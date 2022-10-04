Read full article on original website
Woman who escaped Mississippi jail on Friday captured four days later, 100 miles away
The hunt for a woman who escaped a Mississippi prison four days ago is over. Kasie Mitchell was captured around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Lawrence County — about 100 miles away from where she escaped. On Friday, Mitchell escaped the Hancock County Jail by climbing a 16-18 foot high...
WLBT
Friend of MS inmate calls for release after changed forensics report
RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - In 2000, 25-year-old Tasha Shelby was sentenced to life in prison without parole for murder. However, 18 years later, the death was changed to an accident. Despite that change, Shelby remains behind bars, something even prison volunteers question. “How do you keep fighting after so...
recordpatriot.com
'I hope he's still alive': Police give update as search continues for missing Georgia toddler
The search continued Thursday for a missing toddler in Georgia. Twenty-month-old Quinton Simon was last seen at his home on Buckhalter Road in Chatham County Wednesday morning. He was reported missing around three hours later. "I hope he's still alive. We don't know. We don't have any information to believe...
Mississippi man wanted for attempted murder in custody. Deputies discover drugs, arrest second person after serving search warrant.
A Mississippi man with an active warrant for attempted murder in connection with an April shooting is now in custody. On October 5, 2022, deputies with the Pike County Sheriff’s Office received information that Demarques Washington was at 3066 Gradyville Road. Washington had an active arrest warrant for attempted...
wtva.com
Lowndes County recreation director died overnight
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Lowndes County Recreation Director Roger Short died overnight at the age of 72. Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant confirmed the death Thursday morning. The coroner said Short became ill and was taken to the hospital in Columbus where he died shortly after midnight of natural causes.
Strict security measures in place for Mississippi State Fair
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 163rd Mississippi State Fair will begin on Thursday, October 5 with strict security measures in place this year. For the first time, those under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult after 9:00 p.m. “Unsupervised youth, kids, teenagers are wandering in late at night, have been getting […]
Jackson Free Press
Violent Summer: When Klansmen and Tyranny Stalked Mississippi: ‘I’ll Shoot You In Two”
We are marching for a home ..." (from a Klan leaflet distributed in 1964) There were no Klan robes in sight the night the violent Wolf Pack was born in southwest Mississippi. It was Sunday, May 17, 1964, when McComb Selectman Phillip Brady crawled up on the trailer bed at the Pike County fairgrounds on Wardlaw Road, roughly a mile south of McComb's all-black Baertown district. Thousands were expected that night.
Mississippi man accused of stabbing father to death in 2021 found dead one month before murder trial
A Mississippi man who reportedly stabbed his father to death in 2021 is dead. John Anderson was set to stand trial in November for the murder of his father, Tom Anderson, who was stabbed to death on Demaret Drive on Jan. 12, 2021. Tom Aderson died from his injuries a week after the stabbing.
wtva.com
Columbus narrows down police chief candidates to eight
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Columbus is getting closer to naming a new chief of police. A special committee tasked with finding the next police chief met on Tuesday to make cuts to its list of potential candidates. "The meeting today was very successful,” Mayor Keith Gaskin said. “The committee has...
Governor says company’s groundbreaking for new 20,000 square-foot headquarters ‘is what Mississippi is all about’
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves didn’t waste words explaining the impact of one company’s continued growth and job creation in the state. “It’s huge,” Reeves said about the ground-breaking for a new Jordan Carriers headquarters in Natchez. “When you think about it, the amount of money that flows to families across Mississippi and the number of families that are dependent upon Jordan and the jobs here, its food on the table for kids and grandkids. This is what Mississippi is all about. … This is a great opportunity to celebrate the good things happening in our state. Today’s announcement is one example of many in what is going to be the biggest and best year in economic development in our state.”
Natchez Democrat
VIDEO: Gov. Tate Reeves explains what Jordan Carriers’ new Natchez headquarters means for Mississippi
NATCHEZ — “It’s huge.”. That is what Gov. Tate Reeves had to say about Jordan Carriers Inc.’s continued growth and job creation in Mississippi and the region. “When you think about it, the amount of money that flows to families across Mississippi and the number of families that are dependent upon Jordan and the jobs here, its food on the table for kids and grandkids. This is what Mississippi is all about. … This is a great opportunity to celebrate the good things happening in our state. Today’s announcement is one example of many in what is going to be the biggest and best year in economic development in our state.”
wcbi.com
Saltillo woman arrested for drugs at safety checkpoint
LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- A safety checkpoint in Lee County leads to a drug bust and the arrest of a Saltillo woman. On September 30th, Lee County Deputies conducted a safety checkpoint near Cross Roads 1451 and 1325 when they approached Anna-Caitlin Tackett. Deputies say they found a felony amount of Methamphetamine.
wtva.com
Starkville issues burn ban; Calhoun County added to state list
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Burn bans are in effect for several cities and counties in Mississippi. Open this link to view the list of counties. Towns can also issue individual burn bans. Starkville - issued Oct. 4. According to the Mississippi Forestry Commission, anything with an open flame that produces...
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Mississippi
If you happen to live in the state of Mississippi and you also love seafood, then you are definitely in the right place. That's because below I have put together a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are well-known for serving delicious food and only using fresh and high-quality ingredients. Here's what made it on the list.
wtva.com
Ambulance crash in Calhoun County sent driver, passenger to hospitals
CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - An ambulance crashed Wednesday morning in Calhoun County when it collided with a deer. Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) Staff Sgt. Derrick Beckom said the crash happened at approximately 6:00 on Highway 8. The eastbound ambulance ran off of the side of the road and overturned.
wcbi.com
Man dies riding his bicycle in Prentiss County
PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- A Prentiss County man dies at the age of 24 after a bicycle accident. Investigators say Alex Scott Duke was riding his bike around 7:30 Monday night. It was at the intersection of Highway 145 and Highway 30 where he was struck by a vehicle. For...
Unclaimed Money, College Savings booths open at State Fair
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, State Treasurer David McRae announced the Unclaimed Money and College Savings divisions of the Treasury will have booths open and staffed during the Mississippi State Fair. The booths will be in the Mississippi Trade Mart from Thursday, October 6 through Saturday, October 15. “Mississippi’s State Fair is a great […]
recordpatriot.com
Virginians can pay a new fee by mile. It's already nation's largest system.
More than 7,000 Virginians have signed up to pay a fee for each mile they drive under a program launched this summer, putting the state at the forefront of a nationwide effort using new technology to prop up gas taxes that pay for roads. The Virginia program, known as Mileage...
Commercial Dispatch
County recreation director passes away
Roger Short, 72, a man synonymous with sports and recreation in Lowndes County, passed away early this morning at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Golden Triangle. Short worked for years with the Columbus-Lowndes Recreation Authority, eventually becoming executive director, a post he held for about 12 years. He retired in 2014. After the CLRA was dissolved in 2017, he was named director for Lowndes County’s recreation department where he still served.
School bus driver dies after crash in Mississippi, officials say
MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. — A 77-year-old man is dead after a school bus with 12 students onboard crashed in Mississippi, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP). The crash happened in Marshall County on Taska Road on Thursday, September 29 around 3:20 p.m., the MHP said. Eddie Dixon, 77,...
