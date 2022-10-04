Read full article on original website
Cape Gazette
Supreme Court upholds BeachWalk ruling
The Delaware Supreme Court upheld a Court of Chancery ruling that Ocean Bay Mart LLC did not have vested rights to have its proposed 63-unit development considered as a condominium and that the development, known as BeachWalk, would have to go through Rehoboth Beach’s major subdivision process. The decision...
Supreme Court leaves Don Blankenship conviction in place
The Supreme Court says it won't review the conviction of former coal CEO Don Blankenship, who was convicted of conspiring to violate safety standards at West Virginia's Upper Big Branch mine before the 2010 explosion that killed 29 men
West Virginia Attorney General urges Supreme Court to protect Sabbath in case
Attorneys general from 17 states, including West Virginia, are urging the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) to take up Groff vs. DeJoy—a case regarding religious accommodation in the workplace.
Supreme Court Justices Question Alabama's Argument To Gut The Voting Rights Act
In Merrill v. Milligan, Alabama asked the court to overturn 40 years of precedent. But both liberal and conservative justices questioned the state's argument.
ValueWalk
Stimulus Check From West Virginia Of Up To $465 Coming This Week
Some relief is coming soon for the residents of West Virginia. Eligible residents could get a stimulus check from West Virginia of up to $465 this week. This stimulus check is actually a one-time payment from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources to residents who were part of the LIEAP (Low Income Energy Assistance Program) in 2022.
Supreme Court says Alabama can carry out execution
Justices in a 5-4 decision vacated an injunction that had prevented the lethal injection of Alan Miller going forward.
Martinsburg woman guilty of fentanyl charge
MARTINSBURG, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Tammy Tarmon, of Martinsburg, West Virginia, has admitted to a fentanyl charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Tarmon, 50, pleaded guilty today to one count of “Aiding and Abetting Distribution of Fentanyl.” Tarmon admitted to selling fentanyl in January 2021 in Berkeley County.
Texas Judge Who Allegedly ‘Scans’ the ‘Piety’ of Lawyers and Litigants During Courtroom Prayer Ceremonies Wins Fifth Circuit Victory
In a split decision, the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday ruled in favor of a Texas justice of the peace who “opens his court with a ceremony that includes a prayer.”. The case, styled as Freedom From Religion Foundation, Inc. v. Mack, held that Texas Justice of...
Air Force member drowns in Fayette County
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An active Air Force member has drowned in Fayette County. The New River Gorge National Park and Reserve tell LOOTPRESS that an active Air Force member from Ohio drowned on Monday afternoon. The incident happened on the lower Gauley, called Stairsteps, with the river being at 11,000 CFS.
BET
Florida Asks U.S. Supreme Court To Uphold Its Controversial Social Media Law
Florida asked the U.S. Supreme Court to decide whether the Constitution permits social media companies to limit political speech on their platforms. The state made that request in a petition filed Sept. 21 that asks the high court to resolve conflicting rulings by two different federal appeals courts, Reuters reports.
Missouri Supreme Court will not discipline former Jackson County prosecutor
The Missouri Supreme Court ruled former Jackson County prosecutor Amy McGowan did not violate rules and won't have her law license suspended.
Key vote looms Tuesday for Mountain Valley Pipeline
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A showdown vote is set for Tuesday evening, Sept. 27, 2022, on a major energy project many call crucial for West Virginia. This is not the actual vote on the Mountain Valley Pipeline project, but it is a critical hurdle. When the U.S. Senate next gathers on Tuesday, it will vote […]
WSAZ
WV Supreme Court rules Hope Scholarship Program constitutional
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Supreme Court reversed a decision by the Kanawha County Circuit Court Thursday, ruling the Hope Scholarship Program constitutional, according to West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey. Since Tuesday, West Virginia Supreme Court justices have been hearing arguments about whether the previous ruling by...
Arkansas Supreme Court: October is Access to Justice Month in Arkansas
The importance of having fair and complete legal representation is being acknowledged in Arkansas throughout October.
Alabama Supreme Court orders shutdown of electronic gaming at three casinos
The Alabama Supreme Court is siding with the state in a new ruling against electronic gaming, ordering the closure of three casinos in the state.
Oklahoma Supreme Court Says OSDE Acted Appropriately Regarding Western Heights’ Punishment
The Oklahoma Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that the State Department of Education was within its rights to intervene at Western Heights Public Schools more than a year ago. Last summer, the OSDE placed the district on probation and suspended superintendent Mannix Barnes. Attorneys for Western Heights and Barnes challenged the...
Republican lawmakers push to redraw Ohio’s appellate court maps
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio’s population has grown by nearly 1 million since 1990 — a sign for two Republican lawmakers that it’s time to reconfigure the state’s appeals court districts. Forty years have passed since Ohio last redrew its 12 appellate districts, prompting state...
bloomberglaw.com
Jackson Dives Into Supreme Court Ideological Split in First Case
Justice was sworn in on June 30, following Breyer’s retirement. jumped right into the US Supreme Court’s ideological divide in her first argument Monday, siding with other liberals in advocating to preserve the EPA’s authority to regulate wetlands. Her questions -- including during the rebuttal period when...
KOCO
Oklahoma Supreme Court rules state takeover of local school district was legal
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma’s Supreme Court ruled the state takeover of a local school district last year was legal. The state put a new superintendent in charge of Western Heights, but the school board had its own superintendent in place. It’s been a legal battle since. One...
Does West Virginia have the worst roads?
Whether your ride to work this morning was a smooth one could depend on which state you call home.
