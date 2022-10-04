ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanawha County, WV

Cape Gazette

Supreme Court upholds BeachWalk ruling

The Delaware Supreme Court upheld a Court of Chancery ruling that Ocean Bay Mart LLC did not have vested rights to have its proposed 63-unit development considered as a condominium and that the development, known as BeachWalk, would have to go through Rehoboth Beach’s major subdivision process. The decision...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
ValueWalk

Stimulus Check From West Virginia Of Up To $465 Coming This Week

Some relief is coming soon for the residents of West Virginia. Eligible residents could get a stimulus check from West Virginia of up to $465 this week. This stimulus check is actually a one-time payment from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources to residents who were part of the LIEAP (Low Income Energy Assistance Program) in 2022.
Lootpress

Martinsburg woman guilty of fentanyl charge

MARTINSBURG, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Tammy Tarmon, of Martinsburg, West Virginia, has admitted to a fentanyl charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Tarmon, 50, pleaded guilty today to one count of “Aiding and Abetting Distribution of Fentanyl.” Tarmon admitted to selling fentanyl in January 2021 in Berkeley County.
MARTINSBURG, WV
Lootpress

Air Force member drowns in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An active Air Force member has drowned in Fayette County. The New River Gorge National Park and Reserve tell LOOTPRESS that an active Air Force member from Ohio drowned on Monday afternoon. The incident happened on the lower Gauley, called Stairsteps, with the river being at 11,000 CFS.
WOWK 13 News

Key vote looms Tuesday for Mountain Valley Pipeline

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A showdown vote is set for Tuesday evening, Sept. 27, 2022, on a major energy project many call crucial for West Virginia. This is not the actual vote on the Mountain Valley Pipeline project, but it is a critical hurdle. When the U.S. Senate next gathers on Tuesday, it will vote […]
WSAZ

WV Supreme Court rules Hope Scholarship Program constitutional

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Supreme Court reversed a decision by the Kanawha County Circuit Court Thursday, ruling the Hope Scholarship Program constitutional, according to West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey. Since Tuesday, West Virginia Supreme Court justices have been hearing arguments about whether the previous ruling by...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
bloomberglaw.com

Jackson Dives Into Supreme Court Ideological Split in First Case

Justice was sworn in on June 30, following Breyer’s retirement. jumped right into the US Supreme Court’s ideological divide in her first argument Monday, siding with other liberals in advocating to preserve the EPA’s authority to regulate wetlands. Her questions -- including during the rebuttal period when...
CONGRESS & COURTS

