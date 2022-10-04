ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada, IA

Changes to Iowa's bottle redemption program prompts a recycling revolution

Iowa's bottle and can redemption program is being revolutionized by technology that could eliminate the need for consumers to sort cans, multiple beverage and redemption officials tell Axios. At one Des Moines test site, users simply put a QR sticker on bags for redemption funds to be automatically deposited into...
1 seriously injured in eastside Des Moines motorcycle accident

DES MOINES, Iowa — A motorcycle accident on the city’s eastside left one person seriously injured on Wednesday afternoon. The Des Moines Police Department and Des Moines Fire Department responded to reports of a motorcycle accident around 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of York Street and East University Ave.
One dead after semi rear-ends tractor in Poweshiek County

BROOKLYN, Iowa (KCRG) - One person has died and another was injured in a crash involving a semi-truck and a tractor on Monday. In a crash report, the Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office said it happened at about 6 p.m. in the 4400 block of County Highway V18, near Brooklyn, Iowa.
Patients and loved ones express concern as MercyOne deals with IT outage

DES MOINES, Iowa — Parts of MercyOne's computer system are currently offline. On Monday, MercyOne sent a statement to KCCI, regarding an "IT security incident," that caused them to take some of their systems offline. "MercyOne Central Iowa continues to use CommonSpirit Health technology as we prepare to integrate...
Iowa man dies after semi hits tractor hauling a grain wagon

POWESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa — A Grinnell man was killed in a collision between a semi-truck and a tractor in Poweshiek County Monday night. It happened around 6:00 p.m. south of Brooklyn and I-80, according to an Iowa State Patrol crash report. The semi and tractor were both driving north on V-18 when the semi hit the back of a grain wagon being pulled by the tractor.
Investigation underway after motorcycle crash on East University Avenue

DES MOINES, Iowa — Police have shut down the eastbound lanes of University Avenue after a motorcycle crash in Des Moines. The crash happened on Wednesday afternoon at East University and York Street. Officers confirm the motorcyclist received serious injuries and was taken to a hospital. The other driver...
Deadly Drug Disguised as Candy Expected Be in Iowa By Halloween

Halloween is right around the corner. Having grown up in small-town Iowa, being worried about what folks may have put in the candy they were handing out wasn't really a concern of mine. Sure, we've heard stories about people poisoning candy and the story of a man putting razor blades in apples, but we never had to worry about it.
Marion County Sheriff’s Report 10/5/22

IN THE PAST TWENTY-FOUR HOURS MARION COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO 19 CALLS FOR SERVICE INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: FOUR PAPER SERVICE ATTEMPTS, TWO JUVENILE CALLS, TWO MOTORIST ASSISTS, ONE MISSING PERSON, ONE WANTED PERSON, ONE INCOMPLETE 911, ONE TRANSPORT, ONE THEFT, ONE SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE, ONE RESCUE, ONE ACCIDENT, ONE ANIMAL CARCASS, ONE EXTRA PATROL AND ONE OTHER CALL.
Bullets fly into classroom during Southridge shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa — Bullets flew through a high school classroom during a shooting outside the DMACC Southridge CenterMonday, though families and even the college itself were not immediately aware of where the bullets entered. An auto collision class with students from several area high schools had multiple bullets...
Fort Dodge woman admits distributing methamphetamine near college

FORT DODGE, Iowa — A Fort Dodge woman who police say conspired to distribute methamphetamine near a school pleaded guilty to those charges on Monday. Heather Gibson, 42, was convicted of one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and one count of distribution of methamphetamine within a protected location.
One person dies in single-vehicle crash in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, Iowa — One person died in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday evening. According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, Russell George Menth, 57, was traveling northbound on I-35 near the 53 mile marker when his vehicle left the roadway for an unknown reason. Menth’s vehicle entered the west ditch and collided with several trees and an embankment, the report said.
Former Sheriff Gary Verwers Passes Away at 76

Former Marion County Sheriff Gary Lee Verwers passed away Tuesday, October 4 at the Knoxville Hospital and Clinics. Verwers graduated from Knoxville High School with the Class of 1964. Verwers was the first school resource officer for the Knoxville Community School District. He later became a deputy, and then Chief Deputy at the Marion County Sheriff’s Department. He later served as Sheriff, retiring in 2007. Verwers also served as a volunteer for Knoxville Fire & Rescue and the Knoxville Raceway Fire Crew. He was also a past president of the Marion County Fair Board.
Three Local Women Plead Guilty to Fraud in Federal Case

Three local women arrested more than two years ago in connection to an international online fraud scheme by the Federal Bureau of Investigation all have changed their pleas to guilty. Marilyn Sterk of Otley, Jennifer Sterk of Pella, and Teresa Sterk of Knoxville were arrested in February 2020 on a...
Nora Reichardt Re-Introduces Herself to Viewers of WOI in Des Moines

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. WOI anchor Nora J.S. Reichardt has re-introduced herself to viewers of the Des Moines, Iowa ABC affiliate. Reichardt had been working as...
