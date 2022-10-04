ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Tito Ortiz predicts former foe Anderson Silva will easily defeat Jake Paul: “he thinks him being 47 is going to make a difference?”

By Josh Evanoff
bjpenndotcom
bjpenndotcom
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 44

awesome6789
1d ago

too bad that anyone who fights Jake Paul takes a dive, or is forbidden under contract to even go 100%.. and want to call him a "boxer" I've been boxing since I was 15.. I'm 33 now.. I would crush that clown..

Reply(13)
11
Related
Sporting News

Anderson Silva net worth: purse history, career earnings for former MMA champion

One of the greatest mixed martial artists of all time, Anderson Silva has left behind a legacy that can never be forgotten. “The Spider” made his MMA debut in in 1997 and joined the UFC in 2006. A former Cage Rage middleweight champion, Silva won the UFC middleweight title in 2006 and held onto it until 2012. During that period of time he defended the belt ten times.
COMBAT SPORTS
MMA Fighting

Tito Ortiz reveals why he withdrew from infamous boxing match against Dana White: ‘I was making zero off of it’

Tito Ortiz has finally given his side of the story on his infamous boxing match with Dana White. Back in 2007, White and Ortiz were set to face each other in a much ballyhooed exhibition boxing match, as part of their ongoing feud with one another. However, the bout was cancelled when Ortiz failed to show up for weigh-ins. Several years later, White gave an interview where he put Ortiz’s no-show down to being afraid, saying he used to regularly outbox Ortiz when they trained together many years ago. But speaking on Paddy Pimblett’s Chattin Pony Podcast recently (h/t Bloody Elbow), Ortiz gave his side of the story.
COMBAT SPORTS
ringsidenews.com

Charlotte Flair Off WWE Television Due To Personal Reasons

Charlotte Flair’s last match was an I Quit Match against Ronda Rousey. Flair lost the match and the SmackDown Women’s Title to Rousey. This was the last time that the former SmackDown Women’s Champion appeared on WWE television. The reason for her absence from WWE TV given...
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyron Woodley
Person
Julio Cesar Chavez
Person
Tito Ortiz
Person
Tommy Fury
Person
Jake Paul
Person
Anderson Silva
stillrealtous.com

Former World Champion Reportedly Joining AEW

You never know who might show up on AEW Dynamite, and last week Bandido was brought in for a main event match against the one and only Chris Jericho. Fightful Select reports that Bandido has agreed to terms with All Elite Wrestling. It’s not confirmed that the former Ring of Honor World Champion has signed, but he has agreed to the terms of the deal that AEW offered him.
WWE
411mania.com

The Sandman Claims Vince McMahon Fired Bobby Lashley in 2007 for Complaining About His Pay

– During a recent appearance on Captain’s Corner, former WWE, ECW, and WWE wrestler The Sandman claimed that Vince McMahon actually fired Bobby Lashley back in 2007 for allegedly complaining about his pay for the WrestleMania 23 match in a Hair vs. Hair Match. The Sandman stated the following on Lashley’s match against Umaga at WrestleMania 23 (via WrestlingInc.com):
WWE
MMA Fighting

Justin Gaethje on Conor McGregor: ‘Sounds to me like he’s off taking steroids right now’

Justin Gaethje isn’t all that interested in fighting Conor McGregor any time soon, for one specific reason. Gaethje is looking to return to action in the first quarter of 2023 after having successful nose surgery over the summer. In an interview with MMA Fighting, he was asked about the potential of a matchup between two of the most exciting fighters in the history of the sport once McGregor is ready to return following a nasty leg injury suffered against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021.
UFC
MMAmania.com

Midnight Mania! Tito Ortiz predicts ‘rude awakening’ for Jake Paul in Anderson Silva boxing match

Jake Paul has very carefully and successfully managed his professional boxing career. He rose through the ranks in a unique fashion, moving from fellow social media stars to professional athletes to actual MMA fighters. Even the MMA fighters were carefully selected, as Paul took out both Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley — a pair of wrestlers closer to the end of their athletic careers than the start.
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Make A Difference#Combat#The Chattin Pony Podcast#Showtime#Brazilian
ComicBook

WWE Star Knocks The Bloodline Off Their Perch as the No. 1 Merchandise Seller

Roman Reigns' faction, The Bloodline, has been utterly dominating WWE's merchandise sales recently. But, according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, a new challenger has risen up to knock the faction off its perch. Meltzer explained, "McIntyre has some momentum as two weeks ago his merch was No. 1 in the company. Bloodline these days is the perennial No. 1 and I presume coming out of the gates that the Wyatt stuff will probably sell big."
WWE
PWMania

Veteran AEW Star Says Goodbye

Andrade El Idolo has been dropping hints over the past week that he may be leaving AEW, as was reported over the weekend. Due to the fact that Tony Khan has stated that he will not be granting any releases, this seems to be more of an angle than an actual departure. Another AEW star has begun to hint that this will be his final match.
WWE
worldboxingnews.net

Four-man shortlist revealed for Andy Ruiz Jr. before retirement

Andy Ruiz Jr. wants to fight a quadrilogy of top stars before walking into the sunset as a former unified heavyweight champion. Ruiz has just turned 33 and has three or four years left in professional boxing, according to his father. “The Destroyer” has four rivals he wants to face...
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
MiddleEasy

Jon Jones’ Striking Coach Says He Can Exploit Heavyweight Division

Jon Jones‘ long-time striking coach Brandon Gibson believes the former light heavyweight king could exploit the heavyweight division. Okay, I know. Another week, another quote about Jones fighting at heavyweight. At this point, who knows when ‘Bones’ will fight again- it could be early next year or in 2097, or never. No one really knows.
COMBAT SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Video: Can Mackenzie Dern still meet early expectations to become a UFC champion?

Mackenzie Dern entered the UFC as a highly-touted prospect due to her elite BJJ skills, and along with her arrival in 2018 came a lofty projection. Dern’s fifth professional MMA fight was her UFC debut. That alone speaks to the expectations of her career trajectory. She received early comparisons to UFC Hall of Famer Ronda Rousey largely due to their grappling backgrounds, but being mentioned along with the former bantamweight champion suggests that a UFC title would also be in Dern’s near future.
UFC
The Independent

Tommy Fury’s next fight to take place on Mayweather vs Deji undercard

Tommy Fury will return to the ring next month, boxing on the undercard of Floyd Mayweather’s exhibition bout with YouTube star Deji.Briton Fury, half-brother of WBC heavyweight champion Tyson, is 8-0 as a professional boxer and last fought in April.The 23-year-old, who has won four of his fights via knockout/TKO, won his last outing by outpointing Daniel Bocianski on the undercard of Tyson Fury’s heavyweight title defence against Dillian Whyte – a contest the champion won via sixth-round KO. Now the younger Fury is set to take on Paul Bamba in Dubai on Sunday 13 November, before former multiple-weight...
COMBAT SPORTS
MMAmania.com

Frankie Edgar set to face Chris Gutierrez in retirement fight at UFC 281

Frankie Edgar finally has an answer for when his last MMA fight will go down. ESPN’s Brett Okamoto confirmed today (Thurs., Oct. 6, 2022) that the former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Lightweight champion will collide with Chris Gutierrez in a Bantamweight affair at UFC 281 in Madison Square Garden on Nov. 12, 2022. For “The Answer,” it will be his final walk to the Octagon.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MiddleEasy

Conor McGregor Picks Charles Oliveira To ‘Easily’ Beat Islam Makhachev At UFC 280; Reveals Toughest Opponent He’s Ever Faced

Conor McGregor picked Charles Oliveira to beat Islam Makhachev at UFC 280. The Irish MMA superstar revealed who’s the toughest fighter he has ever fought. Conor McGregor has been busy filming his big-screen movie with Jake Gyllenhaal, “Road House.” However, “The Notorious” still found time to pause a bit and take his pick between UFC 280 headliners Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

bjpenndotcom

Hilo, HI
39K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

MMA News, current events and exclusive fighter interviews from the Mixed Martial Arts industry

 https://www.bjpenn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy