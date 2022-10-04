ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kirkland, WA

KOMO News

Olympia making progress on removing homeless encampments, RVs on Ensign Road

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The City of Olympia is aiming to finish clearing a massive homeless camp in the next couple weeks. Local groups are rushing to build more shelters in order to move the homeless out from Ensign Road, where people living in the right of way have been known to block an entrance to a busy hospital.
OLYMPIA, WA
myeverettnews.com

Get Ready For Three Weekends Of Lane Reductions On I-5 In Everett This Month

A heads-up for drivers using Interstate 5 through Everett, Washington this month as work begins to repair three miles of pavement on the freeway. Here’s the word from WSDOT. – Weekend-long lane reductions are coming to Interstate 5 in Everett, starting Friday, Oct. 14. The freeway will be reduced to two lanes for the entire weekend, which will affect people traveling through the city whether they use I-5 or other routes.
EVERETT, WA
Chronicle

Buttigieg Wades Into Northwest Salmon Transportation

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is visiting Washington on Thursday to promote a traffic improvement project in Wenatchee and a salmon corridor outside Issaquah. He will announce that the first $196 million of a $1 billion fund to replace fish-blocking road culverts is now available and local and tribal conservation departments can apply for grants next fiscal year.
WENATCHEE, WA
KOMO News

Tacoma street racing organizers face dozens of charges

TACOMA, Wash — KOMO News has been covering the ongoing and dangerous problem of street racing for months. Police say street racing has been a big problem on Tacoma streets, with a surge starting in 2021. Now, Tacoma Police say four men accused of organizing street races in Tacoma...
TACOMA, WA
kpug1170.com

Investigators release more information on cause of Bolt Creek Fire

SKYKOMISH, Wash. – Investigators have released more information about the Bolt Creek Fire in Snohomish County. The Western Washington Incident Management Team has confirmed the fire burning near Skykomish was human-caused. According to authorities, the fire started September 10th and as of Monday, October 3rd, had grown to approximately...
SKYKOMISH, WA
KOMO News

Seattle plans to spend $2 million for broken windows at local businesses

SEATTLE — Mayor Bruce Harrell announced Tuesday the launch of the Storefront Repair Fund, which “will leverage nearly $2 million of federal funding to repair or reimburse damage to small business storefronts." Harrell was joined at the press conference by council member Sara Nelson and Markham McIntyre, the...
SEATTLE, WA
seattlemedium.com

New Chess Park Erected In Honor of Seattle Police Detective Denise “Cookie” Bouldin

The community recently celebrated the grand opening of the Detective Cookie Chess Park in Southeast Seattle. The park name after Seattle Police Detective Denise Bouldin, affectionately known throughout the city as “Detective Cookie”, is a symbol of Bouldin’s work with youth and a continuation of efforts towards racial equity, youth opportunities, and anti-violence.
SEATTLE, WA
downtownbellevue.com

Bellevue Downsizing and Vacancy Rates Increase as Tech Companies Embrace Work from Home and Hybrid Work

Commercial real estate brokerage, Broderick Group, recently published their Q3 2022 Eastside Office Market Overview. This included current news and trends, Eastside’s new development forecast, office market history, and more. In July 2022, Amazon announced that they would be pausing construction on six of their office towers in Bellevue....
BELLEVUE, WA

