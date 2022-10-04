ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Jays-Orioles game rained out, doubleheader on Wednesday

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles and Toronto Blue Jays were rained out Tuesday night and are scheduled to play a doubleheader Wednesday to end the regular season.

There is little significance to these last two games. The Blue Jays have clinched the top wild card in the American League, and the Orioles are assured of an above-.500 record and a fourth-place finish in the AL East a year after losing 110 games.

Wednesday’s traditional doubleheader is set to start at 12:35 p.m. ET.

Mike Baumann (1-3) and Spenser Watkins (5-6) are scheduled to start for the Orioles. Mitch White (0-4) is set to pitch the opener for Toronto. The second starter for the Blue Jays is to be announced.

