'NCIS' Showrunner Offers Update on Michael Weatherly's Return for Season 20

Now that Bull has ended at CBS, many NCIS fans are wondering if actor Michael Weatherly could return for the show's upcoming 20th season. Well, we now have our answer, kind of, as TV Line spoke with NCIS showrunner Steven D. Binder and posed that exact question. "Wouldn't that be great?" Binder replied, then going on to express uncertainty over the possibility.
The List

Is Hallmark Bringing Back A Popular Cancelled Series?

Cassie Nightingale and her magic entered our universe in 2008 with the Hallmark Channel original movie, "The Good Witch." When she opened the Bell, Book and Candle shop, we were hooked, and the network responded to our requests for more, more, more. They gave us seven additional movies, including "The Good Witch's Family" and "The Good Witch's Wonder," as noted on the Hallmark Channel website.
Cheryl E Preston

Kyle and Summer make a stunning discovery on The Young and the Restless

Spoilers for The Young and the Restless tease that Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor) and Summer Newman Abbott (Allison Lanier) are in for some surprises in the coming weeks. No details have been given but fans know all will be revealed in time. Whatever happens, it will probably center around Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) and Diane Jenkins ( Cynthia Walters). A majority of Y&R fans have said they are team Diane this time around base Phyllis has been so relentless.
The List

The Young And The Restless' Daniel Goddard Reveals Heartbreaking Family News

For many years now, fans can't help but wonder what really happened to Cane on "The Young and the Restless." The last that fans heard from the character, who was played by Daniel Goddard, his wife Lily Winters had pulled the plug on their marriage, according to Soaps in Depth. He also found himself in a very complicated situation with Katherine Chancellor's will in which he was initially named the recipient before he saw her fortune slip away from his fingers.
TheDailyBeast

Susan Sarandon’s ‘Monarch’ Is So Bad It Officially Killed the Network Drama

Whoever cast Susan Sarandon—the politically-outspoken, Bernie-supporting progressive Hollywood icon (or Hollywood elite, depending on which side of the political divide you ask)—as the matriarch of a family of country music artists in a show that would air on Fox of all places is a mad genius. Or so I thought when I first heard about Monarch, the network’s new drama series premiering Sunday.Turns out, the series is exactly what I just described. Not much more, not much less. Well, except for one glaring deceit: Susan Sarandon is largely and vexingly absent from the show she’s being billed as the runaway...
The List

How The Young And The Restless Fans Really Feel About The New Version Of Nate Hastings

He's tall, he's handsome, and he's a successful doctor, but as many "The Young and the Restless" fans already know, Nate Hastings (Sean Dominic) has been quite unlucky when it comes to finding true love. According to Soaps in Depth, Hastings has had flings with the likes of Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway) and Amanda Sinclair (Mishael Morgan) in the past, but nothing managed to go beyond several dates. That said, Hastings has always been someone who has watched out for others in Genoa City.
FanSided

Blue Bloods cast: Is Tom Selleck leaving Blue Bloods?

For over a decade, fans have been inviting the Reagan family into their households every Friday night with new episodes of Blue Bloods. The Reagan family might be fictional, but they feel like old friends at this point as we’ve been alongside the family through all the ups and downs life has brought their way over the last 12 years as they’ve protected and served the citizens of New York.
FanSided

Is Darren Ritter leaving Chicago Fire season 11?

Pardon the pun, but things are getting heated on Chicago Fire. The promo for season 11, episode 3 promised that we would be losing a character on the job, and we’ve been on the edge of our seats trying to figure out who the character in question could be.
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Boss Reveals Major Character Will Make a Return in Season 20

NCIS comes back next week for its 20th season, and it will be featuring a familiar returning character to the franchise. Viewers will see Dr. Grace Confalone (played by Laura San Giacomo) make an appearance during the episode, the Express reports. Dr. Grace was first seen by viewers in season 13. This was after Major Case Response Team leader Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon) was shot. Of course, this was just one in a series of wounds Gibbs took before retiring last year.
HollywoodLife

Heather Locklear, 60, Steps Out In Torn Overalls As She Runs Errands With Dog In Rare Photos

Heather Locklear, 60, enjoyed some time outdoors with her cute dog, Mister, while out in Calabasas on Sept. 12. The Uptown Girls actress’ outing is a rare sight since she has not graced a red carpet in nearly a year! Heather, whose birthday is coming up on Sept. 25, sported a casual and comfortable look (which you can see HERE) while she ran errands on Monday. The blonde bombshell wore a white tank top paired with olive green overalls that were heavily ripped on the legs. She also opted for complete comfort with a pair of black strappy sandals.
SheKnows

General Hospital’s Brook Lynn Recast With Former Portrayer

Blink, and you might miss her. But the week of October 3, Briana Lane will be returning to General Hospital and replacing Amanda Setton as Brook Lynn for a single episode. Lane, an Emmy nominee for her stint as a sub during Setton’s 2020 maternity leave, tells Soap Opera Digest that her Port Charles comeback made for “a wild 48 hours.” She was called about filling in on a Monday and went to work two days later. In between, she tuned in to the show to see how the character had changed since she last played Ned and Lois’ daughter. She also watched episodes in which she herself held the role “to help myself remember how I played her.
SheKnows

As Bold & Beautiful’s CPS Drama Escalates, Matthew Atkinson Makes a Confession

Thomas is in the middle of the latest Bold & Beautiful drama between Ridge and Brooke following the call to — and the visit from — CPS. Though the person who made the call identified themselves as Brooke Logan, Ridge’s wife has adamantly denied contacting the authorities, even though she clearly thinks his son is a danger to Douglas.
