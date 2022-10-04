Tito Ortiz predicts former foe Anderson Silva will easily defeat Jake Paul: “he thinks him being 47 is going to make a difference?”

Read full article on original website
too bad that anyone who fights Jake Paul takes a dive, or is forbidden under contract to even go 100%.. and want to call him a "boxer" I've been boxing since I was 15.. I'm 33 now.. I would crush that clown..
MMAmania.com
Knockout! Watch 49ers mascot step to Nate Diaz, get floored with a single punch
Pour one out for Sourdough Sam. The San Francisco 49ers mascot was laid out by former UFC welterweight Nate Diaz, who clobbered Clementine’s successor with a single blow. Diaz also walked away with Sam’s championship title, which is far more glamorous than Jorge Masvidal’s “BMF” belt.
Sporting News
Anderson Silva net worth: purse history, career earnings for former MMA champion
One of the greatest mixed martial artists of all time, Anderson Silva has left behind a legacy that can never be forgotten. “The Spider” made his MMA debut in in 1997 and joined the UFC in 2006. A former Cage Rage middleweight champion, Silva won the UFC middleweight title in 2006 and held onto it until 2012. During that period of time he defended the belt ten times.
MMA Fighting
Tito Ortiz reveals why he withdrew from infamous boxing match against Dana White: ‘I was making zero off of it’
Tito Ortiz has finally given his side of the story on his infamous boxing match with Dana White. Back in 2007, White and Ortiz were set to face each other in a much ballyhooed exhibition boxing match, as part of their ongoing feud with one another. However, the bout was cancelled when Ortiz failed to show up for weigh-ins. Several years later, White gave an interview where he put Ortiz’s no-show down to being afraid, saying he used to regularly outbox Ortiz when they trained together many years ago. But speaking on Paddy Pimblett’s Chattin Pony Podcast recently (h/t Bloody Elbow), Ortiz gave his side of the story.
ringsidenews.com
Charlotte Flair Off WWE Television Due To Personal Reasons
Charlotte Flair’s last match was an I Quit Match against Ronda Rousey. Flair lost the match and the SmackDown Women’s Title to Rousey. This was the last time that the former SmackDown Women’s Champion appeared on WWE television. The reason for her absence from WWE TV given...
stillrealtous.com
Former World Champion Reportedly Joining AEW
You never know who might show up on AEW Dynamite, and last week Bandido was brought in for a main event match against the one and only Chris Jericho. Fightful Select reports that Bandido has agreed to terms with All Elite Wrestling. It’s not confirmed that the former Ring of Honor World Champion has signed, but he has agreed to the terms of the deal that AEW offered him.
411mania.com
The Sandman Claims Vince McMahon Fired Bobby Lashley in 2007 for Complaining About His Pay
– During a recent appearance on Captain’s Corner, former WWE, ECW, and WWE wrestler The Sandman claimed that Vince McMahon actually fired Bobby Lashley back in 2007 for allegedly complaining about his pay for the WrestleMania 23 match in a Hair vs. Hair Match. The Sandman stated the following on Lashley’s match against Umaga at WrestleMania 23 (via WrestlingInc.com):
MMA Fighting
Justin Gaethje on Conor McGregor: ‘Sounds to me like he’s off taking steroids right now’
Justin Gaethje isn’t all that interested in fighting Conor McGregor any time soon, for one specific reason. Gaethje is looking to return to action in the first quarter of 2023 after having successful nose surgery over the summer. In an interview with MMA Fighting, he was asked about the potential of a matchup between two of the most exciting fighters in the history of the sport once McGregor is ready to return following a nasty leg injury suffered against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021.
MMAmania.com
Midnight Mania! Tito Ortiz predicts ‘rude awakening’ for Jake Paul in Anderson Silva boxing match
Jake Paul has very carefully and successfully managed his professional boxing career. He rose through the ranks in a unique fashion, moving from fellow social media stars to professional athletes to actual MMA fighters. Even the MMA fighters were carefully selected, as Paul took out both Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley — a pair of wrestlers closer to the end of their athletic careers than the start.
ComicBook
WWE Star Knocks The Bloodline Off Their Perch as the No. 1 Merchandise Seller
Roman Reigns' faction, The Bloodline, has been utterly dominating WWE's merchandise sales recently. But, according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, a new challenger has risen up to knock the faction off its perch. Meltzer explained, "McIntyre has some momentum as two weeks ago his merch was No. 1 in the company. Bloodline these days is the perennial No. 1 and I presume coming out of the gates that the Wyatt stuff will probably sell big."
PWMania
Veteran AEW Star Says Goodbye
Andrade El Idolo has been dropping hints over the past week that he may be leaving AEW, as was reported over the weekend. Due to the fact that Tony Khan has stated that he will not be granting any releases, this seems to be more of an angle than an actual departure. Another AEW star has begun to hint that this will be his final match.
worldboxingnews.net
Four-man shortlist revealed for Andy Ruiz Jr. before retirement
Andy Ruiz Jr. wants to fight a quadrilogy of top stars before walking into the sunset as a former unified heavyweight champion. Ruiz has just turned 33 and has three or four years left in professional boxing, according to his father. “The Destroyer” has four rivals he wants to face...
Le’Veon Bell making pro boxing debut against former UFC star on Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva card
Former NFL running back Le’Veon Bell appears to be fully invested in boxing. On Thursday, it was announced that he will make his professional debut in the ring on the Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva card later this month in Phoenix against ex-UFC standout Uriah Hall. Via Adam Schefter:
Chael Sonnen takes issue with Jorge Masvidal’s recent “life’s a beach” post: “That’s a bit feminine in all fairness”
Chael Sonnen is taking issue with Jorge Masvidal’s recent ‘life’s a beach’ post. Jorge Masvidal (35-16 MMA) has not entered the Octagon for over six months. ‘Gamebred’ last fought and was defeated by Colby Covington (17-3 MMA) at UFC 272 in March of this year.
Jon Jones’ Striking Coach Says He Can Exploit Heavyweight Division
Jon Jones‘ long-time striking coach Brandon Gibson believes the former light heavyweight king could exploit the heavyweight division. Okay, I know. Another week, another quote about Jones fighting at heavyweight. At this point, who knows when ‘Bones’ will fight again- it could be early next year or in 2097, or never. No one really knows.
Joe Rogan discusses what “changed everything” for Charles Oliveira and turned him into a “ferocious assassin”
Joe Rogan is discussing what ‘changed everything’ for Charles Oliveira and turned him into a ‘ferocious assassin’. It will be Charles Oliveira (33-8 MMA) vs Islam Makhachev (22-1 MMA) battling it out at UFC 280 for the vacant lightweight throne. UFC 280 takes place on Saturday, October 22nd at the Etihad Arena in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.
Video: Can Mackenzie Dern still meet early expectations to become a UFC champion?
Mackenzie Dern entered the UFC as a highly-touted prospect due to her elite BJJ skills, and along with her arrival in 2018 came a lofty projection. Dern’s fifth professional MMA fight was her UFC debut. That alone speaks to the expectations of her career trajectory. She received early comparisons to UFC Hall of Famer Ronda Rousey largely due to their grappling backgrounds, but being mentioned along with the former bantamweight champion suggests that a UFC title would also be in Dern’s near future.
Tommy Fury’s next fight to take place on Mayweather vs Deji undercard
Tommy Fury will return to the ring next month, boxing on the undercard of Floyd Mayweather’s exhibition bout with YouTube star Deji.Briton Fury, half-brother of WBC heavyweight champion Tyson, is 8-0 as a professional boxer and last fought in April.The 23-year-old, who has won four of his fights via knockout/TKO, won his last outing by outpointing Daniel Bocianski on the undercard of Tyson Fury’s heavyweight title defence against Dillian Whyte – a contest the champion won via sixth-round KO. Now the younger Fury is set to take on Paul Bamba in Dubai on Sunday 13 November, before former multiple-weight...
MMAmania.com
Frankie Edgar set to face Chris Gutierrez in retirement fight at UFC 281
Frankie Edgar finally has an answer for when his last MMA fight will go down. ESPN’s Brett Okamoto confirmed today (Thurs., Oct. 6, 2022) that the former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Lightweight champion will collide with Chris Gutierrez in a Bantamweight affair at UFC 281 in Madison Square Garden on Nov. 12, 2022. For “The Answer,” it will be his final walk to the Octagon.
Conor McGregor Picks Charles Oliveira To ‘Easily’ Beat Islam Makhachev At UFC 280; Reveals Toughest Opponent He’s Ever Faced
Conor McGregor picked Charles Oliveira to beat Islam Makhachev at UFC 280. The Irish MMA superstar revealed who’s the toughest fighter he has ever fought. Conor McGregor has been busy filming his big-screen movie with Jake Gyllenhaal, “Road House.” However, “The Notorious” still found time to pause a bit and take his pick between UFC 280 headliners Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev.
