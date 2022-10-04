Two New Camera Clubs Formed in East Tennessee

Do you love taking photographs? Do you want to learn more about photography?

Would you like to meet other photographers in the area and go on field trips?

If you answered “yes” to any of these questions, check out two new photography clubs that recently formed in the area.

The East TN Shutterbugs is based in Rogersville, and is open to any photographer in East TN. The group plans to get together for both organized and spontaneous outings, giving members a chance to share ideas and techniques, as well as the camaraderie of fellow shutterbugs.

All levels of photographers are welcome, from those who only use a smart phone, to those with “fancy” cameras!

Dave and Hazel Meredith had the idea for this new group. They both have many years of experience working with camera clubs in New England.

They relocated to Rogersville almost three years ago, and appreciate the history of our beautiful area. Hazel teaches extensively to camera clubs and organizations throughout the U.S. and beyond, both online and in person.

For more information, contact Hazel at Hazel@MeredithImages.com or Dave@MeredithImages.com. Check out the group Facebook page at:

https://www.facebook.com/groups/758107698811244

The second new camera club is the Mountain Empire Camera Club, based in Kingsport. The club held their inaugural meeting in mid-September with over 50 photographers in attendance, some who came from as far away as Knoxville and Sevierville.

Members range from novice photographers to seasoned pros. They plan to hold regular meetings with guest speakers, as well as organized photo outings at various locations.

The club was formed by Eric Donahue, Jim Rigsby and Richard Siggins, all very experienced photographers who look forward to helping others expand their photographic knowledge.

For more information on the club, check out their Facebook page at:

https://www.facebook.com/groups/1329667401107206.