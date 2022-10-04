FCCTC's Kristie Jones earns $100,000 Harbor Freight Tools for Schools national award

If there is such a thing as a best-kept secret in a small town, what happened at the Franklin County Career and Technical Center on Tuesday, Oct. 4 was living proof it could still realistically happen. Kristie Jones, FCCTC’s construction and carpentry teacher, was named as one of five grand prize winners from around the nation for the 2022 Harbor Freight Tools for Schools “Prize for Teaching Excellence” The competitive award was valued at $100,000 — with $70,000 for Jones’ classroom and $30,000 for her personally. Jones was called from her classroom shortly after 9 a.m., and into the adjacent shop where family, friends, students, faculty and elected officials had quietly gathered for the surprise announcement. “Hi,” was all a stunned Jones could initially say in seeing dozens of people gathered indoors. The moment still didn’t clearly sink in for Jones until representatives from Harbor Freight announced she had been chosen for the award, and she fought back tears with the presentation of a $100,000 oversized check. Danny Corwin, who serves as the executive director for the Harbor Freight Tools for Schools initiative, said the recognition was created to advance skilled trades education in high schools across the country. “This (award) was created because we have a deep respect for the skilled trades and especially for the people who work with their hands, including students and the educators who are preparing our youth for jobs and careers in our economy,” he continued. “We hope the ‘Prize for Teaching Excellence’ provides a spark for skilled trades education and especially skilled trades teachers. With an enormous amount of pride, we are here to announce Kristie Jones as a grand prize winner.” With that formal announcement, the construction-carpentry shop erupted in wild applause as Jones placed her hands over her mouth in shock. Corwin went on to describe the process of selecting top educators for the recognition as rigorous — with a record 768 applications submitted from all 50 states. “In June, 50 finalists were announced and Mrs. Jones filled out a second application, which went through three rounds of judging,” he continued. “Today, we are visiting locations around the country to award $1.25 million to 20 outstanding skilled trades teachers with only five grand prize winners.” Judging was led by an independent panel of experts from industry, education, trades, philanthropy and civic leadership. The Harbor Freight Tools for Schools “Prize for Teaching Excellence” was launched in 2017 by Eric Smidt, founder of national retailer Harbor Freight Tools, to recognize outstanding instruction in the skilled trades. “We deeply appreciate the work teachers do to prepare and inspire our next generation of tradespeople,” Smidt said in a written statement. “Their work is urgently needed, because while our country’s need for building and repairs is growing, our skilled trades workforce is shrinking.” Harbor Freight’s Mississippi District Manager Renee Shaffer-Galvin said she was impressed and inspired with Jones’commitment to education and the students in her charge. In sharing some of Jones’ application narrative, Shaffer-Galvin read aloud noting the local educator’s passion in making sure her students are ready to work and have the skills necessary to be successful beyond the classroom. “Five years from now, I hope my students will say the most valuable lesson they learned from me is to love unconditionally and serve with joy,” Shaffer-Galvin noted from Jones’ submission. “She clearly deserves this recognition for what she is teaching and how she is impacting the lives of students,” Shaffer-Galvin continued. Also in attendance for the presentation was Mississippi’s interim Superintendent of Education Dr. Jill Benton, U.S. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith and Brad Ferguson with U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker’s office. “Kristie inspires me along with all these students and the staff here because of their commitment to education,” Benton said. “She understands it takes a community to make education work, and Kristie is leading the way and has shown what is possible when we, as educators, commit ourselves to serving every day in the classroom.” Benton praised Jones as being an individual whose heart is in the right place in wanting the best for her students, and said she believes that is one of the things that makes Mississippi great. “There’s not many Kristie Jones walking around and for you to step up to do what you’ve done makes you deserving of this recognition,” Hyde-Smith said. “She serves as a role model to people in and beyond Franklin County and was with us recently in Washington, D.C., advocating for skilled workers. I am not surprised in the least that you’ve received this award for your hard work and dedication.” Hyde-Smith also praised Harbor Freight for promoting the need for a skilled labor force, and said the cash award will go a long way toward growing the local construction and carpentry program. “Sen. Wicker sends his congratulations to Mrs. Jones and she, along with her students, will help change this community,” Ferguson said. “This is a great day for education in Franklin County and across Mississippi to have this teacher and her program recognized.” FCCTC Director Terry Moffett said the retailer’s generosity with the prize funds would impact current and future students for years to come. “We could not be more proud of Kristie and the job she is doing for our students and the Career and Technical Center,” Moffett added. “We appreciate Harbor Freight Tools for Schools recognizing her and this program ... it means a great deal to everyone involved here. Kristie is a great teacher, a great person and we love her.” Jones was still coming down from the surprise when she offered remarks about the presentation. “You got me ... I was completely caught off-guard,” Jones said in her tear-filled remarks after the announcement. “I could not do my job without these kiddos and I love all of you.” She said she firmly believes God has a plan for her and that she was humbled by His grace in putting her where she is at this moment in time. “He knew I needed to change jobs when I did so that I could serve these kids with all my heart,” she added. Jones also expressed the appreciation she felt for those who have supported her and what she does with the construction and carpentry program. “I couldn’t do any of this without all of the men and women in this community, the school district and my family that stand behind me,” she went on to say. “There are so many who have poured time, sweat and even blood into making this program work. There aren’t enough thank you’s that I could ever share with everyone who has had a hand in this.” Jones was also joined at the announcement by her husband, Brad, and her son, Drew. Besides Jones, other grand prize winners included: Bill Culver, a construction teacher at Evergreen High School in Vancouver, Wash.; Cory Torppa, a construction teacher at Kalama (Wash.) High School; Jared Monroe, an automotive technology teacher at Columbia (Mo.) Area Career Center; and Jason Blackwell, an industrial maintenance teacher at Escambia Career Readiness Center in Brewton, Ala. Fifteen additional winners were awarded $50,000 through the program. Jones was the only Mississippi educator to receive recognition in 2022 through the “Prize for Teaching Excellence” outreach. For additional information on the initiative, visit www.harborfreighttoolsforschools.org. Editor’s note: More pictures from this event can be found at www.franklinadvocate.com.