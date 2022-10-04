Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
PSG Midfielder Expresses Gratitude Toward Real Madrid Manager
Despite Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid having tension over the recent Super League discussion, midfielder Fabián Ruiz had kind words for manager Carlo Ancelotti. This summer transfer window Ruiz left Napoli after four seasons to join the capital club. The midfielder was part of the revamp PSG did as sporting advisor Luis Campos brought in four new players, including Ruiz.
ESPN
Barcelona coach Xavi outraged over refereeing 'injustice' in defeat to Inter Milan
Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez said he was outraged at what he believed were refereeing injustices after two handball decisions went against his side in Tuesday's 1-0 Champions League defeat to Inter Milan. Hakan Calhanoglu scored the only goal of the game in first-half stoppage time, but the match ended in...
MLS・
Yardbarker
Verratti Lauds Messi as the ‘Best in History’ Following PSG’s Champions League Fixture vs. Benfica
Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti is now the latest player to laud Lionel Messi as the best player of all-time. Verratti took some time following PSG’s UEFA Champions League 1-1 draw result against Benfica to speak to RMC Sport, where he singled out the Argentine forward as the best player to ever play the sport.
FOX Sports
Juventus looking to continue resurgence at AC Milan
MILAN (AP) — Juventus is back. Maybe. After a run of five matches without a win — including a humiliating loss to Monza in what was the first Serie A victory for the team owned by Silvio Berlusconi — Juventus has won two straight and finally got its Champions League campaign going with a 3-1 victory over Maccabi Haifa on Wednesday.
CBS Sports
Inter Milan vs. Barcelona score: Live Champions League Matchday 3 updates as Inzaghi's squad faces big test
Tuesday's UEFA Champions League slate features a doozy as Inter Milan host Barcelona on Matchday 3. These two sides will play each other on the following matchday next week. The next two showdowns could take one of these teams out of contention for the knockout stages with Bayern Munich expected to top the group. Both teams are dealing with a litany of injuries which means young players with limited minutes may just have to step up in a big spot. You can watch the match live at 3 p.m. ET on Paramount+.
Yardbarker
“We will try to surprise them,” Maccabi Haifa manager discusses their match against Juventus
Maccabi Haifa has lost two Champions League matches so far, which means they and Juventus have no points in their group so far. However, they remain confident they will not lose all their group games. Their next two matches would be against Juventus, and the first leg is being played...
Yardbarker
(Video) Pundit Reveals How Lionel Messi’s Current Form at PSG Hurts Manchester United Star’s Legacy
Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly attempted to leave the Premier League this past summer transfer window. However, the 37-year-old was unable to exit. Furthermore, newly appointed manager Erik Ten Hag has shifted away from using the Portugal international. As Ronald struggles heading into the 2022 FIFA World Cup, his rival, Paris Saint-Germain forward Lionel Messi, is thriving.
BBC
Friday's gossip: Ronaldo, Kante, Taremi, Silva, Calhanoglu, Haaland, Bellingham
Galatasaray want to sign Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, from Manchester United in January. (Fotomac - in Turkish) Bayern Munich chief executive Oliver Kahn says the Bundesliga giants considered a move for Ronaldo in the summer. (Bild, via Mail) Wolves are expected to hold talks with Julen Lopetegui this weekend,...
Lionel Messi, 35, announces Qatar will be his final World Cup with one last chance to win trophy with Argentina
LIONEL MESSI has announced 2022 will be his LAST World Cup. The Argentine is currently 35 years old, but has confirmed his final appearance at the World Cup will be in Qatar. Qatar will be his fifth appearance with his nation at the world renowned event, with his first coming in 2006.
France 24
PSG held against Benfica despite Messi stunner as Man City, Real Madrid march on
Manchester City and Real Madrid marched on with a third straight win in the Champions League on Wednesday, and former Madrid coach Julen Lopetegui was fired by struggling Sevilla minutes after a 4-1 loss at home to Borussia Dortmund. Paris Saint-Germain was held for the first time despite Lionel Messi’s...
ESPN
World Cup Stock Watch: Foden, Firmino rise; Ronaldo, Reyna and Rashford fall
The World Cup in Qatar is around the corner, with the host nation kicking it all off Nov. 20 when they take on Ecuador. - Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more (U.S.) All 32 finalists are making their closing plans for the tournament, hoping that star players don't get struck down by injury and head into the World Cup in top form. Away from that, there are plenty of players who are desperately hoping to break into their country's 26-man squad, which has to be named by Nov. 13.
Yardbarker
(Video) ‘A Mistake’ – Pundit Explains Why Lionel Messi Return to Barcelona Isn’t Good Idea
On Tuesday, a report from Spain revealed that Lionel Messi would return to FC Barcelona. However, it was quickly debunked by reporting done by a TyC Sports journalist who had Lionel Messi’s camp deny any agreement with the La Liga side. Nonetheless, Messi’s possible return was a topic of...
Yardbarker
Sevilla appoint former manager Jorge Sampaoli and his first words
During his single season with Sevilla previously, Sampaoli was widely regarded as a success. Despite significant drop off in the second half of the season, he took Los Nervionenses to fourth place. Most recently the 62-year-old was at Olympique Marseille, where they finished runners-up to Paris Saint-Germain. However the combustible...
Chelsea report: Blues winning race to sign £63m-rated AC Milan and Portugal forward
Chelsea could come up against their apparent transfer target as they host Milan in the Champions League on Wednesday
Atletico Madrid and Barcelona 'are set to agree permanent deal for Antoine Griezmann' ending the fiasco that has seen the Frenchman start only TWO games and come off the bench after the 60th minute to avoid triggering £35m clause in his loan deal
Barcelona and Atletico Madrid appear likely to end a months-long fiasco involving Antoine Griezmann with reports suggesting the two clubs are close to an agreement for the France international. Griezmann, 31, re-joined Atletico Madrid last year on a two-year loan from Barcelona. The deal was subject to a number of...
Soccer-Calhanoglu scores as Inter Milan sink Barcelona
(Reuters) -Inter Milan bounced back after two consecutive losses in Serie A with a crucial Champions League 1-0 win against Barcelona on Tuesday thanks to a Hakan Calhanoglu goal.
