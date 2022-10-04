ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Much Wow: Elon Musk Revives $44B Twitter Offer, Keeps Dogecoin Out Of Doghouse

Dogecoin DOGE/USD skyrocketed over 10% between noon and 1 p.m. Tuesday before beginning to consolidate slightly down off the 24-hour high of $0.0665. The sudden surge was prompted by news that Tesla, Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk’s offer to purchase Twitter, Inc TWTR for $54.20 per share is back on the table. Musk attempted to back out of deal in July, prompting a lawsuit from Twitter, and is set to wind up in court on Oct. 17 for the trial.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Jeff Mills
Person
Andrew Boone
Person
Guy Adami
Motley Fool

Why Tesla Shares Tanked Today

One analyst just cut his third-quarter delivery forecasts, and the stock price target along with it. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Linus Company Tesla#Jmp#Cnbc
The Associated Press

Musk says he wants Twitter again and will pay $44B price

Elon Musk wants Twitter again — and Twitter is game. The billionaire Tesla CEO has proposed to buy the company at the originally agreed-on price of $44 billion, bringing the tumultuous, monthslong saga another step closer to a conclusion. Musk made the surprising turnaround not on Twitter, as has been his custom, but in a letter to Twitter that the company disclosed in a filing Tuesday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. It came less than two weeks before a trial between the two parties over Musk’s attempt to back out of the deal is scheduled to start in Delaware. Musk also faced a scheduled deposition by Twitter attorneys starting Thursday. In response, Twitter said it intends to close the transaction at $54.20 per share after receiving the letter from Musk. But the company stopped short of saying it’s dropping its lawsuit against the billionaire Tesla CEO. Experts said that makes sense given the contentious relationship and lack of trust between the two parties.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Twitter
The Associated Press

Deal back on? Elon Musk gets closer to buying Twitter

The tumultuous saga of Elon Musk’s on-again off-again purchase of Twitter took a turn toward a conclusion Tuesday after the mercurial Tesla CEO proposed to buy the company at the originally agreed-on price of $44 billion. Musk made the surprising turnaround not on Twitter, as has been his custom, but in a letter to Twitter that the company disclosed in a filing Tuesday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. It came less than two weeks before a trial between the two parties is scheduled to start in Delaware. In response, Twitter said it intends to close...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Explainer-How will Elon Musk pay for Twitter?

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Elon Musk bought himself some time on Thursday, after a judge accepted the billionaire's request to halt a Twitter lawsuit to allow him to close his proposed $44 billion buyout of the social media company by Oct. 28.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy