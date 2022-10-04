ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

fox5atlanta.com

Suspect in custody in Sugarloaf Mills deadly shooting

Gwinnett County police say a suspect was taken into custody out of state in the shooting death of Jefferson High School football standout Elijah DeWitt on Wednesday evening. The 17-year-old senior was found dead in the parking lot near the Dave & Buster's entrance of Suglarloaf MIlls Mall.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Police investigate deadly shooting in northwest Atlanta neighborhood

ATLANTA — Police officers are investigating a deadly shooting Wednesday afternoon. Authorities were called to a northwest Atlanta neighborhood along Scottridge Drive. The location is less than half a mile from Frederick Douglass High School, just off Ralph David Abernathy Freeway. Atlanta Police Department investigators said a person has...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man found shot to death in front of northwest Atlanta home

ATLANTA - Crime scene tape surrounded a northwest Atlanta home on Thursday afternoon after a man was found shot to death in the front yard. Atlanta police say around 3:10 p.m., officers responded to the 2400 block of Scottridge Drive NW. Police say they found the body of a man dead on the side of the driveway.
ATLANTA, GA
Clayton News Daily

Clayton police looking for rape, molestation suspect

JONESBORO — Clayton County police are asking for help in locating a man wanted for rape, statutory rape and molestation. Police say Tony Mckay, 52, is driving a 2014 Silver Ford F-150, tag number CQT7970. Mckay is a black male with black and and brown eyes. He stands 6...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police searching for suspect who shot man inside car in NE Atlanta

ATLANTA - A man is recovering from a gunshot wound he suffered during a robbery on Wednesday night in northeast Atlanta. Police responded to the shooting on Lakeview Drive. The victim, estimated to be 18 or 19 years old, told police he was robbed by someone he knows inside a car.
ATLANTA, GA

