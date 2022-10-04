Read full article on original website
msn.com
The friendliest dog breeds that make great pets
Slide 1 of 19: The friendliest dog breeds are easy-going, adore people, are mild-mannered, and most likely get along with everyone. That means other dogs, other people, and even other animals. The friendliest dogs often transition easily into new homes, which means they're a great option for first-time dog owners looking to grow their families. Remember, though, that every dog has its own personality, and you'll need to put in work to ensure they live a great, happy life. Many of the dogs on this list are also some of the best dogs for kids, and as mentioned earlier, can be a great way to figure out which dog is best for first-time owners. You always want to be as informed as possible before adding a dog to your family, so this list and the ones mentioned are great jumping-off points. Several of the most popular small dog breeds are also on this list, which makes a lot of sense as those dogs are often bred to be friendly and cuddly. But there are also quite a few of the most obedient large dog breeds here, too, as big dogs can be big ol' sweeties as well. If you're ready to meet the dog that could be your newest family member, you'll want to read on for 18 of the friendliest dog breeds. Warning: lots of love ahead.
WBBJ
Pet of the Week: Milo
This week’s Pet of the Week from Hero West Rescue is Milo. Milo, a rare dachshund piranha, is ready for his forever home. He is very sweet and loving, until he wakes up on the wrong side of the bed. A typical miniature dachshund, Milo is alert, curious, playful...
Dog's Reaction to Pet Sitter After Humans Go Out of Town Is Priceless
A Hungarian Vizsla dog's reaction to being left without her favorite human while they were out of town has left the internet laughing. The 17-month-old pup Parker lives in the San Francisco Bay Area and was being looked after by her "aunt", Alissa DeMarco, while her owner was out of town for the week.
msn.com
Litter of puppies abandoned, caregivers say they will be available for adoption soon
A litter of puppies abandoned earlier will be ready for adoption in a few weeks. The puppies were being cared for by the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina. The seven puppies turned 4-weeks-old. Their caregiver, Morgan May, said they would be ready for adoption in about three weeks after they are spayed and neutered.
petpress.net
10 Most Loyal Dog Breeds: Faithful Dogs Make the Best Friends
Dogs have been known as “man’s best friend” for centuries, and there’s a good reason for that. They are incredibly loyal creatures who will stick by our side through thick and thin. This loyalty is one of the many things that make dogs such special companions.
Pet of the week: Meet Sandman
Meet Sandman! Sandman is an adult male rabbit with adorable ears and a beautiful coat who enjoys munching on various fresh veggies and hunkering down in a comfy enclosure. Sandman would love a home where there are all sorts of engaging and fun enrichment activities, such as puzzles, tunnels to run through and playtime. This friendly bun would appreciate a loving, patient adopter who will allow them to move at their own pace as they settle into the home. If Sandman seems perfect for you, stop by and adopt him today. Sandman and our other eight adoptable bunnies have adoption fees of just $15. You can meet Sandman and our other adoptable animals at the Kitsap Humane Society, open for walk-up appointments on a first-come, first-served basis. For more, visit www.kitsap-humane.org.
pethelpful.com
Video of Foster Dog Who Won't Stop Crying After Being Dumped by His Owners Is Just Heartbreaking
We will never be able to understand pet owners who dump their animals at a shelter. Sometimes there are circumstances beyond their control that prevent them from keeping their pets, but other times they simply don't care about their pets anymore. One dog was the victim of a surrender at a shelter and his reaction is heartbreaking.
marthastewart.com
7 Common Things That Actually Scare Your Pets, According to Veterinarians
From treats and daily walks to belly rubs and playtime, many pet owners go out of their way to ensure their four-legged friends are living their very best lives. Since you want your pet to be happy, it can be disheartening when they feel scared or appear anxious—but knowing the warning signs, which indicate that your companion has been triggered by something, is half the battle. "Pets show fear in a variety of ways," says Dr. Carly Fox, a senior veterinarian at Schwarzman Animal Medical Center. "The most common signs include a crouched posture, trembling, an arched back, and pinned back ears."
Alabama pet owner welcomes rare green puppy
All puppies are cute. But a green one? Now that’s really something. A French bulldog owned by an Alabama dog owner recently gave birth to a green puppy. Mark Ruffin, of Helena, the dog’s owner and owner of Big Rajah Bullies, told WBRC the mother dog was supposed to have a C-section but instead gave birth naturally. There were two puppies, and one was green.
Paws of War pairs puppies rescued from deplorable conditions in Kentucky with veterans and first responders
NESCONSET, N.Y. -- Rescued puppies arrived Thursday on Long Island, where they will soon find forever homes helping those who have served our nation. Paws of War pairs rescued dogs with veterans and first responders. As CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reported, the pups were saved from deplorable conditions. FLASHBACK: Paws of...
Puppy Bravely Protects Owner From Rogue Frog Statue in Hilarious Video
Anyone who owns a pet will attest to the little funny moments of joy they provide, and one puppy's reaction to an unexpected garden ornament has delighted his owner this week in an adorable video shared with Newsweek. Ruth Sherman Moore from Ocean Pines, Maryland shared the video of her...
Did You Know It Is Legal To Own These 5 Exotic Pets In Texas?
Have you ever wanted to own anything besides a pet dog, cat, hamster, fish, or gerbil? I once had a coworker who befriended a raccoon and raised him as a pet for many years. I never really understood how in the world that came to be or why the little sucker let himself be captured, but they were family, and she loved him. Lol Some people just like to stray from 'the norm.'
TODAY.com
Pets rescued from Hurricane Ian look for forever homes
Animal shelters are working together to evacuate pets impacted by Hurricane Ian and find them new homes. NBC’s Kerry Sanders reports for TODAY.Oct. 3, 2022.
petpress.net
7 Cute and Snuggly Teacup Dog Breeds
Teacup dogs are a special breed of dogs that are smaller than average. These adorable pups are perfect for those who want a small dog but don’t want to sacrifice their personality or energy levels. Although they may be tiny, teacup dogs are full of life and love to...
CMPD Urgently Seeking Homes For Dogs
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Animal Care and Control is urgently seeking dog adoptions.
Cocker Spaniel Caught On Pet Cam While Home Alone Melts Hearts
An English cocker spaniel has been caught guilt-tripping his owner prompting an outpouring of reactions from TikTok users in footage that has been viewed more than 330,000 times. In the video posted to the page @Woody_the_Englishcocker, Woody's owner, who lives in Hertfordshire, England, can be seen sitting in her car....
Indiana Shelter Dog, CHOLLA, Loves Belly Rubs, Treats, and Playing Outside
CHOLLA is our Fursday Pet of the Week from It Takes a Village. This beautiful girl is a submissive sweetheart who loves to get belly rubs and treats. She's having a blast at the shelter, but she is ready to find a forever home. Based on her appearance, the saddle...
Herald Community Newspapers
Top Tips to Brew up a Fun, Festive and Safe Halloween for Pets and Pet Parents
(NAPSI)—Earlier sunsets, colorful leaves and cooler temperatures usher in a new fall season full of delicious autumnal flavors, treasured traditions and new celebrations, which can have important implications to consider for beloved pets. Whether you plan to don matching costumes with your pup for a night on the town or snuggle up with your cat at home after handing out candy to trick-or-treaters, Halloween is a great opportunity to bond with furry family members while looking after their overall health and wellness. Follow these tips to help keep pets safe and happy for a spook-free Halloween and festive fall season ahead:
smithmountainlake.com
Pets of the Week for Adoption
Goose, basset hound mixGoose is a goofy pup with a lot of character. He bounces around like a balloon with long ears and loves attention. He is learning to walk on a leash. He is good in the kennel and waits to go potty until outside. He has been good with dogs he has met so far but a meet and greet would be recommended before adopting to a home with other dogs. He does bark at the yard cat when he sees him. Goose has been dewormed, microchipped, tested for heartworm and is on preventive, neutered, and has received the distemper-parvo combination vaccine and rabies vaccine.
Adoptable Pet Pals: Meet Baby
In partnership with the SPCA of Texas, Newsradio 1080 KRLD brings you 'Adoptable Pet Pals,' a weekly feature to introduce you to animals that are ready for adoption. KRLD's Kristin Diaz along with Maura Davies from the SPCA highlight the critical need for adopting families at local animal shelters by showcasing an "Adoptable Pet Pal" that has stayed at the shelter too long.
