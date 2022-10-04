ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Last day to file your child tax credit is Nov. 15

By PAT HRITZ
YourErie
YourErie
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26jLmF_0iM3uG4H00

Eligible families who have not claimed the child tax credit still have more time to use a simple tool to file.

The deadline to use the Get Your Child Tax Credit website is Nov. 15. Officials said it helps make it easier for families to file for the funds.

How to claim cash from child tax credit on your taxes

They can receive up to $3,600 per child under six years old and $3,000 per child under 18. The November deadline is only for filing using the tool.

Eligible families still have up to three years after the first due date to receive the tax credit, but it will be a longer process. Roughly four million people who qualify for the child tax credit have yet to claim it as of last year.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

Remains identified as teen missing since 1969

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police announced today that human remains discovered in Luzerne County nearly 10 years ago have been identified as those of a Wilkes-Barre teenager who went missing four decades earlier. PSP is asking for the public’s help to find the person responsible for the death of Joan Marie Dymond. She was […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Over $2K stolen from Erie Walmart in retail theft, PSP investigating

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) –The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) is investigating a retail theft that occurred on Sept. 28, 2022. According to a release, two suspects entered Walmart in Summit Township, Erie County and proceeded to the electronics department. After selecting gift cards and various electronic items, police report the suspects then targeted an inexperienced/juvenile cashier. The suspects […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Millcreek gas leak forces nearby residents to evacuate

A National Fuel Gas pipe was hit by an excavator evacuating neighboring homes and apartments along West 38th Street. That leak closed a portion of the road. Earlier the smell of gas filled the area but crews continued to work to fix the damaged pipe which led to multiple evacuations. A broken National Fuel Gas pipe […]
MILLCREEK TOWNSHIP, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Tax Credit#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Linus Income Tax#Nexstar Media Inc#Wjet
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Reason.com

IRS Sent $1.1 Billion in Child Welfare Payments to the Wrong People

In the first five months of sending expanded child welfare payments to American families, the IRS wasted only about $1.1 billion. In other words, this might be the federal government's most efficient pandemic spending effort—despite the huge amount of money sent to an estimated 1.5 million taxpayers who did not qualify for the payments.
INCOME TAX
msn.com

IRS Missed Sending Child Tax Credit Payments to 4.1 Million Eligible Taxpayers

A report by an IRS watchdog, the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration (TIGTA), recently found that the agency correctly sent 98% of Child Tax Credit (CTC) payments to qualified recipients as of December 2021. Student Loan Forgiveness: Mark These 4 Dates On Your Calendar Now. Inflation Relief Checks: When...
INCOME TAX
YourErie

YourErie

15K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy