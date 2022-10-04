Read full article on original website
Newly revealed private texts show Jack Dorsey tried to get Elon Musk involved with Twitter at least a year before the $44 billion deal. 'I trust you,' Dorsey wrote.
Elon Musk and Jack Dorsey texted privately about Twitter several times before and after the Tesla billionaire became financially involved in the company, newly revealed court records show. Dorsey, a Twitter co-founder and former CEO, first texted Musk on March 26, according to a text log filed as part of...
Elon Musk says Twitter purchase will accelerate the creation of X, his long-discussed 'everything app'
Elon Musk says buying Twitter will accelerate the creation of X, an "everything app." Musk has offered the buy Twitter for the original price of $44 billion he offered in April. The Tesla CEO has previously teased X.com as a possible Twitter competitor. Elon Musk's $44 billion deal to buy...
Elon Musk asked for a 30% discount for his Twitter purchase before reviving his $44 billion bid, report says
Representatives for Musk were reportedly engaged in private discussions with Twitter, per the NYT. The talks centered on the price of the platform, with Musk's team reportedly seeking a reduction. They had asked for a 30% discount but Twitter rejected the request, per the NYT. Elon Musk reportedly sought a...
Elon Musk's Case Against Twitter Deal Could Be Strengthened As 2nd Whistleblower To Testify: Report
As Elon Musk faces Twitter Inc. TWTR in court over his $44-billion acquisition bid, a report about a second whistleblower is coming into the picture. What Happened: After Peiter Zatko, a second Twitter whistleblower may testify when the case comes up for trial in about two weeks, the New York Post said in a report, citing sources.
Media worries as Elon Musk closes deal to buy Twitter: 'Be afraid, be actually afraid'
Members of the media renewed their anger against billionaire tech mogul Elon Musk on Tuesday after reports showed him closing his deal to officially buy Twitter. Fox Business reported Twitter intended to close the deal for Musk’s $44 billion acquisition of the social media company at $54.20 per share, the original offer Musk made in April. Shares from Twitter stock quickly soared after the announcement which also received approval from Twitter shareholders.
Elon Musk’s $44 billion Twitter deal is back — and Donald Trump could be returning to the platform
In a saga that’s been running for the entirety of 2022, Tesla/SpaceX CEO and world’s richest human Elon Musk has revived his $44 billion offer to buy social media giant Twitter and, if he keeps at least one of his past promises, former President Donald Trump could be headed back to the platform.
Funders of Musk’s Proposed Twitter Buyout Have Bailed on Him
Just a day after Elon Musk announced his intention to complete his purchase of Twitter, a group that intended to provide $1 billion earlier this year to fund his proposed buyout has reportedly stepped away from the deal. The tumultuous buyout has seen several twists and turns since Musk struck a deal with the social media company to purchase it for $44 billion in April. In July, Twitter sued Musk for trying to walk back the deal, and the trial was set to begin later this month. Musk has yet to publicly comment on the latest developments, but given his proclivity to air out his every thought on Twitter, an official statement should arrive soon enough.Read it at Reuters
Elon Musk Agrees to Complete Twitter Deal at Original $44 Billion Price, Ending Legal Fight
It’s official: Elon Musk has proposed to complete the $44 billion deal to buy Twitter at the original agreed-on terms, dropping his three-month-long legal fight with the social network. Musk made the proposal in a letter to Twitter, offering to close the deal at the $54.20 per share price, according to an SEC filing by Twitter Tuesday. That came two weeks before a trial was scheduled to begin Oct. 17 in Delaware Chancery Court to hear the lawsuit Twitter filed to force Musk to abide by the original offer price. On Oct. 3, Musk’s lawyers sent a letter to Twitter notifying the...
Judge gives Elon Musk and Twitter until the end of the month to close their deal
A Delaware judge has set a deadline of October 28 for Tesla CEO Elon Musk to make good on his promise to buy Twitter. Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick postponed a high-stakes trial that was to start in a little more than a week. The billionaire and the social media company agree...
Much Wow: Elon Musk Revives $44B Twitter Offer, Keeps Dogecoin Out Of Doghouse
Dogecoin DOGE/USD skyrocketed over 10% between noon and 1 p.m. Tuesday before beginning to consolidate slightly down off the 24-hour high of $0.0665. The sudden surge was prompted by news that Tesla, Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk’s offer to purchase Twitter, Inc TWTR for $54.20 per share is back on the table. Musk attempted to back out of deal in July, prompting a lawsuit from Twitter, and is set to wind up in court on Oct. 17 for the trial.
Elon Musk is willing to buy Twitter for the originally agreed upon $44 billion after trying to back out. Twitter says it plans to close the deal at that price.
Elon Musk told Twitter he is willing to pay $54.20 per share, a source confirmed with Insider. The billionaire attempted to back out of the deal in July and was set to face Twitter in court October 17. A Twitter spokesperson said the company intends to close the deal at...
New York Times column predicts ‘wild ride’ if Musk buys Twitter: He will ‘put thumb on scale’ of 2024 election
New York Times technology columnist Kevin Roose warned that if billionaire Elon Musk purchases Twitter, society will be in for a "wild ride" as Musk brings back former President Donald Trump, fires the current CEO, and alters politics going forward. Roose warned about several dramatic shifts that he thought would...
Complex
Elon Musk Reportedly Changes Mind, Offers to Buy Twitter at Original Price
Elon Musk has proposed buying Twitter for the original offer price, a report shared Tuesday alleged. Indeed, per a piece published Tuesday by Bloomberg, Musk is claimed by “people familiar with the matter” to have said in a letter to Twitter he would buy the company at a price of $54.20 per share.
CNBC
Trump SPAC shares slide after Elon Musk revives deal to buy Twitter
Shares of the SPAC set to take Trump Media public fell after Elon Musk revived his deal to buy Twitter. Former President Donald Trump launched the Truth Social platform after he was banned from Twitter following the events of Jan. 6, 2021. Musk has previously said he would lift Twitter's...
msn.com
Twitter Trial Paused Amid Efforts To Close $44B Deal With Elon Musk
Billionaire Elon Musk and Twitter could be moving closer to closing a $44 billion deal. Twitter sued Musk in July after he tried to back out of buying the company for $54.20 per share. Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick, the Delaware judge overseeing the case, on Thursday granted Musk's request to halt legal proceedings in the high-stakes battle. Twitter and Musk were scheduled to square off on Oct. 17 during a five-day trial in the Delaware Chancery Court. The trial is now on pause to give Twitter and Musk time to complete the deal by Oct. 28.
Voice of America
Why Does Elon Musk Want to Buy Twitter Again?
Elon Musk, the world’s richest person, again says he wants to buy the social media company Twitter. Last April, Musk offered to buy Twitter for $44 billion. Musk said at the time that his goal was to shape the service into a place for free speech. Three months later,...
How Elon Musk could change Twitter
Nearly three months after Elon Musk told Twitter he wanted out of his $44 billion agreement to buy the social media company, the Tesla CEO now once again wants to move forward with the deal.
Elon Musk Will Purchase Twitter for Proposed $44 Billion After All — Report
Elon Musk has proposed to complete the $44 billion buyout of social media platform Twitter, as Bloomberg News reported. Trading of Twitter shares were halted on October 4 following the report that Musk is moving ahead with the purchase on the original agreed-upon terms. Per anonymous sources via Bloomberg, Musk penned a letter to Twitter offering to confirm the deal at $54.20 per share price. Twitter or Musk have not publicly commented.
Elon Musk's Twitter acquisition isn't a done deal yet
Elon Musk appears to be closer to completing his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter than at any point since he first said the deal was "on hold" nearly five months ago. But it's not a done deal yet.
Musk-Twitter Oct.17 trial halted by judge, giving Tesla CEO more time to seal $44B deal
A judge in Delaware has halted Twitter's upcoming litigation against Elon Musk, giving him more time to pull together financing for the original $44 billion deal.
