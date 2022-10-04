ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Yardbarker

PSG Midfielder Expresses Gratitude Toward Real Madrid Manager

Despite Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid having tension over the recent Super League discussion, midfielder Fabián Ruiz had kind words for manager Carlo Ancelotti. This summer transfer window Ruiz left Napoli after four seasons to join the capital club. The midfielder was part of the revamp PSG did as sporting advisor Luis Campos brought in four new players, including Ruiz.
FOX Sports

Juventus looking to continue resurgence at AC Milan

MILAN (AP) — Juventus is back. Maybe. After a run of five matches without a win — including a humiliating loss to Monza in what was the first Serie A victory for the team owned by Silvio Berlusconi — Juventus has won two straight and finally got its Champions League campaign going with a 3-1 victory over Maccabi Haifa on Wednesday.
CBS Sports

Inter Milan vs. Barcelona score: Live Champions League Matchday 3 updates as Inzaghi's squad faces big test

Tuesday's UEFA Champions League slate features a doozy as Inter Milan host Barcelona on Matchday 3. These two sides will play each other on the following matchday next week. The next two showdowns could take one of these teams out of contention for the knockout stages with Bayern Munich expected to top the group. Both teams are dealing with a litany of injuries which means young players with limited minutes may just have to step up in a big spot. You can watch the match live at 3 p.m. ET on Paramount+.
Yardbarker

(Video) Pundit Reveals How Lionel Messi’s Current Form at PSG Hurts Manchester United Star’s Legacy

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly attempted to leave the Premier League this past summer transfer window. However, the 37-year-old was unable to exit. Furthermore, newly appointed manager Erik Ten Hag has shifted away from using the Portugal international. As Ronald struggles heading into the 2022 FIFA World Cup, his rival, Paris Saint-Germain forward Lionel Messi, is thriving.
France 24

PSG held against Benfica despite Messi stunner as Man City, Real Madrid march on

Manchester City and Real Madrid marched on with a third straight win in the Champions League on Wednesday, and former Madrid coach Julen Lopetegui was fired by struggling Sevilla minutes after a 4-1 loss at home to Borussia Dortmund. Paris Saint-Germain was held for the first time despite Lionel Messi’s...
ESPN

World Cup Stock Watch: Foden, Firmino rise; Ronaldo, Reyna and Rashford fall

The World Cup in Qatar is around the corner, with the host nation kicking it all off Nov. 20 when they take on Ecuador. - Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more (U.S.) All 32 finalists are making their closing plans for the tournament, hoping that star players don't get struck down by injury and head into the World Cup in top form. Away from that, there are plenty of players who are desperately hoping to break into their country's 26-man squad, which has to be named by Nov. 13.
Yardbarker

Sevilla appoint former manager Jorge Sampaoli and his first words

During his single season with Sevilla previously, Sampaoli was widely regarded as a success. Despite significant drop off in the second half of the season, he took Los Nervionenses to fourth place. Most recently the 62-year-old was at Olympique Marseille, where they finished runners-up to Paris Saint-Germain. However the combustible...
Daily Mail

Atletico Madrid and Barcelona 'are set to agree permanent deal for Antoine Griezmann' ending the fiasco that has seen the Frenchman start only TWO games and come off the bench after the 60th minute to avoid triggering £35m clause in his loan deal

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid appear likely to end a months-long fiasco involving Antoine Griezmann with reports suggesting the two clubs are close to an agreement for the France international. Griezmann, 31, re-joined Atletico Madrid last year on a two-year loan from Barcelona. The deal was subject to a number of...
