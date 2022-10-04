Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania judge rules in favor of removing Christopher Columbus statue from public parkKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
This Entire Neighborhood in Pennsylvania was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenAllegheny County, PA
Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisoryKristen WaltersAllegheny County, PA
Car cruise, pie eating contests, live music, and more at Pumpkin Fest this weekendKristen WaltersEvans City, PA
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
The Cardinals could make a shocking postseason bullpen addition
Left-handed reliever Genesis Cabrera believes he will be added to the St. Louis Cardinals’ postseason roster. The St. Louis Cardinals have a few decisions to make regarding the bullpen for the Wild Card series against the Philadelphia Phillies. Adam Wainwright, Jake Woodford and Zack Thompson are three pitchers who could be on the roster bubble for the first series, and a dark horse has emerged to possibly snag a roster spot.
Twins troll Aaron Judge after Luis Arraez clinches batting title
The Minnesota Twins are 39-114 against the New York Yankees in 2002 including the postseason, so whenever they have any success over them, they have to bask in it.
FOX Sports
Pujols has 2 more RBIs, Cardinals beat Pirates 8-7 in 10
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Albert Pujols drove in two more runs and the St. Louis Cardinals went on to beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-7 in 10 innings Tuesday night. Pujols hit a two-run single in the third inning to push his career total to 2,218 RBIs. That came a night after he broke a tie with Babe Ruth for second place on the career list. Hank Aaron holds the record with 2,287.
numberfire.com
Peyton Burdick batting eighth for Marlins on Wednesday
Miami Marlins outfielder Peyton Burdick is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Burdick will start in right field on Wednesday and bat eighth versus left-hander Max Fried and Atlanta. Brian Anderson returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Burdick for 8.3 FanDuel points on Wednesday....
numberfire.com
Pittsburgh's Diego Castillo operating first base on Wednesday
Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Diego Castillo is batting sixth in Wednesday's lineup against the St. Louis Cardinals. Castillo will man first base after Ben Gamel was benched on Wednesday afternoon versus southpaw Matthew Liberatore. numberFire's models project Castillo to score 10.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,200.
numberfire.com
Nick Fortes catching for Marlins on Wednesday
Miami Marlins catcher Nick Fortes is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Fortes will catch for right-hander Elieser Hernandez on Wednesday and bat fourth versus left-hander Max Fried and Atlanta. Jacob Stallings returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Fortes for 7.9 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Charles Leblanc batting sixth for Marlins on Wednesday
Miami Marlins infielder Charles Leblanc is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Leblanc will start at second base on Wednesday and bat sixth versus left-hander Max Fried and Atlanta. Joey Wendle moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Leblanc for 6.6 FanDuel points on Wednesday....
numberfire.com
P.J. Higgins catching for Cubs on Wednesday
Chicago Cubs catcher P.J. Higgins is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Higgins will catch for right-hander Adrian Sampson on Wednesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Graham Ashcraft and the Reds. Willson Contreras returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Higgins for 9.4 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Kyle Schwarber returns to Philadelphia's Wednesday lineup
Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber is batting leadoff in Wednesday's game against the Houston Astros. Schwarber will take over left field after Matt Vierling was shifted to center and Brandon Marsh was left on the bench. In a matchup versus left-hander Framber Valdez, oru models project Schwarber to score 10.5...
numberfire.com
Zach McKinstry leading off for Cubs on Wednesday
Chicago Cubs infielder Zach McKinstry is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. McKinstry will start at second base on Wednesday and bat first versus right-hander Graham Ashcraft and the Reds. Esteban Quiroz returns to the bench. numberFire's models project McKinstry for 11.5 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Astros starting Mauricio Dubon at shortstop on Wednesday
Houston Astros utility-man Mauricio Dubon is batting eighth in Wednesday's lineup against the Philadelphia Phillies. Dubon will take over shortstop after Jeremy Pena was rested at home against Philadelphia's lefty Bailey Falter. numberFire's models project Dubon to score 6.7 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
numberfire.com
Brendan Donovan out of Cardinals' Wednesday lineup
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Brendan Donovan is not starting in Wednesday's contest against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Donovan will sit in Pittsburgh after Paul DeJong was shifted to second base and Tommy Edman was aligned at shortstop. Per Baseball Savant on 324 batted balls this season, Donovan has accounted for a...
numberfire.com
Max Stassi catching for Angels on Wednesday
Los Angeles Angels catcher Max Stassi is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Stassi will catch for right-hander Shohei Ohtani on Wednesday and bat ninth versus left-hander Ken Waldichuk and Oakland. Kurt Suzuki moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Stassi for 8.9 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Carlos Perez catching for White Sox on Wednesday
Chicago White Sox catcher Carlos Perez is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Perez will catch for right-hander Davis Martin on Wednesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Louie Varland and Minnesota. Yasmani Grandal returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Perez for 4.8 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
White Sox's Andrew Vaughn batting third on Wednesday
Chicago White Sox infielder Andrew Vaughn is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Vaughn will start at first base on Wednesday and bat third versus right-hander Louie Varland and the Twins. Jose Abreu moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Vaughn for 12.5 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Tampa Bay's Randy Arozarena in right field on Wednesday afternoon
Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Randy Arozarena is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Boston Red Sox. Arozarena will take over right field after Vidal Brujan was benched on the road. In a matchup against right-hander Nick Pivetta, our models project Arozarena to score 13.9 FanDuel points at the salary of...
numberfire.com
Jonah Heim hitting sixth in Rangers' Wednesday lineup
Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim is starting in Wednesday's contest against the New York Yankees. Heim will operate behind the plate after Jonah Heim was given a breather in Texas. In a matchup against right-hander Domingo German, our models project Heim to score 8.9 FanDuel points at the salary of...
numberfire.com
Rangers bench Sam Huff on Wednesday
Texas Rangers catcher Sam Huff is not starting in Wednesday's contest against the New York Yankees. Huff will watch from the bench after Jonah Heim was named Wednesday's catcher for Glenn Otto. Per Baseball Savant on 79 batted balls this season, Huff has recorded a 10.1% barrel rate and a...
numberfire.com
Jake Meyers in center field for Houston on Wednesday
Houston Astros outfielder Jake Meyers is batting seventh in Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Meyers will patrol center field after Chas McCormick was given a breather in Houston. numberFire's models project Meyers to score 7.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
numberfire.com
Curt Casali taking over catcher in Seattle's Tuesday Game 1 matchup
Seattle Mariners catcher Curt Casali is batting ninth in Tuesday's first game against the Detroit Tigers. Casali will catch on Tuesday evening after Cal Raleigh was rested at home against Tigers' southpaw Eduardo Rodriguez. numberFire's models project Casali to score 7.3 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
