and they won’t be reborn in the next life,” he said.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 18 MINUTES AGO