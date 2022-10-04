ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Business Insider

Newly revealed private texts show Jack Dorsey tried to get Elon Musk involved with Twitter at least a year before the $44 billion deal. 'I trust you,' Dorsey wrote.

Elon Musk and Jack Dorsey texted privately about Twitter several times before and after the Tesla billionaire became financially involved in the company, newly revealed court records show. Dorsey, a Twitter co-founder and former CEO, first texted Musk on March 26, according to a text log filed as part of...
Elon Musk
Fox News

Media worries as Elon Musk closes deal to buy Twitter: 'Be afraid, be actually afraid'

Members of the media renewed their anger against billionaire tech mogul Elon Musk on Tuesday after reports showed him closing his deal to officially buy Twitter. Fox Business reported Twitter intended to close the deal for Musk’s $44 billion acquisition of the social media company at $54.20 per share, the original offer Musk made in April. Shares from Twitter stock quickly soared after the announcement which also received approval from Twitter shareholders.
TheDailyBeast

Funders of Musk’s Proposed Twitter Buyout Have Bailed on Him

Just a day after Elon Musk announced his intention to complete his purchase of Twitter, a group that intended to provide $1 billion earlier this year to fund his proposed buyout has reportedly stepped away from the deal. The tumultuous buyout has seen several twists and turns since Musk struck a deal with the social media company to purchase it for $44 billion in April. In July, Twitter sued Musk for trying to walk back the deal, and the trial was set to begin later this month. Musk has yet to publicly comment on the latest developments, but given his proclivity to air out his every thought on Twitter, an official statement should arrive soon enough.Read it at Reuters
Variety

Elon Musk Agrees to Complete Twitter Deal at Original $44 Billion Price, Ending Legal Fight

It’s official: Elon Musk has proposed to complete the $44 billion deal to buy Twitter at the original agreed-on terms, dropping his three-month-long legal fight with the social network. Musk made the proposal in a letter to Twitter, offering to close the deal at the $54.20 per share price, according to an SEC filing by Twitter Tuesday. That came two weeks before a trial was scheduled to begin Oct. 17 in Delaware Chancery Court to hear the lawsuit Twitter filed to force Musk to abide by the original offer price. On Oct. 3, Musk’s lawyers sent a letter to Twitter notifying the...
#Linus Company Tesla
Benzinga

Much Wow: Elon Musk Revives $44B Twitter Offer, Keeps Dogecoin Out Of Doghouse

Dogecoin DOGE/USD skyrocketed over 10% between noon and 1 p.m. Tuesday before beginning to consolidate slightly down off the 24-hour high of $0.0665. The sudden surge was prompted by news that Tesla, Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk’s offer to purchase Twitter, Inc TWTR for $54.20 per share is back on the table. Musk attempted to back out of deal in July, prompting a lawsuit from Twitter, and is set to wind up in court on Oct. 17 for the trial.
Complex

Elon Musk Reportedly Changes Mind, Offers to Buy Twitter at Original Price

Elon Musk has proposed buying Twitter for the original offer price, a report shared Tuesday alleged. Indeed, per a piece published Tuesday by Bloomberg, Musk is claimed by “people familiar with the matter” to have said in a letter to Twitter he would buy the company at a price of $54.20 per share.
CNBC

Trump SPAC shares slide after Elon Musk revives deal to buy Twitter

Shares of the SPAC set to take Trump Media public fell after Elon Musk revived his deal to buy Twitter. Former President Donald Trump launched the Truth Social platform after he was banned from Twitter following the events of Jan. 6, 2021. Musk has previously said he would lift Twitter's...
msn.com

Twitter Trial Paused Amid Efforts To Close $44B Deal With Elon Musk

Billionaire Elon Musk and Twitter could be moving closer to closing a $44 billion deal. Twitter sued Musk in July after he tried to back out of buying the company for $54.20 per share. Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick, the Delaware judge overseeing the case, on Thursday granted Musk's request to halt legal proceedings in the high-stakes battle. Twitter and Musk were scheduled to square off on Oct. 17 during a five-day trial in the Delaware Chancery Court. The trial is now on pause to give Twitter and Musk time to complete the deal by Oct. 28.
Voice of America

Why Does Elon Musk Want to Buy Twitter Again?

Elon Musk, the world’s richest person, again says he wants to buy the social media company Twitter. Last April, Musk offered to buy Twitter for $44 billion. Musk said at the time that his goal was to shape the service into a place for free speech. Three months later,...
CNN

How Elon Musk could change Twitter

Nearly three months after Elon Musk told Twitter he wanted out of his $44 billion agreement to buy the social media company, the Tesla CEO now once again wants to move forward with the deal.
IndieWire

Elon Musk Will Purchase Twitter for Proposed $44 Billion After All — Report

Elon Musk has proposed to complete the $44 billion buyout of social media platform Twitter, as Bloomberg News reported. Trading of Twitter shares were halted on October 4 following the report that Musk is moving ahead with the purchase on the original agreed-upon terms. Per anonymous sources via Bloomberg, Musk penned a letter to Twitter offering to confirm the deal at $54.20 per share price. Twitter or Musk have not publicly commented.
