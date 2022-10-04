Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Democratic City in Texas is Out-Bussing Abbott and the Rest of TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
A Texas Mayor is Taking a Risk Funding the Migrants Entering its CityTom HandyEl Paso, TX
El Paso Will Receive $2 Million in Federal Funds and Mayor Says No Disaster YetTom HandyEl Paso, TX
How El Paso is Handling the Influx of Thousands of MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Migrants sleep on the streets of El Paso—VP Harris says the borders are secureT. WareEl Paso, TX
Economy Wholesale grocers celebrate 1-year anniversary
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Economy Wholesale Grocers is celebrating the 1-year anniversary of its newest location. The business is located at 411 N. Zaragoza near North Loop in El Paso’s Lower Valley. As part of Economy’s unwavering commitment to its shoppers and surrounding communities, customers and area...
Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare hosts nurses hiring event with sign-on bonus
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare is hosting a new graduate registered nurse, experienced RN, nurse externs and licensed vocational nurse hiring event. Individuals will be eligible for up to $25,000 in a sign-on bonus depending on their title and specialty. Interviews will be...
Virtual reality goggles to allow students to tour El Paso Holocaust Museum
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Students in the Borderland will soon be to view virtual exhibits at the El Paso Holocaust Museum. The Junior League of El Paso donated 500 virtual reality goggles and iPads to the museum in downtown. The goggles will allow students to take a virtual...
Sun Bowl 'legends' named grand marshals of 2022 Sun Bowl Parade
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Sun Bowl Association announced on Wednesday that longtime volunteers and board members, John Folmer and Jimmy Rogers Jr. who are also El Paso natives, will be the 2022 Grand Marshals for the 86th Annual Glasheen, Valles & Inderman Injury Lawyers Sun Bowl Parade.
Vice article raises concern about buses El Paso uses to charter migrants
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — An article published by Vice World News on Wednesday raised several questions about the buses the City of El Paso is using to transport migrants out of the city. It appears the author of the article, Luis Chaparro, followed buses from El Paso to...
One person detained in south central El Paso fire
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX/CBS4) — El Paso firefighters were at the scene of a fire in South Central El Paso Wednesday morning. This happened just after 4:30 a.m. on the 5700 block of Alameda. Our crews saw several fire units on the scene. El Paso fire dispatchers confirm that...
El Paso County holds veteran, caregiver survivorship, estate planning summit
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso County held a summit to better prepare veterans and caregivers for their estate planning needs Thursday morning. The goal is to ensure veterans and caregivers understand their benefits and establish security and peace of mind for their loved ones. The summit took...
Purple Heart 375 widening project will add additional lanes in far east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The Texas Department of Transportation started a new project in far east El Paso, the Purple Heart 375 Widening project. Construction started in early September and TxDOT Spokesperson Lauren Macias-Cervantes said crews have been clearing land on the highway to make way for widened lanes between Spur 601 and Montana.
Dumpster fire reported in central El Paso alleyway
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Firefighters are responded to a dumpster fire in central El Paso Tuesday morning. The incident was reported around 7:20 a.m. Fire dispatch said the fire was lit behind an alley near Cotton Street and Myrtle Avenue. Our crew is on the scene of the...
Central El Paso residents call for change at flood solution meeting
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The Borderland is no stranger to flooding and central El Paso is one of the areas that gets hit the worst when runoff comes down from the Franklin Mountains. El Paso Water along with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers hosted a public meeting...
City sets up cots at El Paso airport for migrants awaiting flights overnight
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The City of El Paso is setting up cots for migrants inside an area at the "La Placita" room at El Paso Airport, city spokesperson Laura Cruz-Acosta confirmed. She said this was done to help address the migrants who have been staying at the...
'I'm dying': Woman shot by twin brothers in Hudspeth County records audio
HUDSPETH COUNTY, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The migrant woman who was shot by the twin brothers in Hudspeth County recorded herself after she got shot. The migrant shot and killed was identified as Jesús Sepúlveda Martinez and the woman migrant shot and injured was identified as Berenice Casias Carrillo.
Police respond to robbery, shooting at Family Dollar in Lower Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police responded to a robbery at a Family Dollar in the Lower Valley Thursday night. Police said someone shot up in the air at the store located at 6501 Alamedaand got away with money. No injuries were reported. An investigation is underway,...
El Paso Water hosts public meeting to address flooding issues in Central
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — A public meeting is scheduled to address Central El Paso's flooding and debris flow issues on Wednesday afternoon. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (Albuquerque District) in partnership with El Paso Water are conducting a study to determine how to address these issues in Central El Paso.
Woman accused of kidnapping baby previously offered migrant mother ride to bus station
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso woman accused of kidnapping a baby allegedly offered the baby's mother, who was a migrant, a ride to the bus station before taking the baby, the federal complaint states. The FBI was notified by the St. Petersburg Police Department on Sept....
City of El Paso and Workforce Solutions Borderplex host Job and Education Fair
EL PASO, Texas [KFOX14] — The City of El Paso and Workforce Solutions Borderplex will host a Job and Education Job Fair at the El Paso Zoo and Botanical Gardens. The free event does not require registration and is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Over 20 representatives...
1 person hospitalized following shooting in east El Paso; victims uncooperative
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One person was taken to an area hospital following a shooting in east El Paso, according to police. Officers with the El Paso Police Department responded to a shooting sometime around midnight Tuesday morning at the 3300 block of Mike Godwin. Police officials said...
El Paso County to receive $4.6M for flood mitigation project
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Texas Water Development Board (TWDB) on Wednesday approved $4,650,500 for El Paso County to use for a flood mitigation project in Socorro and Horizon City. The county will receive $2,372,000 in financing and $2,278,500 in grant funding from the Flood Infrastructure Fund (FIF).
Family of Mexican migrant slain in West Texas seek answers
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The family of a migrant authorities say was shot to death in Texas by two brothers — including one who was the warden of a detention facility with a history of abuse allegations — are demanding more information this week, as the two men charged in the killing were released from jail.
Bond reduced for gang member involved in Edith Drive shooting in El Paso's Lower Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man allegedly involved in a drive-by shooting that left a teen injured in a Lower Valley residential neighborhood appeared for a bond hearing. Dante Angel Favela was arrested in the Summer in connection to a shooting on June 1 in the 100 block...
