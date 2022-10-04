Read full article on original website
Testimony began in trial for mother accused of murdering her son
BELFAST– Testimony began yesterday in the trial of the Stockton Springs mother for the death of her 3 year old son . “He loved chicken nuggets. He was obsessed with baby shark,” said Jon Risler, Assistant Attorney General. Three- year- old Maddox Williams died at Waldo County General...
Brewer student charged with terrorizing
BREWER– A Brewer student has been charged following an investigation conducted yesterday by the Brewer Police Department and the school department. It involved a threat which suggested that a school shooting was going to occur today. A joint investigation occurred which resulted in the identification of the student determined...
State Police Major Crimes Unit North investigating death
LAMOINE — The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit North is assisting the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office in a death investigation. According to State Police spokesperson Shannon Moss, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a dead body at a home on Shore Road in Lamoine on Monday.
Milo man arrested in Lagrange for traffic violations, drugs found in search
LAGRANGE– The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Department made a drug related arrest in Lagrange following a traffic stop. It happened around 9:30 Saturday morning. A Deputy was on Mill Street when he encountered a vehicle committing multiple traffic violations. Following the stop, the operator, Codie Donlon, 26 of Milo...
Woman missing since early September safely found
BANGOR– Nicole Tufo has been located and is safe. The Bangor Police Department is seeking help from the public to locate a missing person. Nicole Tufo was last heard from on September 8. She has not answered her cell phone and has not responded to friends or family on any social media platforms — which is uncharacteristic of her.
Bangor City Councilors to consider tenant’s rights ordinance
BANGOR — The city of Bangor is considering a tenant’s rights ordinance to address the current housing crisis. The plan was discussed by Bangor City Councilors and officials during Monday’s Government Operation Committee Meeting. Should it be passed, the ordinance would set new requirements for landlords, such...
UMaine Orono plans test of campus emergency system
ORONO–The University of Maine in Orono began testing its emergency system on Monday. The University of Maine serviced its campus siren system on Monday in preparation for a full scale test planned for Tuesday. Students, staff, and visitors will hear the campus siren system go off between 3-4 p.m....
Hermon welcomes new fire chief
The town of Hermon has welcomed a new fire chief. Cody Sullivan, who had been serving as the assistant fire chief in Hermon, has now taken the helm as the department’s new chief. He takes over for Frank Roma, who retired last month after serving in the position for six years.
Water Street in downtown Bangor closed Wednesday for paving
BANGOR– Water St. from Main St. to Broad St. will be closed for paving on Wednesday 10/5/22. Avoid this area as you will not be able to pass and seek alternate routes. Call 989-2530 for questions or concerns.
Local museum home to record breaking collection
BANGOR--One of the largest collections of military coins is on display inside the Maine Troop Greeters Museum located at the Bangor International Airport. The collection is so big it has attracted the attention of the Guinness Book of World Records. “We haven’t gotten the certificate or anything yet, but we’ve...
Election workers needed in Orono
ORONO– The town of Orono, like many in Maine, is in need of election workers. Orono officials say there is training available for those interested in working on election day. Election staff will be paid for the hours they work on November 8th. Anyone who is interested should contact...
Willy Wonka at The Grand
BANGOR – The Director of the newly premiered play at The Grand in Ellsworth, came on the Good Morning Maine show to discuss her work. Ashley Terwilliger is also the Community Relations Manager, advantageous to her Directing position. Watch the full video interview for all the details and head...
Flagg leads Witches to 4-1 homecoming win over Hampden Academy
BREWER – After a back-and-forth first quarter, Brewer would settle into a groove, and come away with a 4-1 homecoming win over Hampden Academy. Allie Flagg had a hat trick, scoring a goal to give Brewer a 2-1 lead in the first quarter, and then her second just seconds into the second quarter.
Maine hockey freshmen making presence felt, combining for lone goal in 1-0 exhibition win
ORONO – Maine hockey’s season officially starts this weekend, with puck drop in Denver on Friday, but last weekend, they got things going by winning an exhibition match 1-0, with two freshman connecting for the lone goal. Late in the second period, Killian Kiecker-Olson took a pass from...
Hawks leading the way in Class B North again, despite losing 10 seniors
HERMON – Hermon girls soccer is on a mission in 2022. After their perfect season ended with a state championship loss in 2021, the Hawks are back to where they left off, starting the season 9-0 with a 55-5 goal differential. “Our slogan is unfinished business, we really want...
Hreidarsson wins Player of the Week for streaking Husson men’s soccer
BANGOR – At Husson, the Eagles have been rolling on the soccer field, and they’ve got a big test ahead on Wednesday night. They have not lost a match since Sept. 14, stringing together five wins and two ties since then- including four straight wins heading into this week. Leading the way offensively has been sophomore Arni Hreidarsson, who was just recently named the NAC Player of the Week. He scored three goals, including two game winners, in the Eagles two most recent wins.
