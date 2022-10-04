Read full article on original website
Related
fox5atlanta.com
Suspect in custody in Sugarloaf Mills deadly shooting
Gwinnett County police say a suspect was taken into custody out of state in the shooting death of Jefferson High School football standout Elijah DeWitt on Wednesday evening. The 17-year-old senior was found dead in the parking lot near the Dave & Buster's entrance of Suglarloaf MIlls Mall.
Police investigate deadly shooting in northwest Atlanta neighborhood
ATLANTA — Police officers are investigating a deadly shooting Wednesday afternoon. Authorities were called to a northwest Atlanta neighborhood along Scottridge Drive. The location is less than half a mile from Frederick Douglass High School, just off Ralph David Abernathy Freeway. Atlanta Police Department investigators said a person has...
Man shot, killed in broad daylight in Atlanta neighborhood, police say
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead inside a neighborhood on Thursday afternoon. Officers say they were called to a home on Scottridge Drive NW just after 3 p.m. in reference to a person being shot. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts...
Man found shot dead inside Clayton County home
A man was found fatally shot Thursday afternoon inside a Clayton County home, police said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox5atlanta.com
Teen shot dead outside Sugarloaf Mills was Jefferson County football standout, school confirms
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - The 17-year-old killed overnight in a shooting at Sugarloaf Mills Mall in Gwinnett County was a star wide receiver at Jefferson County High School, according to the team's official Twitter account. Gwinnett County police said the shooting happened near the Dave & Buster’s entrance at the...
Former Georgia police officer, bail bondsman arrested on theft charges
LAGRANGE, Ga. — A former police officer has been charged with theft, after he allegedly stole money from a bonding company he worked for, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The investigation began in October 2019. The release...
fox5atlanta.com
Man found shot to death in front of northwest Atlanta home
ATLANTA - Crime scene tape surrounded a northwest Atlanta home on Thursday afternoon after a man was found shot to death in the front yard. Atlanta police say around 3:10 p.m., officers responded to the 2400 block of Scottridge Drive NW. Police say they found the body of a man dead on the side of the driveway.
fox5atlanta.com
Suspect in custody in shooting death of Jefferson High football standout outside Sugarloaf Mills
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A 17-year-old killed overnight in a shooting at Sugarloaf Mills Mall in Gwinnett County was a star wide receiver at Jefferson High School, according to the football team's official Twitter account. A suspect has since been taken into custody. Gwinnett County police said the shooting happened...
Clayton News Daily
Clayton police looking for rape, molestation suspect
JONESBORO — Clayton County police are asking for help in locating a man wanted for rape, statutory rape and molestation. Police say Tony Mckay, 52, is driving a 2014 Silver Ford F-150, tag number CQT7970. Mckay is a black male with black and and brown eyes. He stands 6...
DeKalb pastor’s wife critically injured by stray bullet as she slept
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A DeKalb County pastor’s wife is fighting for her life after she she was shot in the head by a stray bullet as she was sleeping. The shooting happened on Wilkins Court in Decatur early Wednesday morning at the home of Mack Ellison, a pastor at Temple of Faith Ministries.
Man, 60, charged in fatal DeKalb shooting
A 60-year-old man was charged with murder Tuesday after he shot another man in DeKalb County, police said....
Woman chased through West Midtown in stolen Amazon delivery truck, police say
ATLANTA — Police in Atlanta have arrested a woman who hopped into an Amazon delivery truck and took it for a joyride. Officers say a woman stole the truck on Tuesday afternoon before leading them on a chase through the streets of West Midtown. According to the incident report,...
fox5atlanta.com
Police searching for suspect who shot man inside car in NE Atlanta
ATLANTA - A man is recovering from a gunshot wound he suffered during a robbery on Wednesday night in northeast Atlanta. Police responded to the shooting on Lakeview Drive. The victim, estimated to be 18 or 19 years old, told police he was robbed by someone he knows inside a car.
1 dead following Clayton County shooting, police say
It happened on the 7900 block of Kendrick Road, Clayton County Police said. There's not much information about what led up to the shooting, and officers have not released anything about the victim or suspects.
Clayton County Police arrest parents of 7-year-old killed in hit-and-run on reckless conduct charge
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The parents of a 7-year-old who was killed in a hit-and-run over Labor Day weekend have been arrested. Clayton County Police arrested Keymoriona Williams' parents a month after she was found dead off Tara Boulevard at Southside Commercial Parkway in Jonesboro. Cpt. Steven Palmer previously...
Man injured after train collides with vehicle in Douglas County
One person has been flown to a hospital after a train crashed into a vehicle in Douglas County Wednesday morning, officials said.
Jefferson High football standout killed in Sugarloaf Mills parking lot shooting
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Gwinnett Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a teenager at a local mall officials said. Police responded to a person shot call just after 8 p.m. Wednesday evening. When they arrived, they found the victim, 17-year-old Elijah Dewitt of Jefferson, dead in...
Man arrested in Florida in connection to 17-year-old barber's death
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — One person was arrested in connection to a teenage barber that was shot and killed outside his Clayton County business six months ago. Police called on the public for help in the case on Wednesday. Jaimonni Watkins-Causey was arrested in Florida on a warrant related...
Man who was stabbed arrested after bizarre attack at Cobb storage unit
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Police say that an attack at a Cobb County storage unit couldn’t be crazier if you scripted it for a movie. Channel 2′s Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell was at a storage facility on Cobb Parkway, where police were called out to reports of someone banging on storage units with a hammer.
Gwinnett Police battle apartment fire, flames at strip mall in same morning
SNELLVILLE, Ga. — Gwinnett County crews battled two separate fires Wednesday morning. Firefighters were called to an apartment complex and later a business. Four people and six pets were displaced in the first fire, according to authorities. Firefighters were called to the apartment building on the 2600 block of...
Comments / 67