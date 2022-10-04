ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Kidsburgh: Bringing your children to the Carnegie Museum of Art

By Kristine Sorensen
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11p3Ao_0iM3wBj400

Kidsburgh: Bringing your children to the Carnegie Museum of Art 03:11

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Carnegie International at the Carnegie Museum of Art is the oldest recurring art exhibit in the U.S., featuring works by local, national and international artists.

It may seem intimidating to bring kids, so Kidsburgh asked the museum's director of education to share five pieces to start a conversation with your kids.

1. The Carnegie Museum is filled with new art everywhere, but when kids see the balloons, they'll be hooked.

An artist, from Istanbul, Turkey, created each balloon bouquet to represent a human right, like freedom and equality.

"The artist is really asking, 'What happens when we aren't working together to hold up our human rights?' And so the balloons become that metaphor, and over time and over the course of the exhibit, they will slowly start to deflate as the helium goes," said Dana Bishop-Root, director of education for the Carnegie Museum of Art.

Ask your children: "What rights do you have? Who doesn't have rights?" And begin a conversation about what happens when people don't support those rights.

2. From balloons to envelopes, kids will see that art can be made with all kinds of materials.

Artist Ali Eyal uses manila envelopes for drawing memories of his home in Iraq after having to leave.

Ask your child, "What kinds of objects and plants make you think of home? How could you collect those memories?"

Many of these drawings are on a child's eye level, giving you a good opportunity to teach them why visitors can't touch the art.

"It's not just don't touch the artwork. It's help us preserve this artwork for other visitors, for other families so they, too, can enjoy the artwork," Bishop-Root said.

3. For the third piece, kids will love trying to figure out where the sounds are coming from when they walk inside a room filled with sound.

You could tell your child to shut their eyes and ask them how they see it.

The artist, Togar from Amsterdam, recorded sounds of the sea and mixes them with automated ocean drums, shruti boxes, gongs, and other sounds to create this piece.

"Togar invites us to move in this space, to relax in this space," Bishop-Root said. "Again, I think sometimes we get kind of stuck in how we're supposed to look at art, but this is a really wonderful invitation that if you want to move your body, if you want to take a deep breath, that really to take in the sound of the landscape he creates."

4. The fourth piece is by artist Gateja called "Soils of Life." Gateja creates paintings and sculptures using handmade beads attached to a barkcloth surface. Each bead is made from recycled materials like retired school textbooks and flyers.

Ask your child to look closer at the paintings and sculptures to see what they are made of. Ask your child, "Like this painting made of lots of small beads, how can lots of people come together to create something bigger?"

5. For the last piece, you can take your child to the Hill District, not far from the museum, to see artist James "Yaya" Hough's mural titled, "A Gift to the Hill District."

The mural was created with the help of community members at workshops. On the mural, you will see a quote by Pittsburgh native and playwright August Wilson. He said, "Have a belief in yourself that is bigger than anyone's disbelief."

Ask your young ones, "What does it take for you to believe in yourself? How are you affirmed?"

Click here and here for more.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Pittsburgh

PTL Links: October 5, 2022

Visit the links below for more on today's guests & topicsDonate to the KDKA-TV Turkey FundPNC BankGreater Pittsburgh Community Food BankBartram House BakeryGateway ClipperLee TerbosicPTL ❤️ PGH Gateway Clipper Cruise to benefit the KDKA-TV Turkey FundPittsburgh Today Live On Social MediaFacebookTwitterInstagram
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

On A Positive Note: Celebrating survivors at nail salon in Upper St. Clair

UPPER ST. CLAIR, Pa. (KDKA) — The perfect mani-pedi can be one of life's delightful little indulgences.But a day of pampering and polishing at Frenchies Modern Nail Salon in Upper St. Clair was about more than being beautiful. "Prosecco and Polish" is a campaign in partnership with the non-profit organization Fighting Pretty. It's all about raising awareness during Breast Cancer Awareness Month and helping survivors and advocates feel empowered and strong.  Cancer survivor Noreen O'Brien says self-care, like spa visits and manicures, can be part of the healing process."It's a sign of healing," O'Brien said. "It's a sign of keeping a bright perspective on one of the hardest times of your life."  And since Frenchies focuses on clean beauty in its products and environment, the women who took advantage of the event said it was a perfect place for respite and relaxation. 
UPPER SAINT CLAIR, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Report searches for solution to Pittsburgh's lack of public restrooms

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pittsburgh Building Owners and Managers Association is searching for a solution to the city's lack of public restrooms.  The association partnered with Point Park University on a study to solve the problem and shared their findings during a public forum Thursday.They came up with ideas like opening city parking garage restrooms or even permanent or semi-permanent restrooms called Portland Loos.Those involved with the study say these are both strong possibilities that would improve the viability of downtown, though funding presents the biggest challenge when it comes to making improvements like this.The Pittsburgh Building Owners and Managers Association says this would also have a direct impact on those who are homeless and often never have anywhere decent to use the restroom.  
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pittsburgh, PA
Education
Carnegie, PA
Entertainment
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
Carnegie, PA
Education
Local
Pennsylvania Education
City
Home, PA
City
Carnegie, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Entertainment
CBS Pittsburgh

Endangered African penguin chick hatches at National Aviary

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - An adorable endangered African penguin chick hatched at the National Aviary.The chick was born to first-time parents Patrick and Owen, but because each chick is critically important, the aviary said it'll be raised by "adoptive parents" Sidney and Bette, who have fledged 10 chicks.When the chick hatched on Sept. 28, it was about the size of a lime and weighed 77 grams. The aviary said African penguins are monomorphic, meaning males and females look similar, so a DNA test is needed to determine its sex. The aviary said there used to be millions of African penguins a century ago, but today just over 1% of the population remains. Pressures caused by humans like overharvesting fish and oil spills have driven rapid declines. The chick is in a specially designed nest burrow in Penguin Point with elements of the South African coast, like heated rocky beaches and temperature controlled pools for diving and swimming. It'll grow up fast, reaching adult size in three months. The chick's hatching comes just in time for African Penguin Awareness Day, which the National Aviary is celebrating on Oct. 8 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.  
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Homeless Children's Education Fund brings awareness with moment of silence

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Homeless Children's Education Fund kicked off Homeless Children's Awareness Month in Market Square on Tuesday. More than 100 local leaders and community members came out to show their support. HCEF provides these children with the resources they need to get a good education and flourish in the future.HCEF started the event with three-minutes of silence for the nearly 3,000 homeless students in Allegheny County. Executive Director A.J. Jefferson said 2,836 students are identified as homeless in the county, but she believes that is under reported. She said, unfortunately, 87% of students will drop out of school."We do know education is the number one focus to get our students out of homelessness," said Jefferson. "But when they're experiencing things like not having basic human needs, not having clothes or food or shelter, it's that education is not a priority."Jefferson urges the community to support the homeless children. She recommends talking to local representatives, pushing for federal money or even donating money to help the organization expand their services to reach all of the children in need.
PITTSBURGH, PA
kidsburgh.org

‘Frozen’ ticket giveaway! Enter to win 4 tickets for the Oct. 12 show at Pittsburgh’s Benedum Center

Photo above by Deen van Meer. We know many Pittsburgh-area kids love the story of Anna, Elsa and their animated friends. So with the national touring company of Broadway’s “Frozen” coming to Pittsburgh live on stage, we thought it would be fun to share four tickets to the show with our community of readers. Welcome to our “Frozen” ticket giveaway!
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Museum#Art Exhibit#Textbooks
CBS Pittsburgh

City of Pittsburgh finds its 107th holiday tree

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh has singled out its spruce!The city has selected its traditional holiday tree for the upcoming season.The Guardian Angels Parish of Natrona Heights Springdale campus is donating the 40-foot spruce.The tree will be illuminated during Light Up Night celebrations on Saturday, November 19.You'll be able to see the tree at the City-County Building in Downtown. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Fall Foliage Report: Best colors expected in ridges this upcoming weekend into next

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - While Pittsburgh is still a couple of weeks away from peak fall foliage, trees in the ridges are expected to hit peak color this weekend into the next.The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources released its fall foliage report for the week of Oct. 6-12, saying consistent and cool temperatures and some cold nights this weekend will speed up leaf change throughout the state.In the Pittsburgh area, Westmoreland, Fayette and Somerset counties are approaching best color. The DCNR said peak color is about two weeks away in Allegheny, Washington and Greene counties. For some awesome color this week, the DCNR recommends going to Mt. Davis, the state's highest point, or the Laurel Ridge and parts of Chestnut Ridge. The state said the ridges are rapidly changing and the best fall color is expected the upcoming weekend into the next.There are already a handful of counties up north on the Pennsylvania-New York border that are showing peak color.  You can read the rest of the state's report online.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Caliente Pizza named Official Pizza of the Pittsburgh Penguins

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Caliente Pizza has been named the Official Pizza of the Pittsburgh Penguins and will have five new locations inside PPG Paints Arena.Last month, Caliente celebrated its 10th anniversary and now they're joining up with the Penguins to expand their business."The Caliente family is thrilled that our championship pizzas are now affiliated with a champion franchise like the Penguins," said Caliente owner and founder Nick Bogacz. "As a longtime Pens fan myself, being named the Official Pizza of the Penguins is a great honor and a reminder of the importance of Caliente's roots and growth in this city."   Caliente will be offered at five locations inside the arena, including outside sections 107, 212, and 232, and in both lower bowl club levels.Sicilian cheese and pepperoni pizza will be available at Caliente's arena locations. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
chathamcommunique.com

Charming and hidden gems to visit in Shadyside

Just north of Chatham’s Shadyside Campus, the neighborhood of Shadyside offers a plethora of hidden gems overlooked by residents. Here are a few of the best secret spots for students to go and explore. 1. Pittsburgh Tattoo Museum. Tattoo history expert Nick Ackman, who has been tattooing since 1999,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Education
Country
Iraq
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburghers could soon pay up if they don't clean up

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — People in the city of Pittsburgh could soon get a strong reminder to keep their grass cut and their cars parked legally.Pittsburgh City Councilman Bruce Kraus has a new proposal to crack down on things that could tarnish Pittsburgh's image, including tall grass, overgrown weeds and illegally parked cars."Neighborhoods that look like nobody cares about them are ultimately treated as though nobody cares about them," Kraus said.That's why Kraus proposed the new piece of legislation."It used to be the number one call we would get would be around parking," Kraus said. "Parking is still up there, but...
PITTSBURGH, PA
theincline.com

🍝 October 2022 Pittsburgh restaurant roundup

Fall is here, and so are some new Pittsburgh restaurants! Even if life behind the scenes has been tough for restaurateurs, our food scene keeps diversifying. In the past weeks, ownership has changed in time-tested establishments and a favorite local brewery closed its doors. Read on for the latest in Pittsburgh eats.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Mario Lemieux Foundation joins forces with Children's Hospital for new cancer research institute

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Mario Lemieux Foundation and the UPMC Children's Hospital Foundation are teaming up to help young patients battling cancer.The foundations are creating a new pediatric cancer research institute.The hospital says science, research and medicine have come along way with treating childhood cancers, with 80% of patients recovering.But that's just not enough and they plan to continue their trials and research."The Mario Lemeiux Foundation Institute for Pediatric Cancer Research will allow us to do this work," Dr. Linda McAllister-Lucas, of Children's Hospital, said. "We are going to support the best and the brightest of the future cancer researchers here at Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh."The Mario Lemieux Foundation has partnered with the hospital for years and that includes creating Austin's Playroom for patients and the Lemieux Sibling Center.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Judge clears way for Columbus statue to be removed from Schenley Park

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A judge has cleared the way for the City of Pittsburgh to remove the statue of Christopher Columbus from Schenley Park.The Italian Sons and Daughters of America have fought for two years to keep it.However, a judge ruled on Friday that there is no case law that limits what the city can do with city-owned property on city-owned land.The Mayor's Office tells the Tribune-Review that it's considering its next steps.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

North Hills school board votes to stop using Indian chief logo

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- After months of discussion, the North Hills School District has decided to stop using its existing logo that features an Indian chief. The district's board voted on Thursday to discontinue the use of the logo, but said the name Indians will remain as the name for the school's sports teams. The district says it will work with a graphic designer to make new logos and images that the district and its sports teams will be and will be posted on the district website before the start of the 2023-24 school year begins. The district says that signage throughout the district and sports uniforms featuring the existing logo will be replaced under the normal replacement cycle.The vote to discontinue the use of the logo passed by a vote of 7-2. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
82K+
Followers
31K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy