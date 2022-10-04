Read full article on original website
azbigmedia.com
7 best affordable areas to live in Metro Phoenix
One of the hardest things to know when you’re moving to a new city is finding out which neighborhoods are the most affordable. Whether you live in the area or are new to Phoenix, we make it easy for you to get a sense of some of the best neighborhoods — and most affordable areas to live in Phoenix — that are both growing in demand and are safe for raising a family, too.
azbigmedia.com
Most Admired Companies: TriWest Healthcare Alliance
After receiving a record number of nominations, 50 companies have risen from the adversity of the past couple years and earned the right to call themselves Arizona’s Most Admired Companies of 2022. The Most Admired Companies of 2022 includes TriWest Healthcare Alliance. : Sold-out crowd celebrates the Most Influential...
azbigmedia.com
Most Admired Companies of 2022: Suntec Concrete
After receiving a record number of nominations, 50 companies have risen from the adversity of the past couple years and earned the right to call themselves Arizona’s Most Admired Companies of 2022. The Most Admired Companies of 2022 includes Suntec Concrete. : Sold-out crowd celebrates the Most Influential Women...
AZFamily
Mailers sent to Tempe residents claim neighborhoods at-risk of flight path changes
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix and Tempe city officials are still at odds over the proposal to build residential housing in an entertainment district. Mailers were sent out to Tempe residents this week, saying their neighborhood was at-risk of the project. The news caught many caught off guard. Nick Bastian is among the Tempe residents who received a mailer. He’s lived in the area on and off for 50 years. “It said ‘take action now to keep planes from flying over your home,’” he said. “That seems a little disingenous to me. Nobody’s asking anybody to change flight patterns.”
azbigmedia.com
Arie Layne Boutique brings trendy fashion West Valley
She may not love shopping herself, but Jessica Folino, owner of Arie Layne Boutique in Goodyear does love — and is very talented at — dressing other people, relationship building and serving her local community. Even before the birth of the boutique, however, Folino’s entrepreneurial instincts have long been active.
azbigmedia.com
Fall Art on The Boardwalk in Scottsdale coming Nov. 4-6
Fall Art on the Boardwalk by Sundance Creek Promotions kicks off at Scottsdale’s Talking Stick entertainment district from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Friday, Nov. 4, to Sunday, Nov. 6, with free admission and parking. In time for the holidays, Art on the Boardwalk (located at the Arizona...
fox10phoenix.com
Things to do in the Phoenix area this weekend: Oct 7-10
PHOENIX - Need plans this weekend? From Indigenous Peoples' Day celebrations to Greek festivals to psychic fairs, here's a few fun events in the Phoenix metropolitan area to check out for Oct. 7-10: Want your weekend event featured? Click the link here to send over your ideas. Indigenous Peoples' Day...
kjzz.org
Phoenix lacks staff to maintain bulk trash collection schedule
Phoenix is unable to keep up with trash collection. The city’s solid waste division doesn’t have enough people to keep up with its scheduled bulk trash collection. Bulk trash includes items that are too big for garbage containers, things like furniture, appliances and tree and shrub clippings. Pickups...
4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona
If you happen to live in the beautiful state of Arizona or plan on traveling there soon, you are in the right place because below you will find a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are well-known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. If you are looking for new restaurants to try, here are four of them that you should add to your list.
AZFamily
UPS looking to hire nearly 3,000 seasonal workers in Arizona; starting pay up to $23 per hour
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- If you’re looking for a way to make some extra money as the holiday season fast approaches, a part-time job could help make holiday shopping and traveling a little less stressful. UPS is hiring for the upcoming holiday season with starting warehouse pay at up...
Macayo’s to Open in New Vistancia Development Next Year
This will be the tenth outpost for a brand that has deep roots and rich history throughout Arizona.
azbigmedia.com
JX Nippon Mining & Metals breaks ground on Mesa facility
JX Nippon Mining & Metals USA, Inc. (“JX USA”), together with the City of Mesa, the Arizona Commerce Authority, and local officials, held a groundbreaking ceremony today initiating construction of JX USA’s new state-of-the-art electronic materials manufacturing plant in the City of Mesa, Arizona. The new plant is expected to be operational in early 2024 and create more than 100 jobs by 2025.
oucampus.org
1338 W Sherman St Unit 1
Coming Soon! Great 4 Bedroom in Phoenix! - Wow! A great 4 bedroom home with 2 full baths in Phoenix. New Paint! New Stove!. No Carpet! Tile throughout the home. Don't miss out! It will go fast!. **RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED...
travelawaits.com
9 Fantastic Day Trips From Phoenix Perfect For Fall
Fall in Phoenix means the end of the unbearable heat and more pleasant temperatures, which translates to opportunities to spend time outdoors in the desert. However, we still have hot days when we try to get out of town. More than that though, autumn in other parts of Arizona brings traditional fall colors into the state, many close enough to Phoenix for day trip opportunities.
AZFamily
On Your Side steps in after Chandler business refuses to refund loans to 2 women
There are several things to inspect on the fire extinguisher in your home to ensure it is ready to be used in case of an emergency. Phoenix mom seeks share of $62M Opendoor settlement. Updated: Oct. 6, 2022 at 9:44 AM MST. |. She believes she was shortchanged at least...
KTAR.com
Angry Chickz opening first Arizona location in Glendale on Friday
PHOENIX — California-based Angry Chickz Nashville Hot Chicken will make its Arizona debut with its first location slated to open in the West Valley on Friday. The shop will open on the corner of 51st Avenue and Bell Road in Glendale with the grand opening event set to begin at 11 a.m.
oucampus.org
1107 W. Osborn Rd. #113
2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom in Central Phoenix - Very private 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in central Phoenix with lots of natural lighting. All appliances are included (glass top stove and vintage oven) except the washer/dryer located in the on-site laundry room. Assigned covered parking spot with plenty of guest parking in the rear of the complex. The onsite pool is right outside your patio. This unit is pet friendly with some breed restrictions. Water, sewer & trash are included in your rent.
azbigmedia.com
How to navigate the new changes of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport
When you walk through Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, you are surrounded by the smell of delicious food, beautiful artwork, the constant sound of construction, and people in purple shirts. For such a large airport, there is always a need for changes at the airport. To help the public keep...
University of Arizona brings back nap pods
The University of Arizona has brought back on-campus naps for Wildcats. HOHM, is a custom-engineered 43.5 square-foot sleeping pod that brings needed naps to new places.
KTAR.com
Community park in Avondale to celebrate grand opening Saturday
PHOENIX — A 40-acre community park in Avondale is opening Saturday. Alamar Park is located at 4155 S. El Mirage Road between Lower Buckeye Road and Southern Avenue. It’ll offer a range of amenities, including baseball and softball fields, tennis, four pickleball courts, three playgrounds, a lake, a splash pad, an amphitheater, a dog park and picnic ramadas, city officials said in a press release.
