Elon Musk selling Tesla stocks to fund his Twitter takeover is like giving away caviar to buy $2 pizza, Wedbush's Dan Ives says
Elon Musk's revived Twitter takeover is bad news for Tesla, according to Wedbush's Dan Ives. Musk has offloaded Tesla shares this year to fund his $44 billion Twitter bid. "That's like me giving away caviar to buy a $2 slice of pizza," Ives told the BBC. Elon Musk's revived Twitter...
Elon Musk says Twitter purchase will accelerate the creation of X, his long-discussed 'everything app'
Elon Musk says buying Twitter will accelerate the creation of X, an "everything app." Musk has offered the buy Twitter for the original price of $44 billion he offered in April. The Tesla CEO has previously teased X.com as a possible Twitter competitor. Elon Musk's $44 billion deal to buy...
Elon Musk never admits defeat, but the billionaire just did that in his bitter battle with Twitter
In the past, Elon Musk has been loath to back down from a court battle, but in this case Twitter was going to win and wouldn't cave.
Much Wow: Elon Musk Revives $44B Twitter Offer, Keeps Dogecoin Out Of Doghouse
Dogecoin DOGE/USD skyrocketed over 10% between noon and 1 p.m. Tuesday before beginning to consolidate slightly down off the 24-hour high of $0.0665. The sudden surge was prompted by news that Tesla, Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk’s offer to purchase Twitter, Inc TWTR for $54.20 per share is back on the table. Musk attempted to back out of deal in July, prompting a lawsuit from Twitter, and is set to wind up in court on Oct. 17 for the trial.
CNBC
Jim Cramer says the economy could be cooling enough for the Fed to dial back its inflation battle
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday said that recent economic data shows the Federal Reserve could start taking a softer approach to inflation. "This rampant inflation may not be as malignant as the hawks seem to believe, and that means the Fed might ratchet down the next" interest rate increase, he said.
Twitter accepts Elon Musk’s multi billion dollar offer to buy app at $54.20 per share
TWITTER has confirmed it will accept Elon Musk's multi-billion dollar offer to buy the company. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO revealed his intentions to go ahead with the purchase in a recent letter to Twitter. The official Twitter Investor Relations account tweeted: "Twitter issued this statement about today's news:. "We...
Motley Fool
Why Tesla Shares Tanked Today
One analyst just cut his third-quarter delivery forecasts, and the stock price target along with it. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest bought the dip in Tesla after sell-off sparked by disappointing delivery figures
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest snapped up Tesla shares this week for the first time since mid-June. Wood's fund bought over 132,000 Tesla shares after the electric carmaker fell 9% Monday. Wood has earned a reputation for dip-buying in 2022 - but her flagship fund is down 60% year-to-date. Cathie Wood's...
Twitter soars 23% on report that Elon Musk is proposing to move forward with his $44 billion takeover
Twitter soared 23% on Tuesday after Bloomberg reported Elon Musk will move forward with his deal to buy the social media company. Musk has proposed to close the deal on the stated terms, in which he will buy the company for $44 billion. Musk had previously contested the deal, with...
Musk reverses course, again: he's ready to buy Twitter, build 'X' app
Oct 4 (Reuters) - Billionaire Elon Musk is proposing to proceed with his original $44 billion bid to take Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) private, security filings showed on Tuesday, calling for an end to a lawsuit by the social media company that could have forced him to pay up, whether he wanted to or not.
Musk says he wants Twitter again and will pay $44B price
Elon Musk wants Twitter again — and Twitter is game. The billionaire Tesla CEO has proposed to buy the company at the originally agreed-on price of $44 billion, bringing the tumultuous, monthslong saga another step closer to a conclusion. Musk made the surprising turnaround not on Twitter, as has been his custom, but in a letter to Twitter that the company disclosed in a filing Tuesday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. It came less than two weeks before a trial between the two parties over Musk’s attempt to back out of the deal is scheduled to start in Delaware. Musk also faced a scheduled deposition by Twitter attorneys starting Thursday. In response, Twitter said it intends to close the transaction at $54.20 per share after receiving the letter from Musk. But the company stopped short of saying it’s dropping its lawsuit against the billionaire Tesla CEO. Experts said that makes sense given the contentious relationship and lack of trust between the two parties.
New York Times column predicts ‘wild ride’ if Musk buys Twitter: He will ‘put thumb on scale’ of 2024 election
New York Times technology columnist Kevin Roose warned that if billionaire Elon Musk purchases Twitter, society will be in for a "wild ride" as Musk brings back former President Donald Trump, fires the current CEO, and alters politics going forward. Roose warned about several dramatic shifts that he thought would...
Deal back on? Elon Musk gets closer to buying Twitter
The tumultuous saga of Elon Musk’s on-again off-again purchase of Twitter took a turn toward a conclusion Tuesday after the mercurial Tesla CEO proposed to buy the company at the originally agreed-on price of $44 billion. Musk made the surprising turnaround not on Twitter, as has been his custom, but in a letter to Twitter that the company disclosed in a filing Tuesday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. It came less than two weeks before a trial between the two parties is scheduled to start in Delaware. In response, Twitter said it intends to close...
Elon Musk is willing to buy Twitter for the originally agreed upon $44 billion after trying to back out. Twitter says it plans to close the deal at that price.
Elon Musk told Twitter he is willing to pay $54.20 per share, a source confirmed with Insider. The billionaire attempted to back out of the deal in July and was set to face Twitter in court October 17. A Twitter spokesperson said the company intends to close the deal at...
Twitter shares soar 13% on reports Elon Musk now wants to proceed with $44 billion bid, just days before trial
The Tesla CEO looks set to pay the full $44 billion to acquire Twitter, sending shares hurtling back toward his $54.20 offer price. Twitter’s shares surged following a report that Tesla CEO Elon Musk is prepared to move forward with a $44 billion bid to buy the social media company, just three months after pulling the plug on the acquisition.
Explainer-How will Elon Musk pay for Twitter?
Oct 6 (Reuters) - Elon Musk bought himself some time on Thursday, after a judge accepted the billionaire's request to halt a Twitter lawsuit to allow him to close his proposed $44 billion buyout of the social media company by Oct. 28.
CNBC
Elon Musk re-ups offer to buy Twitter for $44 billion: reports
Elon Musk has proposed proceeding with his purchase of Twitter at the original price of $54.20 per share, according to media reports.
CNBC
Here's What Ark Funds Thinks Of Elon Musk's Twitter Purchase: Will It Buy Shares Again?
Ark Invest is a big backer in all things Elon Musk. An analyst for the ETF company shares thoughts on Musk's renewed purchase interest in Twitter. Elon Musk submitted a new proposal to acquire social media platform Twitter Inc TWTR. An analyst at Ark Invest weighed in with his thoughts on the news.
