A disappointed Carlos Alcaraz talks about the lessons learnt from the first defeat after becoming the World No 1

Read full article on original website
Related
Emma Raducanu's season is OVER as she pulls out of the Transylvanian Open with a wrist injury to end a tricky year after struggling with physical demands of tennis' schedule
Emma Raducanu's regular WTA Tour season has ended pretty much as it started, with an injury causing her to pull out of her last scheduled solo tournament. The former US Open champion this morning withdrew from the Transylvanian Open in Cluj-Napoca citing a wrist problem. The move will have disappointed fans in Romania, who have closely followed her rise given her family links to the country.
NBC Sports
Aleksandra Trusova splits from coach Eteri Tutberidze, months after Olympic tears
Olympic figure skating silver medalist Aleksandra Trusova reportedly split from coach Eteri Tutberidze‘s group, eight months after a tearful scene after the Olympic free skate. Trusova, 18, will now be coached by Svetlana Sokolovskaya, according to Russian media reports dating to Saturday. All Russian skaters are ineligible to compete...
Comments / 0