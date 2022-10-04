ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Armel Mukam Ended Up At Notre Dame Because He Bet On Himself

By Ryan Roberts
IrishBreakdown
IrishBreakdown
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m5laH_0iM3uwhR00

Canadian Armel Mukam took a chance on himself, and the sport he chose to play, and the result was him ending up in the Notre Dame 2023 class

“The reward is in the risk" is a mantra that Woodberry Forest (Va.) High School 2023 defensive end Armel Mukam lives by.

It wasn’t long ago that Mukam was a standout hockey player in Canada with an ordinary understanding of American football. There came a point when his future on the football field offered too much potential to Mukam.

It wasn’t only about his athletic career. It was also about his education, his future, and everything in between. With that in mind, Mukam started doing his research. Eventually he found Woodberry Forest, and everything it could provide.

"I just started looking around at all the options,” Mukam explained. "I found Woodberry after searching schools who do a great job developing student athletes then I found their defensive line coach. I messaged him, got connected and eventually also got in touch with the head coach.

We had a lot of conversation after that, zoom calls, my family and I even did a virtual tour of the school,” he continued. “It just seemed like a great opportunity and fit for my goals.”

It was a well thought out and calculated decision, but at some point, a leap of faith had to happen. The family had made plans to head down to Virginia to help Mukam officially move into his new home.

Things didn't turn out the way they had planned.

“I’m all by myself in Woodberry,” Mukam explained. “It’s a really crazy story. I was supposed to come with my mom to help me move in and get everything set up, but our flight got cancelled.”

“We were flying on Air Canada but the only flight left had only one seat left,” he continued. “So I made the trip by myself and made the transition alone.”

Since making that trip last fall, Mukam has not returned home to Montreal. No, he has had his head down and continued to work towards his goals. That has obviously paid off quite well up until this point.

Mukam has been a standout student for Woodberry Forest since he arrived. While he has put his hockey career behind him, mostly due to the fact that Woodberry does not currently have a hockey program, he has successfully made the transition to football.

With that impact on the field, he has managed to earn 23 reported scholarship offers to date. He was originally committed to Stanford but decided to opt for the Irish after they came calling. Mukam owes it all to his sacrifice. Since he bet on himself, he has been able to push him dreams even further than he once imagined.

“It was definitely pretty hard at first,” Mukam said about the transition. “I knew that this was going to help me. I wasn’t going to be able to stay there and get to all of my goals. I’m so happy that I took that chance. It has really been paying off.”

That hard work has brought Mukam here. He understands the sacrifices, both from himself and his family. With his support system, Mukam created a thorough plan of selecting a prospective school. This included the criteria for what he is looking for.

“Academics and a good football program were the main things I was looking for when choosing a school,” Mukam said. “There were plenty of schools that reached out and I had to politely decline because they didn’t hit all my priorities. Notre Dame did.”

The Notre Dame staff is lucky to have Mukam, and vice versa. The high upside defensive end has a chance to be cultivated and continue to bet on himself when he makes it to Notre Dame next summer.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster
Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board
Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense
Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers
Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense
Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes
Follow me on Twitter: @RiseNDraft
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

Ohio State coach reportedly not interested in Notre Dame job

We’re not halfway through the college football season, and the college coaching rumor carousel is already in motion. On some level, it would make sense for Ohio State Buckeyes wide receivers coach and recruiting ace Brian Hartline to leave for South Bend, Indiana, to become offensive coordinator of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
COLUMBUS, OH
MLive.com

Top basketball recruits considering Michigan set commitment dates

With a little more than a month until the early signing period, the Michigan men’s basketball program does not have any commitments for the 2023 class. Duke has five. Michigan State and Ohio State each have four. Every Big Ten team has at least one committed prospect, except Michigan.
ANN ARBOR, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
The Spun

No. 1 Running Back Jerrick Gibson Names His Top Schools

One of the top overall football recruits in the class of 2024 has trimmed his list of schools down to 12. Jerick Gibson, who's a five-star running back and a former commit of the Florida Gators, had his top 12 released via Twitter on Tuesday afternoon. Gibson has Alabama, Michigan,...
FOOTBALL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Lee Corso Health News

Longtime ESPN college football analyst Lee Corso was not part of "College GameDay" this past weekend. Corso, a staple of ESPN's college football coverage, was out in poor health. Doctors decided it would be for the best if he missed Saturday morning's show. Thankfully, Corso is reportedly doing better now.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Notre Dame#American Football#Canadian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
iTunes
Sports
University of Notre Dame
Sports
Stanford University
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Alabama football outcome could affect Auburn and other rumors

The craziness in college football never ends. According to a combination of published rumors, Alabama football head coach, Nick Saban could have a big impact on Auburn’s next hire. More surreal is an attendant claim the Saban influence could cause an escalation in the moves of two SEC programs soon.
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

Wooten 150: Four-star wing Kaden Cooper is close to making his decision

MANSFIELD, Texas -- One of the best athletes in the national senior class, Kaden Cooper is gearing towards the final stages of his recruitment. A 6-foot-5 bouncy wing out of Ada (Okla.) Cooper is down to ten schools in Alabama, Georgia Tech, Gonzaga, Kansas, Kansas State, LSU, Memphis, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, and Texas. He took his last official visit to Tuscaloosa last month and was impressed with the program's style of play.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Pete Nance - UNC Basketball Player Preview

Pete Nance fills a clear need for North Carolina's 2022-23 roster. The Tar Heels needed a new starting power forward who could also help with backup minutes behind Armando Bacot and Nance, a Northwestern transfer, will provide thaï¿½
CHAPEL HILL, NC
IrishBreakdown

IrishBreakdown

South Bend, IN
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
239K+
Views
ABOUT

IrishBreakdown is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Notre Dame athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/notredame

Comments / 0

Community Policy