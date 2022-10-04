BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The weather wasn't going to stop Palmen "Rocco" Ayvazov and Don Wenner from breaking ground on their $55 million replacement for the Boyd Theater. "This has been an iconic location here in the Valley for so many years," Wenner said. "It's really been in disrepair, as Rocco said earlier, for more than a decade now, and really a tremendous need for reinvestment. Not only acquiring the Boyd Theater, but acquiring multiple properties next door to it as well."

