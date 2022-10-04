BANGOR – At Husson, the Eagles have been rolling on the soccer field, and they’ve got a big test ahead on Wednesday night. They have not lost a match since Sept. 14, stringing together five wins and two ties since then- including four straight wins heading into this week. Leading the way offensively has been sophomore Arni Hreidarsson, who was just recently named the NAC Player of the Week. He scored three goals, including two game winners, in the Eagles two most recent wins.

BANGOR, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO