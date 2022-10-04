ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rogersville, TN

Two New Camera Clubs Formed in East Tennessee

Do you love taking photographs? Do you want to learn more about photography?

Would you like to meet other photographers in the area and go on field trips?

If you answered “yes” to any of these questions, check out two new photography clubs that recently formed in the area.

The East TN Shutterbugs is based in Rogersville, and is open to any photographer in East TN. The group plans to get together for both organized and spontaneous outings, giving members a chance to share ideas and techniques, as well as the camaraderie of fellow shutterbugs.

All levels of photographers are welcome, from those who only use a smart phone, to those with “fancy” cameras!

Dave and Hazel Meredith had the idea for this new group. They both have many years of experience working with camera clubs in New England.

They relocated to Rogersville almost three years ago, and appreciate the history of our beautiful area. Hazel teaches extensively to camera clubs and organizations throughout the U.S. and beyond, both online and in person.

For more information, contact Hazel at Hazel@MeredithImages.com or Dave@MeredithImages.com. Check out the group Facebook page at:

https://www.facebook.com/groups/758107698811244

The second new camera club is the Mountain Empire Camera Club, based in Kingsport. The club held their inaugural meeting in mid-September with over 50 photographers in attendance, some who came from as far away as Knoxville and Sevierville.

Members range from novice photographers to seasoned pros. They plan to hold regular meetings with guest speakers, as well as organized photo outings at various locations.

The club was formed by Eric Donahue, Jim Rigsby and Richard Siggins, all very experienced photographers who look forward to helping others expand their photographic knowledge.

For more information on the club, check out their Facebook page at:

https://www.facebook.com/groups/1329667401107206.

Johnson City Press

Mad Greek keeps its customers happy

KINGSPORT — Since 1988, the locally owned restaurant Mad Greek has been a staple in the area, with loyal customers who keep returning. Mad Greek has three locations in Kingsport, Bristol and Johnson City, but don’t let the name fool you; this restaurant specializes in not just Greek, but Italian and even American cuisine.
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Historic Eureka Inn on market in downtown Jonesborough

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — In the 225-year-old Eureka Inn, some of the doors that lead nowhere are part of its character and historic importance. Dr. William Kennedy is parting with his ownership of the 12-room, 6,000-square-foot inn that he and partners spent several years restoring before it reopened for business in 2000. He told News […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
wcyb.com

Tennessee Unclaimed Property will be at the Unicoi County Apple Festival

ERWIN, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Tennessee Department of Treasury, Unclaimed Property Division, will be at the Unicoi County Apple Festival in Erwin this weekend helping reunite Tennesseans with the more than $1.2 billion of unclaimed property. According to the Tennessee Department of Treasury, Unclaimed Property Division, there is a...
ERWIN, TN
Johnson City Press

Downtown Kingsport to be filled with witches on Thursday night

The Downtown Kingsport Association will host a Witch’s Night Out Shop & Hop, sponsored by Bank of Tennessee, on Thursday from 5 – 8 p.m. More than 35 downtown shops, restaurants and venues will be open for extended shopping hours, according to a press release.
KINGSPORT, TN
wvlt.tv

East Tenn. sheriffs need one thing to recruit and keep staff

JACKSBORO, Tenn. (WVLT) - Money was the obvious solution to keeping staff at East Tennessee law enforcement agencies. The Sevier County Sheriff and Campbell County Sheriff know competitive salaries keep staff employed. Sevier Co. Sheriff Michael Hodges said a salary survey caused all Sevier Co. employees to get a raise...
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
wcyb.com

Bristol, Tennessee man found to be a career offender

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — A Bristol Tennessee man found to be a career offender, was sentenced to 264 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute Methamphetamine, according to police. Michael Shane Moore, 40, was sentenced on Wednesday by the Honorable Clifton L. Corker, in the United States...
BRISTOL, TN
wvlt.tv

East Tennessee woman arrested during Bell County traffic stop

PINEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - One East Tennessee woman is facing serious charges following a traffic stop Wednesday night. Just before 8:30 p.m., Pineville Police made contact with Tina Seabolt, 45, of Tazewell, Tennessee, on West Tennessee Avenue. Officers knew Seabolt had outstanding warrants from a previous arrest. Following the latest...
BELL COUNTY, KY
