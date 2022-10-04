Read full article on original website
KOMO News
Weekend traffic: FLOTUS visit, 'Revive I-5' and SR 99 tunnel closure in Seattle
SEATTLE — First lady Dr. Jill Biden will visit western Washington this weekend. If your plans include driving, her visit and other construction projects could cause delays on the roads. The first lady is visiting Bates Technical College in Tacoma on Friday. Historically, when a secret service motorcade has...
KOMO News
After death of driver, Seattle rideshare drivers worry concerns are not taken seriously
SEATTLE — Members of Seattle’s rideshare community are wondering when they will see safety improvements in their industry, almost a month after a driver was shot and killed in the Denny Triangle area. It was also a month ago when Mayor Bruce Harrell told rallying rideshare drivers outside...
KOMO News
Seattle works to protect bike lanes, keep parked vehicles out amid safety concerns
SEATTLE, Wash. — The Cascade Bicycle Club is one organization that is seeing problems on the roads with cars, trucks and delivery vans parking in the bike lane. They said they’re seeing this happen more often, especially in areas where bike lanes have no barriers. “It’s often a...
KOMO News
Olympia making progress on removing homeless encampments, RVs on Ensign Road
OLYMPIA, Wash. — The City of Olympia is aiming to finish clearing a massive homeless camp in the next couple weeks. Local groups are rushing to build more shelters in order to move the homeless out from Ensign Road, where people living in the right of way have been known to block an entrance to a busy hospital.
myeverettnews.com
Get Ready For Three Weekends Of Lane Reductions On I-5 In Everett This Month
A heads-up for drivers using Interstate 5 through Everett, Washington this month as work begins to repair three miles of pavement on the freeway. Here’s the word from WSDOT. – Weekend-long lane reductions are coming to Interstate 5 in Everett, starting Friday, Oct. 14. The freeway will be reduced to two lanes for the entire weekend, which will affect people traveling through the city whether they use I-5 or other routes.
Highway 2 reopens after Bolt Creek Fire again forces closure
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — A section of U.S. 2 has reopened after it closed again on Wednesday due to the Bolt Creek Fire near Skykomish. It’s been nearly a month since the fire started. The Washington State Department of Transportation closed the highway again for the same reason...
MyNorthwest.com
WA homeless program showing early signs of helping those living off highways
The fire under the Ship Canal Bridge last week highlighted just how dangerous it can be to have freeways and homeless encampments so close together, not just for camp residents, but for travelers. That camp is now being evaluated and addressed by the state government under a new program that is already showing positive results.
KOMO News
Seattle firefighters investigating intentionally set fires in Pioneer Square, CID
SEATTLE — The Seattle Fire Department (SFD) and the Seattle Police Department (SPD) are warning of an uptick in intentionally set fires in Seattle's Pioneer Square and Chinatown-International District neighborhoods. Seattle fire said seven fires were set on Oct. 2. They said most of the fires occurred during the...
Chronicle
Buttigieg Wades Into Northwest Salmon Transportation
U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is visiting Washington on Thursday to promote a traffic improvement project in Wenatchee and a salmon corridor outside Issaquah. He will announce that the first $196 million of a $1 billion fund to replace fish-blocking road culverts is now available and local and tribal conservation departments can apply for grants next fiscal year.
KOMO News
Tacoma street racing organizers face dozens of charges
TACOMA, Wash — KOMO News has been covering the ongoing and dangerous problem of street racing for months. Police say street racing has been a big problem on Tacoma streets, with a surge starting in 2021. Now, Tacoma Police say four men accused of organizing street races in Tacoma...
kpug1170.com
Investigators release more information on cause of Bolt Creek Fire
SKYKOMISH, Wash. – Investigators have released more information about the Bolt Creek Fire in Snohomish County. The Western Washington Incident Management Team has confirmed the fire burning near Skykomish was human-caused. According to authorities, the fire started September 10th and as of Monday, October 3rd, had grown to approximately...
Tacoma mayor discusses priorities as city faces rising crime
TACOMA, Wash. — In an interview with KIRO 7 on Tuesday, Tacoma Mayor Victoria Woodards discussed her priorities for the city, which is facing a disturbing rise in crime. Violent crime in Tacoma has nearly doubled in the past year, which resulted in new Police Chief Avery Moore launching a crime reduction plan.
KOMO News
Seattle plans to spend $2 million for broken windows at local businesses
SEATTLE — Mayor Bruce Harrell announced Tuesday the launch of the Storefront Repair Fund, which “will leverage nearly $2 million of federal funding to repair or reimburse damage to small business storefronts." Harrell was joined at the press conference by council member Sara Nelson and Markham McIntyre, the...
MyNorthwest.com
Dori: King County uses ‘Antifa tactics’ against reporter covering homeless shelter expansion
With emotions already running high in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District over King County’s plans to expand an existing shelter into a “megaplex” of homeless, mental health, and addiction services, one of the region’s most recognized reporters on these issues was banned from Tuesday morning’s media tour of the site.
seattlemedium.com
New Chess Park Erected In Honor of Seattle Police Detective Denise “Cookie” Bouldin
The community recently celebrated the grand opening of the Detective Cookie Chess Park in Southeast Seattle. The park name after Seattle Police Detective Denise Bouldin, affectionately known throughout the city as “Detective Cookie”, is a symbol of Bouldin’s work with youth and a continuation of efforts towards racial equity, youth opportunities, and anti-violence.
Experts warn of King County COVID surge, say few people have gotten updated booster
SEATTLE — As October begins, health experts are warning about a COVID-19 surge this fall and winter. King County Health Officer Dr. Jeff Duchin said a surge is likely, but it is not known how severe it will be. Duchin is urging people to get the new booster shot....
KOMO News
King County city named third-best place to live in country, per Money Magazine
One city in King County was ranked No. 3 among the best cities to live in the country in a new Money Magazine report. Kirkland claimed bronze in the competition, which is judged by economic opportunities, quality of life, diversity and where the best futures lie. Atlanta took home the No. 1 slot, followed by Tempe, Ariz.
Tri-City Herald
Here’s how first lady Jill Biden’s WA visit will impact your commute and travels
First lady Jill Biden is coming to the Seattle and Tacoma area on Friday and may impact your morning commute or travel plans. Biden will land at King County International Airport on Friday at approximately 3:15 p.m, and then attend an event at Bates Technical College Tacoma campus at 4:15 p.m, according to a White House press release.
KOMO News
SR 20 fully blocked in Oak Harbor Tuesday night for fatal collision
OAK HARBOR, Wash. — Washington State Patrol said both directions of SR 20 in Oak Harbor are blocked Tuesday night while troopers investigate a fatal collision involving a motorcycle and a car. The collision happened on SR 20 near SW 6th Ave in Oak Harbor around 9:30 p.m. All...
downtownbellevue.com
Bellevue Downsizing and Vacancy Rates Increase as Tech Companies Embrace Work from Home and Hybrid Work
Commercial real estate brokerage, Broderick Group, recently published their Q3 2022 Eastside Office Market Overview. This included current news and trends, Eastside’s new development forecast, office market history, and more. In July 2022, Amazon announced that they would be pausing construction on six of their office towers in Bellevue....
