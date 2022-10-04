ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

NOLA.com

LSU's Todd McClure, Manning brothers among 14 honored as 2022 SEC football legends

LSU’s Todd McClure and brothers Peyton and Eli Manning will be honored as part of the 2022 SEC football legends class, the conference announced Thursday. A player from all 14 SEC schools is recognized each year. The group will be honored at the annual SEC Legends Celebration on Dec. 2 at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, and will be recognized on the field Dec. 3 before kickoff of the SEC Championship Game.
andthevalleyshook.com

4-Star Lexi Zeiss Commits to LSU

LSU lands another one of its top targets in the class of 2024. 5-star Kaliya Lincoln committed to LSU last week. While College Gym News has Lexi Zeiss as a low-end 4-star recruit, the ratings are reflective of her performances up to June 2022 and won’t be updated until June 2023.
NOLA.com

LSU baseball coaches working up a plan for two-way player Paul Skenes

LSU’s lack of starting pitching led to its ultimate downfall in the Hattiesburg Regional last season, and was a point of emphasis going into the offseason recruitment. One of the notable names from the transfer portal haul is two-way player Paul Skenes, a 2021 Collegiate Baseball Co-Freshman of the year and first-team all-American in both 2021 and 2022.
saturdaydownsouth.com

Tennessee vs. LSU: The biggest upsets in rivalry history

Tennessee vs. LSU is one of the SEC’s better, now occasional rivalries. Both programs have won national championships. Twice, these programs met in the SEC Championship Game. While they used to meet as part of a 2-year home-and-home, the new scheduling rotation keeps them apart longer than we’d like.
High School Football PRO

Baton Rouge, October 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Southern University Laboratory School football team will have a game with Broadmoor High School on October 05, 2022, 16:00:00.
cenlanow.com

Gordon McKernan celebrates 30 years of practice with a special giveaway

LOUISIANA, La. (WNTZ) — Louisiana personal injury attorney Gordon McKernan is celebrating 30 years of practicing law by launching a special giveaway to thank the community for its support. The attorney’s milestone anniversary serves as a testament to the commitment and longevity of Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys, which has...
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana

Almost everybody loves pizza and craves it from time to time. While it's definitely not something that you should have on a daily basis, it's more than alright to enjoy it occasionally. With that in mind, if you live in Louisiana or travel there often, here are four amazing pizza spots in Louisiana that have excellent online reviews.
thelouisianaweekend.com

Go Horseback Riding at Farr Park Equestrian Center

BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Are you looking for something new and exciting to do in Baton Rouge? Head over to BREC’s Farr Park Equestrian Center for a little horseback riding. They offer classes and so much more. I took a horseback riding lesson and learned so much. Farr Park Equestrian Center is a 300-acre property adjacent to the Mississippi River located at 6402 River Road in Baton Rouge.
KPEL 96.5

Aldi Announces New Opening Date of Louisiana Ave Location

Aldi's location on Louisiana Ave is getting close to opening and many have been wondering when it is going to open. We initially reported that the Aldi location on Louisiana Ave would open up on August 17, 2022, however, an Aldi spokesperson reached out to us to clarify that there was no official opening date planned for the Louisiana Ave location.
brproud.com

Louisiana-based app offering auto parts delivery in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Louisiana-based delivery app has started offering delivery of auto parts to Baton Rouge residents. Residents can order auto items such as car batteries, windshield wipers, or tires from the nearest NAPA location through ASAP. The three NAPA locations that will be participating are Staring Lane, Florida Boulevard, and Airline Highway.
louisianaradionetwork.com

Low Mississippi River water levels effecting barge shipments

Low water levels are limiting the amount of grain that can be shipped via barges on the Mississippi River. Louisiana Agriculture Commissioner Mike Strain says nearly 99% of the water in the Mississippi comes from northern states, but after little to no rain its hindering agriculture shipments. “About 39% fewer...
brproud.com

National Adderall shortage impacts Greater Baton Rouge area

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The drug Adderall, used to treat attention disorders, is getting harder to find in the capital area. In Baton Rouge, some people have 100 people in front of them to fill a prescription. “It’s tough to get the medication from the manufacturer at this...
